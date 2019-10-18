The Middleton boys volleyball team left no doubt on Friday night.
Coach Ben White’s Cardinals, ranked fifth in the state coaches’ poll, did not drop a set while cruising to the championship of the Big Eight Conference tournament on their home court.
Middleton, also the league’s regular-season champion, took a 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Madison Memorial in the best-of-five championship match after downing Madison West in a semifinal, 25-11, 25-9, and Madison East in the first round, 25-9, 25-15.
West beat Madison La Follette in the third-place match, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21. Fort Atkinson captured fifth place with wins over Beloit Memorial and Madison Edgewood/Country Day after an opening loss to Madison La Follette. Madison East finished seventh.
Girls swimming
Sun Prairie 106, Madison West 64
The visiting Cardinals won 10 out of 11 events to hand the Regents their first dual-meet loss of the Big Eight Conference season. Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, and also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Madison Memorial 125.5, Janesville Craig 44.5
Carly McKeon won the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay as the host Spartans swept 10 out of 11 events to get a Big Eight dual victory over the Cougars. Ally Donagan won the 200 individual medley for Craig.
Middleton 133, Madison La Follette 26
Senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays won the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay as the host Cardinals swept 10 of 11 events and got a Big Eight dual victory over the Lancers. Terry Zaria won the 100 butterfly for La Follette.
Beloit Memorial 86, Janesville Parker/Evansville 84
With the dual meet tied at 78-78 going into the final event, the Purple Knights won the 400 freestyle relay behind a strong finish from Jayda Bessel to edge the Vikings in a Big Eight dual. Bessel won the 50 freestyle and swam in two other winning relays; the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.
Tadyn McCann won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and Kailee Sitter won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for Parker.
Boys soccer
Sauk Prairie 3, Mount Horeb 0
The host Eagles (16-2-1, 6-0-1 Badger North Conference) got a hat trick from Evan Carlson to beat the Vikings (9-6-1, 6-1-0) and capture their first conference title since 2016.
Waunakee 1, Baraboo 0
Charlie Fisher scored in the 10th minute and the Warriors held on to knock off the Thunderbirds (12-4-1, 4-2-1) in the Badger North finale for both teams.