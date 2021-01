Prep sports: Speedy swimmer Ben Wiegand leads Sun Prairie to a WIAA sectional title

Senior Ben Wiegand led his Sun Prairie boys swimming team to the championship of the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional on Friday, taking first place in two individual events and anchoring two winning relays.

Sun Prairie scored 407 points to top Verona/Mount Horeb’s 358 and Middleton’s 303 in the seven-team sectional, which was held at Waukesha South due to Dane County COVID-19 restrictions.

Wiegand qualified automatically in all four events for the state meet, set for Feb. 6 at Waukesha South.

The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 50-yard freestyle in 20.33 seconds and the 100 free in :45.64. He’s the defending state champ and record-holder in the 50 free (:20.16 last year).

Wiegand also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:24.28) and 400 freestyle relay (3:09.13). Sun Prairie’s 200 freestyle relay crew won state last year, and Ethan Braatz, J.P. Anhalt and Wiegand return from that group.

Sun Prairie’s James Werwie won the 200 individual medley (1:57.03).

Middleton sophomore Nick Chirafisi won the 200 freestyle (1:42.73) and the 500 freestyle (4:42.76). He took sixth and fifth in the events last year, respectively.