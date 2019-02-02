A dominating performance on senior night by the Madison West boys hockey team spoiled Verona's claim to an outright league title Saturday after the Regents delivered a 7-2 loss to their opponents at the Madison Ice Arena.
The host Regents (15-5-1, 9-4-0 Big Eight Conference) never trailed, opening a 3-1 lead over the fifth-ranked Wildcats (16-4-2, 12-1-0) with two second-period goals and adding four in the third period.
Freshman Eric Horein and senior Kaleb Kohn had two goals each for the Regents, and Ian Hedican made 26 saves.
With one game left in the season, Verona will have enough points to be crowned league champions if they defeat or tie the Middleton Cardinals on Monday at the Capitol Ice Arena.
Madison Memorial 5,
Waukesha North co-op 4
The Spartans (12-10-0) won the championship of the Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament, as Tyler Nelson scored with 5 minutes, 39 seconds remaining to beat the Wings (11-8-2). Memorial scored three goals in the second period, including Parker Lindauer’s second and third goals. Jack Faulkner also scored for Memorial.
Kettle Moraine co-op 4, Sun Prairie 3
An overtime power play goal from sophomore Jacob Cartland decided the game as the Lasers (14-4-2) beat the Cardinals (17-4-0) in the Groundhog Tournament. Senior Justin Rauser had three assists.
DeForest 3, Monona Grove 1
Senior Jack Hagen scored two third-period goals as the Norskies (3-15) capitalized on the Silver Eagles’ 42 penalty minutes to score three power play goals to win in the Groundhog Tournament.
Waunakee 8, Oregon 2
Freshman McCarthy Reed scored the hat trick, as his three goals helped the Warriors (14-7) seal a runaway Groundhog Tournament victory over the Panthers (8-9).
McFarland 8, Stoughton 0
The visiting Spartans (13-5-1, 6-3-0 Badger South Conference) beat the Vikings (6-14-0, 4-6-0) as Grant Newcomer scored a hat trick in the first period and added two assists. Chase Quelle scored twice.
Reedsburg co-op 2, Middleton 1, OT
Kip Cunningham scored in overtime to give the Cheavers (15-4-2) a victory over the visiting Cardinals (11-8-1).
Sauk Prairie co-op 14, Viroqua co-op 1
Sophomore Riley Jelinek knocked in six goals and had two assists as the Eagles (13-5-1) rolled past the visiting Blackhawks (1-18-0). Sophomore Kaden Hansen scored Viroqua’s lone goal early in the first period to briefly give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.
Tomah/Sparta 8, Monroe 0
Senior defender Jagger Hammer put up two goals and two assists as the Timberwolves (16-3-2) overwhelmed the Cheesemakers (7-12-0). Monroe goalie Jayden Johnson recorded 42 saves, but Tomah/Sparta’s Paul Vender pitched a shutout to secure the victory.
Beaver Dam 5, Waupun 5
The Golden Beavers (12-7-2) built a 5-2 lead on the back of sophomore Riley VanderHoeven’s two goals, but the Warriors (6-14-2) staged a furious third-period rally, scoring three goals in the final three minutes of regulation. Junior Carter Schramm scored with 11 seconds left to cement the draw.
Madison La Follette/East 5, Stevens Point Pacelli co-op 3
A three-goal run in the third period gave the Lakers (2-19-0) the victory over the Panthers (6-8-0). Scoring the first goal of the match was Madison La Follette/East’s Ben Blazel in the first period. Richard Zupan had two goals and an assist for Stevens Point Pacelli co-op.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 6, Viroqua co-op 1
Sophomore Alyssa Knauf racked up six goals as the 10th-ranked Fury (12-7-2, 7-0-2 Badger) rode four third-period goals to victory over the Blackhawks (8-10-0, 4-6-0). Sophomore Erin Simonson recorded Viroqua’s only goal.
Gymnastics
Middleton Invitational
Cardinals senior Jordan Baggot captured the all-around crown in her home invitational to power Middleton to a third-place team finish. The Waukesha West co-op placed at least one entrant in the top five of every event to build a five-point margin of victory over runner-up Mukwonago/East Troy.