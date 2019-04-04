Katelyn Fishnick scored six goals, five in the first half, and added an assist Thursday evening to lead Sauk Prairie to a 10-0 victory over host Milton in a Badger Conference Challenge girls soccer game.
Kelsey Selden assisted on three of Fishnick’s goals. Sauk’s defense held Milton to seven shots.
Monona Grove 1, Reedsburg 0
Junior Mady Davis-Troller scored the game’s only goal in the 87th minute to push the Silver Eagles (1-0-1) past the Beavers (0-1-0). Monona Grove outshot Reedsburg 22-4.
Madison Edgewood 2, Waunakee 2
Senior forward Sarah McLaughlin’s goal in the 79th minute forced a tie score that held between the Warriors (0-0-1) and Crusaders (3-1-1). Waunakee outshot Edgewood 14-4.
McFarland 3, East Troy 0
Three players scored as the defending Rock Valley Conference champion Spartans (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Rock Valley) handily defeated the Trojans (0-1-2, 0-1-1). McFarland’s defense held East Troy without a shot.
Beloit Memorial/Turner 3,
Delavan-Darien 0
Jillian Valk scored twice and Alyssa Jimenez tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Knitro (2-1) to a non-conference victory.
Columbus 6, Oshkosh Lourdes 0
Ashley Olson and Abbey Dixon each put up a hat trick as the Cardinals (4-0-0) shut out the Knights (0-2-0) in non-conference action. Columbus had 20 shots on goal, while Lourdes had only one.
Evansville 4, Cambridge/Deerfield 0
Taylor Acker scored two goals and Abby Eftemoff and Cassiah James contributed one goal and one assist each to lead the visiting Blue Devils past United.
Boys golf
Capitol Conference mini-meet
Columbus shot a four-player team score of 176 at Lodi Golf Club, edging Cambridge and New Glarus by two strokes. Lakeside Lutheran’s Lukas Heckmann shot 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors by one stroke over Cambridge’s Drew Jeffery.
Softball
Waunakee 13, Reedsburg 3
Ally Ronk pitched a five-hitter, striking out five, and Callie Kesilewski had three hits to lead the Warriors past the host Beavers in Badger North Conference play. Reedsburg’s Mallory Stingley homered and drove in three runs.
DeForest 21, Sauk Prairie 3
Aleah Grundahl doubled and had four RBIs, and Kylee Jansen singled three times for three RBIs to lead the host Norskies in Badger North action. Jansen, Taylor Shaw and Jordan Marty combined to give up just two hits to the Eagles.
Beaver Dam 21, Mount Horeb 11
The host Golden Beavers scored 10 runs in the first inning and five in the fifth to down the Vikings in Badger North play. Bre Krenz had three hits and four others had two apiece to lead Beaver Dam’s 12-hit attack. Ashley Lange went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Mount Horeb.
Portage 14, Baraboo 3 (6)
Junior Katelyn Belleau went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and sophomore Payton Woodhouse went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the host Warriors (2-2, 2-2 Badger North) downed the Thunderbirds (5-1, 1-1).
Madison Edgewood 7,
Monona Grove 2
The host Crusaders (2-0, 2-0 Badger South) rode the complete-game, nine-strikeout, no-walk pitching of Michelle Schmidt to a victory over the Silver Eagles (2-1). Nicole Schmitt went 3-for-3 with a triple for Edgewood.
Watertown 9, Fort Atkinson 3
Lauren Harshbarger doubled and tripled to lead the visiting Goslings (1-0, 1-0 Badger South). Kat Brandl had all three RBIs for the Blackhawks (0-4,0-1).
Monroe 6, Oregon 3
Cheesemakers senior Olivia Bobak went 2-for-4 with a triple and struck out eight as Monroe (2-0, 1-0 Badger South) beat the Panthers (3-1, 2-1). Oregon sophomore Megan Bloyer hit two singles.
Watertown Luther Prep 11, Lodi 9
Andrea Bortulin tripled and hit two RBIs for the host Phoenix in Capitol North Conference play. The Blue Devils outhit Luther Prep, 15-10.
Lakeside Lutheran 11, Columbus 2
Ryann Burger led the host Warriors (2-2, 1-1) with a double and a home run for three RBIs against the Cardinals. Kylee Gnabasik pitched a complete game for Lakeside Lutheran, and allowed just one earned run.
Poynette 11, Lake Mills 1
The Pumas erupted for seven doubles and two home runs, and pitcher Casey Fountain struck out 11, as Poynette (5-0, 2-0 Capitol North) beat the L-Cats (3-2, 0-1). Freshman Tija Eglite’s sixth-inning home run broke up Fountain’s no-hitter.
Cambridge 8, Marshall 0
The Blue Jays (2-0, 2-0 Capitol South) rang up 11 singles and shut out the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1). Marshall junior Aubrie Kappes’ double was the game’s only extra-base hit.
Waterloo 13, New Glarus 2
Avery Meyer and Sydney Finkler combined to pitch a five-inning, one-hit shutout as the visiting Pirates scored 10 runs in the first inning and cruised past the Glarner Knights in Capitol South play.
Jefferson 10, McFarland 3
Eagles senior Kylee Lukes went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as Jefferson (4-1, 3-1 Rock Valley) overpowered the Spartans (2-3, 2-3). Jefferson reliever Claire Beck fanned seven batters without allowing a hit in three innings of work.
Dodgeville 10, Richland Center 1
Audrey White tripled and hit three RBIs to lead the Dodgers (2-5, 1-0 Rock Valley) to their first league victory. Lindsey Murphy also tripled for the Dodgers.
Prairie du Chien 7, River Valley 6
Pitcher Rilee Wikan scattered six hits and delivered two singles on offense to lead visiting Prairie du Chien past River Valley in Southwest Wisconsin Conference play. Brianna Gilbert and Hope Ragels doubled for River Valley.
Cuba City 5, Mineral Point 3
A four-run first inning was enough to carry the Cubans past the Pointers in SWAL play. Morgan James went 3-for-3 with a double for Mineral Point.
Baseball
Waunakee 8, Portage 1
Junior Will Ross tripled once and singled twice in three at bats for the host Warriors (2-0, 1-0 Badger North Conference). Waunakee pitcher Noah Dixon doubled twice and struck out two.
Reedsburg 12, Sauk Prairie 9 (8)
Junior Carter Daniels went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Beavers (2-0, 2-0 Badger North) scored four runs in the eighth to beat the Eagles (2-2, 0-2). Sauk Prairie’s Ben German went 3-for-6, with a double and three RBIs.
Beaver Dam 11, Baraboo 6
Sophomore Wesley Biel went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Golden Beavers (2-1, 2-0 Badger North) overcame a 6-1 deficit to beat the Thunderbirds (3-2, 0-2). Baraboo senior Caden Blum hit a three-run home run in the third inning.
DeForest 5, Mount Horeb 0
Jake Purcell doubled for the Norskies (1-0, 1-0 Badger North), as DeForest scored four unearned runs on two errors by the Vikings (2-1, 0-1).
Oregon 3, Fort Atkinson 2
Spencer Buskager led the host Panthers (2-2, 1-1) with two RBIs, and also struck out six in five innings. Dayne Sebranek singled twice for Fort Atkinson (3-2, 1-1).
Monona Grove 15, Stoughton 1
Brady Gerothanas, Michael Zande and Graham Arndt all doubled for the visiting Silver Eagles (2-1, 1-0). Zande pitched a complete game for Monona Grove.
Lake Mills 12, Poynette 2
Nick Carpenter homered, doubled and pitched 13 strikeouts in a complete-game performance as the host L-Cats beat the Pumas in Capitol North Conference play. Spencer Hans doubled and tripled for Lake Mills.
Lodi 5, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Carson Richter and Brady Ziegler each doubled to give the Blue Devils (1-2, 1-0 Capitol North) their first win.
Waterloo 6, New Glarus 4
The host Pirates took a 6-2 lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth and held on to beat the Glarner Knights in Capitol South play. Waterloo starter Blake Huebner struck out 11 and delivered two base hits, as did teammate Brody Tschanz. Waterloo got a single and double apiece from Reeve Binger and Cooper Dreyfus.
Marshall 7, Cambridge 0
After a pitcher’s duel between the Cardinals’ Tyler Chadwick and the Blue Jays’ Nehemiah Senger, Marshall (1-4, 1-0 Capitol South) scored six runs in the seventh inning, downing Cambridge (0-2, 0-1) for their first win. Chadwick struck out nine.
Princeton/Green Lake 2, Pardeeville 1
Jacob Kelma, Luke Pulvermacher and Buxton Toutant all doubled for the host Lakers (2-0, 2-0 Trailways East).