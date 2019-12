Prep sports roundup: La Follette boys hand Brookfield Central their first loss

Mount Horeb 52, Beloit Memorial 30

The Vikings (6-3) trounced the Purple Knights (2-7) in the final of the Beloit Memorial Tournament. Julia Magnuson led Mount Horeb with 16 points, all in the first half. Sophomore Tajah Randall finished with 11 points for Beloit Memorial.

Janesville Parker 54, Westosha Central 44

In the Carthage College Holiday Classic, the Vikings (4-6) built on a five-point halftime lead to defeat the Falcons (4-6). Jena Forestal scored 12 points and Tina Shelton 11 for Parker.

Janesville Craig 54, Evansville 42

In the final of the Janesville Craig Optimist Classic, the Cougars (8-2) used a 14-point advantage in the second half to wipe out a two-point deficit and beat the Blue Devils (7-3). Claudia Fieiras had 20 points and sophomore Kate Huml had 18 with five 3-pointers. Paige Banks led Evansville with 23 points and reached 1,000 career points.

Crandon 47, Poynette 43 (OT)