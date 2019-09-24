Senior Jackson Stair scored on an assist from Konde Gwo in the seventh minute Tuesday night and that was enough for the Madison West boys soccer team to win a battle of state-ranked city rivals.
West pulled out a 1-0 victory over Madison East in Big Eight Conference play. The Regents entered the game ranked sixth in the Division 1 state coaches’ rankings; East came in ranked fourth.
West senior goalkeeper Oscar Herrera made four saves in the shutout. Senior Richard Hernandez had six saves for East.
Verona 3, Middleton 2
Gannon Simonett scored on an assist from Eliot Popkewitz in the 87th minute to give the second-ranked Wildcats a victory over the seventh-ranked Cardinals in a game that was halted by rain midway through the first half on Sept. 12.
Sam Abreu scored for Verona in the 40th minute for a 2-1 lead, but Middleton’s Ezra Joseph tied it in the 81st minute before Simonett’s late tally.
Monona Grove 9, Fort Atkinson 0
Connor Bracken had two goals and three assists to lead the fourth-ranked (Division 2) Silver Eagles (7-1-1) past the Blackhawks in Badger South play.
Oregon 4, Stoughton 1
Pat Brognano, Cubby Vandermause and Jayson Howard scored first-half goals to help the host Panthers defeat the Vikings.
Madison Edgewood 2, Monroe 0
Alessandro Nichol scored in the 53rd minute and Petch Tuongheeranchort tacked on a score in the 58th minute as the Crusaders beat the Cheesemakers at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona. Julio Vasquez made 11 saves for Monroe.
Mount Horeb 2, Waunakee 1
An own goal by the visiting Warriors gave the host Vikings an early lead, and Gabe Guenther converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to give seventh-ranked (Division 3) Mount Horeb a 2-0 lead. Waunakee’s Jacob Mouille scored in the 80th minute and Will Fuhrmann made five saves for the Warriors.
DeForest 9, Reedsburg 0
Nick Anderson had a hat trick for the Norskies, who secured a home conference victory against the Beavers.
Lodi 4, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Sophomore Marcus Malig scored two goals within the first 26 minutes of the game, and the Blue Devils beat the Warriors in Capitol conference play. Matt Wendorf added a goal and assist for the winners. Lakeside’s Calvin Geerdts had 12 saves.
Watertown Luther Prep 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
The host Phoenix got two first-half goals from Adam Brands and held on to beat Cambridge/Deerfield United, 2-1. Zach Feltz scored for United in the second half.
Girls volleyball
Verona 3, Madison West 0
Senior Jordan Armstrong had 20 assists and sophomore Claudia Bobb had 13 kills as the visiting Wildcats swept the host Regents in Big Eight Conference play.
Sun Prairie 3, Janesville Craig 0
The Cardinals took a 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 victory over the visiting Cougars in Big Eight action. Josie Halbleib had 32 assists for Sun Prairie.
Beloit Memorial 3, Madison East 1
Rebekkah DeKok earned 13 kills and two service aces to lead the visiting Purple Knights to a 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15 victory over the visiting Purgolders. East got 16 assists from Lala Rivera and eight kills from Mary Fadele.
McFarland 3, Whitewater 0
The host Spartans (18-3 overall, 4-0 Rock Valley), ranked eighth in Division 2, swept the Whippets (11-15) 25-12, 25-14, 25-12. The winners got 26 assists from Lizzy Fortune and 17 digs from Erin Eggers.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Lake Mills 2
The host Warriors (23-3 overall, 6-0 Capitol North), ranked No. 1 in Division 2 by state coaches, were pushed to the limit by the sixth-ranked L-Cats (19-4, 4-2) before pulling out a 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 15-5 victory. The winners got 20 kills from Ella Collins and 41 assists from Karli Johnson. Lake Mills got 28 assists from Sydney Lewellin and 33 digs from Tatum Riggleman.
Columbus 3, Poynette 2
The visiting Cardinals won the decisive fifth set 15-13 to pull out a Capitol North win. Hannah Fox had 29 digs and five service aces to lead Columbus, and McKenzye Bruss had 27 assists. The Pumas got 23 assists from Jessica Bruchs and 17 digs from Olivia Radewan.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lodi 0
Andrea Bortulin had five aces and 12 assists for the Phoenix, who defeated the host Blue Devils in straight sets, 25-18, 21-17, 25-21, in Capitol North action.
Belleville 3, New Glarus 0
Ava Foley had 13 kills, 30 assists, 14 digs, and four aces as the Wildcats swept the host Glarner Knights 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 for a Capitol South victory.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Marshall 1
Ashlee Adler had 11 kills, Jada Wood had 26 assists, and Kelsi Handel had six blocks and 24 digs as the Vanguards, an honorable-mention pick in the Division 3 state rankings, beat the visiting Cardinals 25-20, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 in Capitol South action.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3, Fort Atkinson 0
Parker Van Buren had 16 kills and six aces, Nick Stott had 28 assists and Matthew Stormer had 15 digs as the state fifth-ranked Cardinals swept the visiting Blackhawks 25-19, 25-13, 25-14.
Girls golf
Rock Valley Conference
Lakeside Lutheran rode the play of Maya Heckmann to the top of the team standings in the Rock Valley Conference meet at Lake Lawn Resort’s Majestic Oaks course in Delavan. The Warriors totaled 386 to Cambridge’s 399 in the nine-team meet. Cambridge won the overall conference title, determined by combining points earned in nine conference mini-meets and Tuesday’s conference meet.
Jefferson’s Courtney Draeger earned medalist honors with an 86, followed by Maya Heckmann with a 90 and Mary Hommen of Cambridge with a 93. Heckmann was named the Rock Valley Player of the Year.
Cross country
Duck Pond Invitational
Poynette’s boys and girls finished second behind Rockford (Illinois) Christian in the boys and girls team standings of Walworth Big Foot’s meet, held at Duck Pond Recreational Area in Fontana.
Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick won the individual girls title, covering 5,000 meters in 20 minutes, 5 seconds. Pumas senior Elias Ritzke took second in the boys race (17:42), followed by Edgerton seniors Ryen Hazzard (17:45) and Trevor Wilkinson (17:52) in third and fourth, respectively.
Baraboo Invitational
Sauk Prairie’s boys team placed five runners in the top 10 and won the title in the six-team meet at Baraboo. Hudson Haas came in first (17:28) for Sauk. Baraboo took third with 66 points behind Garrett Exo’s fifth-place finish (18:00). Lodi’s Parker Heintz took 13th as Lodi finished fourth as a team.
Wisconsin Rapids won the girls team title, with Baraboo coming in second and Sauk third.
Girls swimmingDeForest 95, Baraboo 75
Junior Ava Boehning won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays to lead the host Norksies to a Badger North dual victory over the Thunderbirds.
Sophomore Ella Lohr won the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
Sauk Prairie 116, Portage 48
Amelia Hunter won the 200 freestyle, and swam in the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as the Eagles beat the host Warriors in a Badger North dual. Alexa Judd also swam in the winning 200 freestyle relayq and won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Brooklyn Miller won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay for Portage.
McFarland 111, Stoughton 59
Emily Landwehr won the 100-yard butterfly, the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as the Spartans topped the visiting Vikings in a Badger South dual. Ella Weaver won the 500 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
For Stoughton, Sofia Bormett won the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial 7,
Janesville Parker 0
The Spartans, ranked ninth in Division 1, swept all seven matches to earn a Big Eight road victory against the Vikings. No. 2 singles player Julia Zhou won 6-0, 6-0.
Middleton 7, Janesville Craig 0
The state 10th-ranked Cardinals swept the host Cougars in a Big Eight match. No. 1 singles player Sophia Agapov and No. 4 singles player Maddie Hoffman each took 6-0, 6-0 victories.
McFarland 6, Fort Atkinson 1
The Spartans, ranked ninth in Division 2, won all matches except one in their Badger South dual against the Blackhawks. No. 3 singles player Laura Maudlin and No. 4 singles player Lexi Mazzara each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for McFarland.