Prep sports roundup: Verona boys hockey team edges Eau Claire Memorial

Cale Rufenacht scored two goals to help the state fourth-ranked Verona boys hockey team take a 3-2 victory against Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday in the first round of the three-day, eight-team Showdown in Titletown tournament hosted by Green Bay Notre Dame at Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon.

Conrad Moline scored the other goal and goaltender Kaden Grant made 26 saves for Verona (9-1-1). Max Savaloja and Carter Olson scored for Memorial (5-4).

Neenah co-op 5, Madison Edgewood 4

Drew Sutton scored his second goal with less than 5 minutes remaining, breaking a 4-4 tie as the Rockets (7-1) beat the Crusaders (5-3) in a first-round game at the Showdown in Titletown. Sutton had two assists. Edgewood got scores from J.J. Wiebusch and Aiden Lenz late in the second period to tie the match at 4.

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Madison La Follette/East 2

Carson Gunderson scored two goals and had two assists as the Red Raiders (4-4) beat the Lakers (0-11) in a first-round game of the three-day, eight-team Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton. William Holmes and Inde Abresch scored the goals for the Lakers.

DeForest 4, Greendale 0