Friday was a night of firsts for the Sun Prairie girls swimming team.
In their first Big Eight Conference dual of the season, the Cardinals picked up a 115-55 victory over host Madison Memorial.
Coach Nancy Harms said it was the first time Sun Prairie had ever defeated Memorial in a Big Eight dual.
Cardinals junior Sophie Fiske, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion in the 50-yard freestyle, won the event with a school-record time of 23.83 seconds. She also anchored the record-setting 200 medley relay (1:47.26), won the 100 freestyle (:51.53) and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:39.03).
Madison West 129,
Madison La Follette 37
The host Regents took first in 10 of 11 events in a victory over the Lancers. Evy Laursen won the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 0.29 seconds and swam on three winning relays for West). Kate Messner won the 500 freestyle (5:34.94) and swam on two winning relays. La Follette's Zaria Terry won the 50 freestyle (:25.24).
Verona/Mount Horeb 133,
Janesville Parker/Evansville 36
The Wildcats swept first places in all 11 events to win a Big Eight dual at home. Kaitlyn Zuehl won the 200-meter individual medley (2:35.98) and swam on two winning relays. Kenzie Zuehl won the 100 butterfly (1:11.00) and 100 backstroke (1:10.58). Sara Stewart won the 50 freestyle (:27.85) and contributed to a relay win.
Girls golf
Waunakee Invitational
Glenna Sanderson toured the Meadows of Sixmile Creek layout in a 4-over-par 76 round, leading Middleton to a 19-stroke victory over Hartland Arrowhead in the 11-team Waunakee Invitational.
Verona’s Andrea Schleeper (79) finished second.
Middleton also got an 81 from Kate Meier and finished with a team score of 334. Madison Memorial finished third at 358, led by Ana Kielley’s 85, and the host Warriors took fourth as Brooke Ehle and Carsen Genda shot 90s.
Darlington Invitational
Mount Horeb shot a team total of 428 to beat runner-up Beloit Turner by 25 strokes in the seven-team tournament at Darlington Country Club. The Vikings’ Ellie Lombardo earned medalist honors with a 94.
Girls tennis
Spartan Invitational
Madison West got victories from Abby Bremel at No. 1 singles and Camille Vadas and Sophia Knigge at No. 1 doubles to hold off Arrowhead 4-3 in the first day of the two-day tournament hosted by Madison Memorial.
Whitefish Bay took a 6-1 victory over Verona on the opening day of the two-day tournament. Meredith Conley picked up the Wildcats’ only victory, at No. 1 singles.
Badger Sweet 16
At Lake Geneva Badger, Monona Grove went 3-0 on the first day of the 16-team tournament, defeating Janesville Parker, Jefferson and Kenosha Indian Trail. Hailee Munz went 2-1 at No. 1 singles for the Silver Eagles.
Janesville Craig secured a pair of commanding victories, defeating Burlington and Fort Atkinson 7-0.
Sauk Prairie 4, McFarland 3
Senior Jordan O’ Connor lost the first set at No. 3 singles, but rallied to win the next two and push the host Eagles over the visiting Spartans in the closest match of the night.