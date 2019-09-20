Winning seven of 11 events Friday night, the Madison West girls swimming team extended its Big Eight Conference dual-meet record to 5-0 with a 92-78 victory over visiting Madison Memorial.
For West, junior Natalie Schick won the 100-yard butterfly (59.58 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.01), and sophomore Evy Laursen won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.58) and 200 individual medley (2:10.30). Both swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:49.03). West sophomore Bella Granetzke won the 200 free (1:57.90) and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:40.54).
For Memorial, junior Jackie House won the 50 freestyle (:24.87) and 500 freestyle (5:12.06) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:39.81). Ella DeFever won the 100 free (:54.34) and anchored the winning relay.
Sun Prairie 108, Verona 62
Sophie Fiske collected a four-second victory in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.01), another in the 100-yard freestyle and anchored two more winning relays to carry the Cardinals past the visiting Wildcats. Janelle Schulz also scored a pair of victories for Sun Prairie, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:09.22) and 200 free (1:56.34). Sara Stewart took the victory for Verona in the 50 free (:25.08) and came second to Fiske in the 100 free.
Girls volleyball
Eastbay Charger Challenge
Waunakee went 1-1, beating Waukesha West before losing to Appleton North, but won its pool based on total points scored. Sun Prairie and Waterloo also won opening matches.
Play in the 28-team tournament concludes today at the Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Center in Menomonee Falls.
Girls tennis
Badger-Big Eight Challenge
Madison Memorial 6, Sauk Prairie 1: Grace Olson, Julia Zhou, Nikita Remesh, and Amy Yao swept the Eagles in straight sets as the Spartans got a victory with strong singles play.
Madison Memorial 4, Verona 3: Meredith Conley and Elsa Queoff got the wins at No. 1 and No. 4 singles for the Wildcats, but the Spartans won at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 doubles behind strong play from Janna Liu, Jessica Jiang, Emily Cai, and Elfin Wiriyan to get the victory.
DeForest 6, Sun Prairie 1: The Norskies won every match except No. 1 singles. DeForest’s No. 1 doubles team of Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs won their match 6-1, 6-0.
Verona 4, Sauk Prairie 3: Meredith Conley dropped one game at No. 1 singles and Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes won at No. 1 doubles to lead the Wildcats over the Eagles. Gaia Citro swept both sets to take No. 2 singles for Sauk Prairie.
Madison West 5, DeForest 2: Sisters Maddi and Abby Bremel each dropped a single game as they won the no. 1 and no. 2 singles flights to carry the Regents past the Norskies. Madison West took victories in all four singles matches, and scored another win from the no. 3 doubles team of Ashley Valle and Kathryn Christianson. Cecile and Samantha Fuchs won at no. 1 doubles for DeForest.
Madison West 6, Sun Prairie 1: Maddy Breme, Abby Lin and Lucy Friedman won their no. 2, 3 and 4 singles matches at love as the Regents dropped a single match to the Cardinals. Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan won at no. 2 doubles in three sets to avoid the sweep.
Madison West 5, Stoughton 2: Caidan Steffes won a three-set match at no. 4 singles to secure the singles sweep for the Regents over the Vikings. Sophia Knigge and Ashley Valle won at no. 1 doubles for Madison West; Stoughton took no. 2 and no. 3 doubles.
Cross country
Rio Rebel Invitational
Junior Katelyn Chadwick of Poynette covered the 5,000-meter course at Rio High School in 20 minutes, 39 seconds to win individual honors and lead her Pumas to the team title in the 11-team meet. Edgerton finished second, lodi third and Marshall fifth. Marshall’s Gianna Dugan finished second (21:21).
In the boys race, Lodi captured the team title, led by sophomore Parker Heintz’s seventh-place finish (18:39). Runner-up Poynette’s Eliaz Ritzke was the overall champion (17:15), and the individual runner-up was Ryen Hazzard of fourth-place Edgerton (17:36).
Franklin Invitational
Gavin Czarnecki of Beaver Dam won the boys race in 17:01, helping the Golden Beavers take sixth in a nine-team field at Grant Park in South Milwaukee. The Beaver Dam girls finished fourth, behind freshman Jessica Redman’s eighth-place finish (20:45).
Girls golf
DeForest Classic
In this Solheim Cup-like event at Lake Windsor Golf Club, players from Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage and Reedsburg joined to form Team Hawaiian and take a 7-5 victory over Team Stripes, which was made up of players from Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells.
Anna Krieski of Reedsburg and Sophie Denure of Portage teamed up to win the Shamble/Alternate Shot match in Group A.