The Madison Memorial, DeForest and Stevens Point baseball teams each went 1-1 on Saturday in the DeForest Triangular, with the three games decided by a total of four runs.
The host Norskies used a four-run fifth inning to open with an 11-9 victory over Stevens Point. Justin Hausser went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs for the winners, Trey Kirchberg went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Jett Riese went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Madison Memorial failed to match late-inning scores from Stevens Point and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Panthers. For Memorial, Dryden Schaefer went 2-for-3, Kyle Murphy doubled, and Kyle Jungers and Murphy both drove in runs.
Memorial took a 7-6 victory over DeForest, scoring two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh before surviving a two-run rally by DeForest in the bottom of the seventh. Murphy homered for Memorial. DeForest got a double from Kirchberg.
Madison Edgewood 10-11, New Glarus 0-2
Jackson Trudgeon threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out four and walking two, in the first game of a doubleheader at Warner Park. Edgewood got three hits and four RBIs from Ben Newton and a double and single from Tom Hartlieb. Holden Latsch took the loss for New Glarus.
In the second game, the Crusaders capitalized on the Glarner Knights’ six errors, scoring 11 runs on just three hits. Alex Esch, Matthew Moyes, and Nick Bergmann combined to hold New Glarus to three hits. Mitchell Wendler had two RBIs and Joe Hartlieb had three RBIs. Reeve Binger and Ben Melvin had an RBI apiece for New Glarus.
Warren-Stockton 11-11, Monroe 2-12
A six-run fourth inning gave the Warhawks a 10-0 lead over the Cheesemakers in the first game of a doubleheader. Trevor Meier had two of Monroe’s six hits.
Monroe won the second game, 12-11, when Nick Benkert singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Dagan Rach went 3-for-4 with a double for the Cheesemakers, and Payton Stauffacher had two doubles and six RBIs.
Sun Prairie 12,
Waukesha West 11
The host Cardinals survived a six-run fourth and five-run sixth from the Wolverines, scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth. Pitchers Noah Wendler and Robbie Knorr held West to five hits. Sun Prairie’s Josh Caron went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Drew Urban hit a two-run single.
Burlington 7, Janesville Craig 1
Trent Turzenski went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead a 10-hit attack as the host Demons beat the Cougars. Four Burlington pitchers held Craig to three hits, including a double and single by Dan Blomgren.
Watertown 4, Fond du Lac 3
The Goslings scored a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to beat the visiting Cardinals. Jacob Crogan went 3-for-3 and Jacob Fischer and Nick Logan each went 2-for-3 with a double for Watertown.
Softball
Monroe Tournament
Verona went 1-2, losing to 8-1 to Orangeville, Illinois; 9-8 to Freeport, Illinois; and beating Tomahawk, 12-0. Orangeville scored four runs in the first inning and three in the fifth.
Against Tomahawk, Verona got a home run from Alyssa Bostley and a single, double and triple from Sydney Toman. Pitchers Jocelyn Hancock and Meghan Anderson combined on a three-hit shutout.
Verona could not survive a four-run first and three-run fifth inning from Orangeville. Alyssa Bostley went 2-for-3 with an RBI and struck out nine from the mound.
Freeport, Illinois, scored in the seventh inning to beat Verona, 9-8, although the Wildcats outhit the Pretzels, 15-11. Molly McChesney went 3-for-5 for the winners, and Anderson struck out 10.
Monroe took 10-0 victories over Pearl City, Illinois, and Tomahawk.
Stevens Point Triangular
DeForest beat Stevens Point 1-0 as Avery Melter singled home Sam Schaeffer in the fourth inning and Taylor Shaw threw a shutout. Cammi Riemer had three singles and Jordan Marty doubled for DeForest. Wisconsin Rapids beat DeForest 9-2 despite 2-for-4 hitting by pitcher Alyssa Banta and 2-for-3 hitting by Riemer.
Woodstock (Ill.) Tournament
Portage beat Crystal Lake, Illinois, Central by a 9-5 score as Joia Simonson went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Payton Woodhouse also homered for Portage.
Crystal Lake South rolled to a four-inning, 21-0 victory over Portage as the Gators’ Emily Sulikowski hit two homers and a double and totaled seven RBIs, and two pitchers held the Warriors to one hit.
Portage beat Durand, Illinois, by a 7-4 score, as Katelyn Belleau hit a home run and triple and Joia Simonson hit a double and single.
Girls soccer
Watertown 4,
Madison Memorial 2
Alayna Clark scored three goals and Anna Schroeder delivered a goal and two assists as Watertown opened a 4-0 lead in the 59th minute and beat the Spartans. Madi Johnson and Cece Ohnstad scored for Memorial.
Madison West 3,
Mount Horeb 0
Eva Hurley had a goal and an assist to help the Regents hold off the Vikings at Mansfield Stadium. Quinlan Thompson and Maddy Bremel also scored for West. The Regents did not allow Mount Horeb to have a shot on goal.
Waunakee 2,
Hartland Arrowhead 1
Waunakee beat the host Warhawks in the Arrowhead Quad, following a 1-0 victory over Pewaukee on Friday. Junior Erin Hippo scored both Waunakee goals in the first half, with one assist from Isabelle Barmore, and Alyssa Kuhn made four saves.
Boys golf
Tri-City Invitational
Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder shot 82 on Saturday for a two-day total of 170, and then beat Janesville Parker’s Zack Milner with a birdie on the first playoff hole to earn medalist honors in the five-team tournament at Glen-Erin Golf Course in Janesville. Parker earned team honors with a score of 756, finishing 38 strokes ahead of Janesville Craig. Fort Atkinson took third with an 830 score.
Milton Select Ball
Union Grove’s three select-ball pairings teamed up for a 216 score, beating Lodi by five strokes in the 10-team meet at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton. Lodi seniors Jackson Furniss and Kyle Mayberry teamed up for a 70, good for fourth place. Milton finished fourth and Stoughton seventh.
Track and field
Randy Lyon Invitational
The Fort Atkinson girls won five events to take first place in the six-team meet at Whitewater. The Blackhawks’ winners were senior Grace Mueller in the discus (102 feet, 3 inches), junior Jenna Lovejoy in the 1,600 (5:48.41), junior Lauren Bilau in the pole vault (10-6), junior Madelyn Hansen in the triple jump (36-6) and freshman Jada Zorn in the 400 (1:04.10). For Johnson Creek, junior Hannah Constable won the 800 (2:21.02), senior Taylor Hallam won the 300 hurdles (:50.33) and both ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:24.21). Also, Edgerton freshman Madisen Zych won the 100 hurdles (:18.53). In the boys meet, Fort Atkinson finished second behind champion Whitewater, but the Blackhawks captured six individual first places and one relay victory. Junior Hayden Zachgo won the 110-meter hurdles (:16.61) and 300 hurdles (:42.59). Fort’s other winners were junior Kraymer Gladem in the long jump (21-5½), sophomore Noah Kontny in the 400 (:53.50), sophomore Travis Sykes in the triple jump (38-8), freshman Drew Evans in the discus (125-8). Kontny also ran on the winning 1,600 relay (3:38.85).
Also, Edgerton sophomore Ethan Krause won the pole vault (12-6).
Red Devil Invitational
At Kenosha Bradford, Janesville Parker junior Ryann Porter won the triple jump (37 feet, 8 inches) and took third in the long jump and 300 hurdles to help the Vikings finish fourth in the nine-team girls field. Also for Parker, senior Madie Timm won the pole vault (7-6). The Parker boys took sixth among eight teams, and senior Luce Rosa won the pole vault (12-6).
Boys tennis
Waukesha South Invitational
Madison La Follette beat Greendale, 5-2, but lost to Waukesha South, 4-3, and Whitefish Bay, 7-0, in the tournament at the Woyahn Complex in Waukesha.