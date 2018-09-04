Area and region varsity sports events officially noted as postponed or canceled on official conference scheduling websites, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Reedsburg at Mauston, rescheduled to Sept. 24
Montello at Markesan, postponed; no rescheduling date set
CROSS COUNTRY
Richland Center at Platteville, postponed; no rescheduling date set
River Valley at Prairie du Chien, rescheduled to Thursday
Markesan Invitational (Beaver Dam Wayland, Cambria-Friesland, Campbellsport, Green Lake/Princeton, Horicon, Laconia, Markesan, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Rio/Fall River), postponed; no rescheduling date set
Marshfield Invitational (Athens, Auburndale, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Flanbeau, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Marathon, Marshfield, Mosinee, Nekoosa, Pittsville, Spencer, Stratford, Three Lakes, Tomah, Wausau East, Wisconsin Rapids), postponed; no rescheduling date set
Westby Invitational (Adams-Friendship, Boscobel, Brookwood, Cashton, De Soto, Fennimore, Hillsboro, Kickapoo, Melrose-Mindoro, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, North Crawford, Osseo-Fairchild, Prairie du Chien, Royall, Sparta, Viroqua, Wauzeka-Steuben, Westby, Wisconsin Dells), postponed; no rescheduling date set
Clayton Ridge (Iowa) Invitational (Shullsburg, Southwestern co-op), canceled
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Reedsburg at Baraboo, postponed; no rescheduling date set
GIRLS TENNIS
Madison Memorial at Verona, rescheduled to Sept. 14
Mauston at West Salem, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Reedsburg at Portage, postponed; no rescheduling date set
BOYS SOCCER
Reedsburg at Monroe, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Lake Mills at Watertown, postponed; no rescheduling date set
GIRLS SWIMMING
River Valley at Beaver Dam, postponed; no rescheduling date set