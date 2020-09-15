Prep sports: Sauk Prairie and Lakeside Lutheran go five sets, Eagles win led by Aida Shadewald

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The girls volleyball season started with a thriller for Sauk Prairie and visiting Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday night.

The Eagles pulled out a victory in the decisive fifth set, 16-14, to put a halt to a Warriors comeback bid for a 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory in non-conference play.

Aida Shadewald delivered 20 kills, two blocks and three service aces for Sauk Prairie, and Olivia Breunig had 10 kills and 17 assists. Lakeside got 15 kills from Ella Denoyer and 14 from Payton Kuepers.

Madison Edgewood 3, Baraboo 0

The visiting Crusaders, led by Natalie King’s 12 kills, handled the Thunderbirds on their way to a 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 win. Ella Foti sent up 20 assists for Madison Edgewood.

Reedsburg 3, Portage 0

Macie Wieman scored 11 kills and seven digs, and Mahra Wieman had 19 assists, to lead the visiting Beavers to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 victory over the Warriors. Sydni Kratz had eight digs and 13 assists for Portage.

Marshall 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 0