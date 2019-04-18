The rain mostly stayed away Thursday afternoon, but the expectation of cold weather — along with poor playing conditions at some area venues — led to changes to the area high school sports schedule.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, here is the list of area changes, postponements and cancellations, as reported on official conference scheduling websites and email.
The list of changes is followed by the list of events still scheduled for Thursday, as of 3 p.m.
THURSDAY’S CHANGES / POSTPONEMENTS
BASEBALL
Badger North Conference
DeForest at Beaver Dam, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Waunakee at Baraboo, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Reedsburg at Portage, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Craig at Sun Prairie, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday
Capitol South Conference
Waterloo vs. Wisconsin Heights, rescheduled to May 3
Trailways South Conference
Williams Bay at Johnson Creek, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Trailways West Conference
Markesan at Pardeeville, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
Deerfield vs. Lodi, relocated to 4:30 p.m. at Lodi Elementary School
Pecatonica at Wisconsin Dells, canceled
SOFTBALL
Badger North Conference
Beaver Dam at Waunakee, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Verona at Beloit Memorial, rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Monday
SWAL
Boscobel vs. Mineral Point at Soldiers Memorial Park, time changed to 4:30 p.m.
Trailways West Conference
Markesan at Pardeeville, time changed to 4:30 p.m.
Trailways South Conference
Williams Bay at Johnson Creek, time changed to 4:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Lodi at Mauston, 5 p.m., location changed to Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston
GIRLS SOCCER
Badger South Conference
Fort Atkinson at Milton, time changed to 6 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to 7 p.m. April 26
Non-conference
Deerfield/Cambridge at Jefferson, rescheduled to April 23
BOYS GOLF
South Central Conference
Westfield mini-meet at Thal Acres Golf Course, Westfield, postponed; no rescheduling date set (Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma/Wild Rose, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells)
Non-conference
Watertown Invitational at Watertown Country Club, canceled (Beaver Dam, Brookfield Central, Cambridge, DeForest, Hartland Arrowhead, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Memorial, Milton, Milwaukee Marquette, Monona Grove, Mukwonago, Oconomowoc, Oregon, Stoughton, Sussex Hamilton, Watertown, West Allis Hale)
BOYS TENNIS
Big Eight Conference
Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, postponed; no rescheduling date set
STILL ON FOR THURSDAY
TRACK AND FIELD
Non-conference
Black Hawk Invitational, 4:15 p.m. (Belleville/New Glarus, Black Hawk, Pecatonica, Southwestern)
Brodhead/Juda Invitational, 4 p.m. (Albany, Beloit Turner, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, Elkhorn, Evansville, McFarland, Monticello, Pecatonica/Argyle, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Williams Bay Faith Christian)
East Troy Invitational, 4:30 p.m. (East Troy, Milton)
Green Lake/Princeton Invitational at Princeton, 4 p.m. (Dodgeland, Fall River, Green Lake/Princeton, Markesan, Oakfield, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Pardeeville, Plainfield Tri-County, Rio, Waupun Central Wis. Christian)
Jefferson Invitational, 4 p.m. (Columbus, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, McFarland, Milton, Sun Prairie, Whitewater, Wisconsin Deaf)
Platteville Relays, 3:30 p.m. (Belmont, Benton, Cassville, Cuba City, Darlington, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, East Dubuque (Ill.), Galena (Ill.), Lancaster, Lena-Winslow (Ill.), Potosi/Cassville, River Ridge, River Valley)
Reedsburg Invitational, 4 p.m. (Adams-Friendship, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Ithaca, Portage, Reedsburg, Richland Center, Riverdale, Royall, Westfield/Montello, Wisconsin Dells)
Sauk Prairie Relays, 4:30 p.m. (Burlington, Mauston, Middleton, Monroe, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee)
Watertown Invitational, 4 p.m. (Baraboo, Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial, Milwaukee Washington/Collegiate, Neenah, Oshkosh West, Watertown, Waunakee)
Waupun Invitational, 4 p.m. (Beaver Dam Wayland, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Lomira, Mayville, Randolph, Waterloo, Waupun, Waupun Central Wis. Christian)
Westosha Central Invitational, 4 p.m. (Beloit Memorial, Delavan-Darien, Kenosha Tremper, Milwaukee Salam, Racine Horlick, Union Grove, Waterford, Westosha Central, Wilmot)
BASEBALL
Badger North Conference
Mount Horeb vs. Sauk Prairie at Jaycee Baseball Park, Sauk City, 5 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Fort Atkinson at Monroe, 5 p.m.
Monona Grove at Milton, 5 p.m.
Oregon vs. Watertown at Washington Park, Watertown, 5 p.m.
Stoughton at Madison Edgewood at Mansfield Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Beloit Memorial vs. Madison East at Warner Park, 5 p.m.
Madison La Follette vs. Janesville Parker at Riverside Park, Janesville, 5 p.m.
Madison West vs. Verona at Stampfl Field, Verona, 5 p.m.
Middleton vs. Madison Memorial at Mansfield Stadium, 5 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
Clinton at Edgerton, 4:45 p.m.
Jefferson at Walworth Big Foot, 4:45 p.m.
McFarland at East Troy at East Troy Middle School, 4:45 p.m.
Whitewater at Evansville, 4:45 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville vs. Platteville at Legion Park Field, Platteville, 5 p.m.
River Valley at Richland Center, 5 p.m.
Non-conference
Belleville/New Glarus at Mineral Point, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills vs. Marshall at Fireman's Park, Marshall, 5 p.m.
Westfield vs. Poynette at Pauquette Park, Poynette, 5 p.m.
Deerfield vs. Lodi, location, time changed to Lodi Elementary School, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Badger North Conference
DeForest vs. Baraboo at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
Mount Horeb vs. Reedsburg at Nishan Park, Reedsburg, 5 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Fort Atkinson vs. Monona Grove at Cottage Grove Elementary School, 5 p.m.
Madison Edgewood vs. Monroe at Twining Park, Monroe, 5 p.m.
Milton vs. Watertown at Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Stoughton, 5 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker vs. Madison Memorial at Jefferson Middle School, 5 p.m.
Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Madison Area Technical College, 4:30 p.m.
Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Janesville Youth Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie vs. Middleton at Firefighters Park, Middleton, 5 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
East Troy at McFarland, 5 p.m.
Edgerton at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Whitewater at Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville vs. Platteville at Legion Park Field, Platteville, 5 p.m.
River Valley at Richland Center, 5 p.m.
SWAL
Boscobel vs. Mineral Point at Soldiers Memorial Park, Mineral Point, time changed to 4:30 p.m.
Trailways South Conference
Williams Bay at Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Trailways West Conference
Markesan at Pardeeville, time changed to 4:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Barneveld at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Deerfield vs. Columbus at Meister Park, Columbus, 5 p.m.
Lake Mills at Belleville/New Glarus, 5 p.m.
Lodi vs. Mauston at Veterans Park, Mauston, 5 p.m.
Poynette at Marshall, 5 p.m.
Wautoma at Cambridge, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Badger North Conference
Beaver Dam at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Portage/Poynette at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Fort Atkinson at Milton, time changed to 6 p.m.
Monroe at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Watertown vs. Madison Edgewood at Reddan Soccer Park, Verona, 5 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Beloit Memorial/Turner at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Madison West vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Middleton vs. Verona at Reddan Soccer Park, Verona, 7 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland at Clinton, 6:45 p.m.
Edgerton at Evansville, 6:45 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 6:45 p.m.
Non-conference
East Troy at Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.
Columbus vs. Mayville at Ribbon Memorial Park, Mayville, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Rock Valley Conference
Whitewater mini-meet at Willowbrook Golf Course, 3:30 p.m. (Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater)
Non-conference
Sheboygan North Invitational at Black Wolf Run Meadow Valley Course, Haven (Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Cottage Grove (Minn.) Park, De Pere, Eau Claire Memorial, Fond du Lac, Franklin, Germantown, Green Bay Notre Dame, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Hartland Arrowhead, Kaukauna, Kewaskum, Lake Geneva Badger, Madison Edgewood, Manitowoc, Menomonee Falls, Mequon Homestead, Middleton, Milwaukee Marquette, Mukwonago, Neenah, Onalaska, Oshkosh West, Plymouth, Pulaski, River Falls, Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Slinger, St. Louis Park (Minn.), Stevens Point, Wales Kettle Moraine, Waukesha South, Waunakee, Wauwatosa East, West Bend East, West Bend West, White Bear Lake (Minn.), Woodbury (Minn.) East Ridge)
BOYS TENNIS
Badger North Conference
DeForest at Baraboo, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Beaver Dam, 4:15 p.m.
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, 4:15 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Madison Edgewood vs. Fort Atkinson at Rock River Park, Fort Atkinson, 4:15 p.m.
Milton at Monona Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Oregon at Monroe, 4:15 p.m.
Watertown at Stoughton, 4:15 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker at Sun Prairie, 4 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Beloit Memorial, 4 p.m.
Middleton at Madison West, 4 p.m.
Verona at Janesville Craig, 4 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
Walworth Big Foot at McFarland, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 4:15 p.m.
Non-conference
Mauston at Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.