Prep sports roundup: Waunakee golfers earn third consecutive trip to WIAA state tourney

DeForest’s only qualifier was Samantha Fuchs at No. 1 singles. Fuchs and her sister, Cecile, teamed up to win the state doubles championship last year. Also advancing was Sauk Prairie’s No. 3 doubles pair of Ava Andres and Faith Holler.

Hartford/Slinger subsectional

Watertown qualified for the Oconomowoc sectional in three of seven flights. Aubrey Schmutzler won her match at No. 1 singles, Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr advanced with a win at No. 1 doubles, and Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke won twice at no. 3 doubles.

Beaver Dam’s Riley Smith won twice at No. 2 singles to advance to the sectional.

Lake Mills subsectional

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood sent qualifiers in six of seven flights to Wednesday’s East Troy sectional, including defending state singles champion Baluck Deang, and scored 20 points to take to the sectional.

Deang didn’t have to play Monday, drawing a bye into the No. 1 singles semifinals. Also qualifying in singles for the Crusaders were Morgan Merckx at No. 2, Sarah Dunn at No. 3 and Bronte Jenson at No. 4. Doubles qualifiers were Maeve Shanahan and Sydney Johnson at No. 1 and Ella Johnson and Logan Grabbins at No. 3.