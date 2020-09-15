Prep sports: Sauk Prairie and Lakeside Lutheran go five sets, Eagles win led by Aida Shadewald

The girls volleyball season started with a thriller for Sauk Prairie and visiting Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday night.
The Eagles pulled out a victory in the decisive fifth set, 16-14, to put a halt to a Warriors comeback bid for a 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory in non-conference play.
Aida Shadewald delivered 20 kills, two blocks and three service aces for Sauk Prairie, and Olivia Breunig had 10 kills and 17 assists. Lakeside got 15 kills from Ella Denoyer and 14 from Payton Kuepers.
Madison Edgewood 3, Baraboo 0
The visiting Crusaders, led by Natalie King’s 12 kills, handled the Thunderbirds on their way to a 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 win. Ella Foti sent up 20 assists for Madison Edgewood.
Reedsburg 3, Portage 0
Macie Wieman scored 11 kills and seven digs, and Mahra Wieman had 19 assists, to lead the visiting Beavers to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 victory over the Warriors. Sydni Kratz had eight digs and 13 assists for Portage.
Marshall 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 0
The visiting Cardinals got nine kills and nine digs from Kiana Hellenbrand to beat the Crusaders in their season opener. Erin Virgil had 19 assists for the winners.
Boys soccer
Baraboo 2, Madison Edgewood 1
Hunter Bielicki drilled home a penalty kick in the 79th minute to give the host Thunderbirds a 2-1 victory over Madison Edgewood in the season opener for both teams.
Watertown Luther Prep 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1
The host Phoenix won their season opener on a muddy field. Lakeside’s lone goal came off a penalty kick by Kyle Main in the eighth minute. Owen Ernest and Ethan Laing scored the game’s next two goals to give Luther Prep the win.
Sauk Prairie 5, Reedsburg 0
Sam Drescher completed a hat trick with two second-half goals as the Eagles pulled away from the visiting Beavers. Quinn Baier scored Sauk Prairie’s other two goals and the defense held Reedsburg to seven shots on goal.
Portage 1, Watertown 1
The Warriors’ Hunter Collins scored in the 62nd minute to neutralize an early second-half score by the host Connor Lehman, and the teams settled for a tie. Watertown got off 17 shots on goal to Portage’s four.
Girls tennis
Madison Edgewood 7, DeForest 3
Deforest’s Samantha Fuchs won a major showdown at No. 1 singles, but the Crusaders won seven matches in the all-singles meet to come out on top.
Fuchs, who won the WIAA Division 1 state doubles title along with her sister last season, took a 6-1, 7-6 (6) victory over Edgewood’s Baluck Deang, the defending Division 2 state singles champ.
Beaver Dam 7, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0
The Golden Beavers defended their home court against the Blackhawks, taking each match in two sets. Lindsay Propst won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-3.
Sauk Prairie 5, Reedsburg 2
The host Eagles took every doubles match and two singles matches to top the Beavers on Senior Night. Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz won at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-4.
Cross country
Baraboo dual
The Thunderbird girls took five of the top seven places as Baraboo topped Portage in both the girls and boys races. Sophomore Hylie Weyh won the girls race in 22 minutes, 41 seconds (5,000 meters) as Baraboo won, 18-42. Daniel Yesipovich ran 18:52 to place first for the boys as Baraboo won, 21-36.
DeForest dual
The host Norskies swept visiting Reedsburg at Lake Windsor Country Club in Windsor. Isaiah Bauer won the 5,000-meter boys race in 18:09. Reedsburg did not field a complete team. The girls won, 23-49, led by runner-up Logan Peters (23:07). Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride won in 22:29.
River Valley triangular
The Blackhawks boys and girls took second to Dodgeville/Mineral Point but outscored Richland Center/Ithaca in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference triangular. River Valley’s Seth Rhoades took sixth in the boys race (20:18), and Caitlin Wasslick was 12th for the girls (26:05).
Waterloo dual
Visiting Lodi took both the girls and boys team races. The Blue Devil boys won 18-42, with Parker Heintz winning the 5,000-meter race in 19:01. The Lodi girls scored a perfect 15, sweeping the top five places as Noah Lee won in 24:10.
Girls golf
Lakeside Lutheran 199, Fort Atkinson 218
Maya Heckmann finished with the lowest score of the night to lead the Warriors over the visiting Blackhawks. She topped the second lowest score by 10 strokes, finishing with a 40 on the 36 par course. Rachel Edwards was the top golfer for Fort Atkinson, finishing with a 50.
Reedsburg 189, Baraboo 210
Ashleigh Johnson shot 43 and Grace Benish 44 to lead the Beavers to a dual-meet victory at Reedsburg Country Club. Kayla Capener led Baraboo with a 46.
Girls swimming
Sauk Prairie 117, Beaver Dam/Wayland 52
The Eagles won all but one event to defeat the host Golden Beavers. Savannah Acker won four events for Sauk Prairie, taking the 50-yard and 500 freestyles as an individual and taking part in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Morgan McGauley won the 100 freestyle for Beaver Dam/Wayland.
Baraboo 135, Watertown 34
The host Thunderbirds dominated Tuesday winning each event in a victory over the Goslings. Bailey Sersland won both the 200 and 500 freestyle for Baraboo.
