Led by Sam Soulier’s co-medalist round of 79, the Waunakee girls golf team came out on top of the 11-team field in the Portage Warrior Invitational at Portage Country Club on Wednesday.
The Warriors also got an 87 from Aly Kinzel to finish at 350, nine strokes ahead of runner-up Stoughton. DeForest finished third, shooting 374. Monona Grove’s Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye matched Soulier’s 79 to tie for medalist honors. DeForest’s Taryn Endres shot 82, and Stoughon was led by Caylie Kotlowski’s 86.
Rock Valley mini-meet
Jefferson outplayed the field in the season’s second Rock Valley Conference mini-meet, held at Lake Mills. The Eagles totaled 188 as their four scorers finished at 50 or better, with Courtney Draeger earning medalist honors with a 41.
Edgerton finished second at 193, led by MaKenzie Suhr’s 46. McFarland’s Nikki Stubbe finished third individually with a 45.
Girls swimming
Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
Kaitlin Wilhelms delivered three individual first-place finishes to help Waunakee girls swimming team hold off Hudson to win the eight-team Wisconsin Rapids Invitational, scoring 564 points to Hudson’s 544.
Wilhelms won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.38 seconds, the 200 freestyle in 1:58.48 and the 500 free in 5:18.79. She also led off the winning 200 medley relay team.
The Warriors’ Abigail Schmeiser won the 100 butterfly (1:01.33) and 100 backstroke (1:01.33), and Waunakee also won the 400 freestyle relay and took second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Boys soccer
Madison Memorial 1, McFarland 0
With less than a minute remaining in regulation, Will Boyle scored after a cross from Max Walters to give host Memorial a victory over McFarland in a non-conference season opener.
DeForest 2, Waupun 2
With his team trailing, 2-1, Josh Hatch scored the equalizer for the host Norskies in the 76th minute for a draw with the Warriors. DeForest had the chance to win in the 89th minute on a shot that got by the keeper but was saved by Waupun's Jeremy Jiminez.
Girls volleyball
Burlington Invitational
Jefferson beat Fort Atkinson, 25, 23, 26-24, in the ninth-place match of the 12-team tournament. Burlington beat Mukwonago in the championship match.
Jefferson beat Milwaukee Pius XI after falling to Hartford and Franklin in pool play. Fort Atkinson fell to Slinger and Mukwonago in pool play, and then beat Greenfield to make the ninth-place match.
Girls tennis
Edgerton 5, Watertown Luther Prep 2
The host Crimson Tide were able to take three of four singles matches and two of three in doubles to defeat the Phoenix.