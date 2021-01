Prep sports: Ryne Panzer scores 29 points to lead Oregon boys past Monona Grove

Darlington 70, New Glarus 58

Cayden Rankin and Easton Evenstad both scored 19 points and carried the visiting Redbirds (11-4) toward a victory over the Glarner Knights (11-6). Carter Lancaster added 13 of his 15 points in the second to secure the win. Dain Walter led with 17, and Carter Siegenthaler added two baskets and four three-pointers for New Glarus.

Watertown Luther Prep 67, Oakfield 40

The visiting Phoenix (5-8) opened a 33-10 halftime lead and got 11 points from Tom Koelpin to beat the Oaks (5-10). Elijah Shevey and Tom Balge added 10 points each for Luther Prep. Ethan Glugla scored 12 for Oakfield.

Adams-Friendship 55, River Valley 47

Caleb Hamilton executed 18 points and led the hosting Green Devils (8-9) to a victory over the Blackhawks (3-7). Adams-Friendship added another 13 from Chrystian Quinnell to secure the eight-point win. Landen Alt put up 15 points in the second half to keep River Valley’s hopes alive.

Belleville 101, Orfordville Parkview 72