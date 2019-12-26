Prep sports roundup: Verona boys hockey team edges Eau Claire Memorial

Cale Rufenacht scored two goals to help the state fourth-ranked Verona boys hockey team take a 3-2 victory against Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday in the first round of the three-day, eight-team Showdown in Titletown tournament hosted by Green Bay Notre Dame at Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon.
Conrad Moline scored the other goal and goaltender Kaden Grant made 26 saves for Verona (9-1-1). Max Savaloja and Carter Olson scored for Memorial (5-4).
Neenah co-op 5, Madison Edgewood 4
Drew Sutton scored his second goal with less than 5 minutes remaining, breaking a 4-4 tie as the Rockets (7-1) beat the Crusaders (5-3) in a first-round game at the Showdown in Titletown. Sutton had two assists. Edgewood got scores from J.J. Wiebusch and Aiden Lenz late in the second period to tie the match at 4.
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Madison La Follette/East 2
Carson Gunderson scored two goals and had two assists as the Red Raiders (4-4) beat the Lakers (0-11) in a first-round game of the three-day, eight-team Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton. William Holmes and Inde Abresch scored the goals for the Lakers.
DeForest 4, Greendale 0
The Norskies (2-7) scored four goals in the first period to secure their victory against the Ice Force (3-8). Tanner Wright scored a goal and assisted on another. Carson Richter scored one goal and assisted on two for DeForest. Matt Risser saved 39 shots for Greendale.
McFarland 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
The Spartans (6-1) handled the Timberwolves (5-5-1) in a first-round game at the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic. Simeon Pommerening had a hat trick and assisted on two goals. John Christen scored the lone goal for Tomah. Gavin Hammer saved 50 shots for the Timberwolves.
Reedsburg 6, La Crosse Aquinas co-op 0
Clayton Pfaff scored two goals and had three assists as the host Cheavers (4-3-1) upended the Avalanche (0-9-1) in the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic.
Grantsburg co-op 5, Beaver Dam co-op 4
Connor Linsmeyer scored with 2 minutes, 4 seconds to play to break a tie and lead the Northwest Icemen (4-6-0) past the Golden Beavers (6-2-0). Ian Conlin, Ben Cremers, Gavin Hearley and Riley Vanderhoeven scored for Beaver Dam.
Girls basketball
Janesville Parker 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 54
At the Carthage College Invitational in Kenosha, the Tina Shelton rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by the Hawks (4-5) and was fouled with 1.1 seconds left. She made both free throws to clinch the victory for the Cougars (3-6). Jasmyn Demrow led Craig in scoring and rebounding, getting eight of her 14 points in the second half. Shelton and Jena Forrester had 10 points each.
Boys basketball
Winona (Minn.) 71, Beaver Dam 48
At the Lewiston Auto Classic in Winona, Minnesota, the Winhawks (3-4) finished the first half with a 20-4 run toward a win against the Golden Beavers (2-6). Braden Boschert scored 14 points, Nate Abel 12 and Brady Helbing 11 for the Golden Beavers, who today will meet Waseca, Minnesota’s top-ranked Class AA team.