 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports roundup: Giant-killers from Sauk Prairie march past Arrowhead, into WIAA sectionals
0 comments
topical
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports roundup: Giant-killers from Sauk Prairie march past Arrowhead, into WIAA sectionals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Cinderella story is brewing in the gymnasium at Sauk Prairie High School.

After one incredible victory and then another, the Eagles have launched themselves into WIAA Division 1 sectional play, two more victories short of the WIAA state tournament.

The latest step of the journey was a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 victory at Hartland Arrowhead in a regional final on Saturday.

Arrowhead was the defending state champion and came in ranked second in the state. It was just one bump up, though, for the Eagles

On Thursday, the Eagles won at Oconomowoc, last year’s state runner-up and this year’s third-ranked team.

And Sauk Prairie accomplished all this with their head coach, Amy Schlimgen, at home under quarantine until at least midweek next week, because an Eagles assistant coach was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Our players took it upon themselves to be the leaders on the court tonight,” said Ryan Ruhland, the junior varsity II coach who has been serving as Sauk’s interim head coach with Schlimgen away. “They knew what it would take to get it done, and they got it done.”

Aida Shadewald had 19 kills and seven blocks, Olivia Breunig had 21 assists and Alia Schlimgen (the coach’s daughter) and Kaitlyn Brickl each had 18 digs.

Reedsburg 3, Onalaska 2

The visiting Beavers came out on top of a five-set thriller, winning 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12. Delaney Horkan had 17 kills, Mahra Wieman delivered 16 assists and Macie Wieman had 25 digs, 10 kills and two blocks to lead Reedsburg.

Madison Edgewood 3, Mauston 0

At Lake Mills, the Crusaders earned the regional championship over Mauston, winning each set in dominant fashion, 25-6, 25-13, 25-17. It was a team effort on the stat sheet for Edgewood, as Natalie Ring, Amber Grosse and Ella Foti each finished with six kills. Foti also led the Crusaders in assists with 15.

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lake Mills 2

In a back and forth affair, the Warriors were able to overcome a loss of momentum in the fourth set to rally and finish as regional champions, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19, 15-7. “When I walked into the huddle after the end of the fourth set, I heard the girls' confidence as they talked about owning this last set and having confidence in each other,” said head coach Jenny Krauklis. “They really did that in the fifth set.” Payton Kuepers finished with 22 kills and three aces for the Warriors. Kaylee Raymond added 56 assists.

Waterloo 3, Johnson Creek 0

The Pirates took the win over Johnson Creek, never letting their opponent score more than 14 points after the first set, finishing 25-14, 25-13, 25-10. Joslyn Wolff’s play was key for Waterloo, as she finished with 14 aces. Brooke Mosher added 14 kills for the Pirates, 13 of which were in the latter two sets.

Cross country

Winneconne sectional

Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, turned in a school-record time of 15 minutes, 37 seconds (5,000 meters) to earn the individual title, though his Edgewood team missed a state berth by four points.

Richardson’s time was at least 51 seconds better than the other five Division 2 boys sectional winners.

The Poynette boys won the team championship, led by three top-10 finishes. Junior Tucker Johnson was fourth (17:04).

Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick won the girls individual title in 18:44 to qualify for state after taking third in Division 3 last fall. Edgewood finished fourth in the team race.

Deerfield/Cambridge sectional

Also in Division 2, host Deerfield/Cambridge scored 41 points advance to state, led by junior Zach Huffman (fifth, 17:16) and senior Jack Nikolay (ninth, 17:45). Also qualifying for state as an individual was Lakeside Lutheran freshman Cameron Weiland (17:41).

The Lake Mills girls outscored Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win the girls team title. Freshman Ava Vesperman finished third overall for the L-Cats (20:31), with senior Brooke Fair fifth (20:57) and senior Lauren Winslow eighth (21:50). Qualifying as individuals were Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Abigail Minning (21:41) and Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Mara Brown (21:58).

Racine Prairie sectional

Madison St. Ambrose senior Sophia Speece just missed out on an individual state berth, taking eighth in 21:21 in the Division 3 sectional at UW-Parkside.

Boys soccer

Baraboo 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1

The visiting Thunderbirds (13-2-1) earned the first WIAA regional championship in program history, getting two goals from sophomore Johan Lopez to come back against the higher-seeded Red Raiders (7-3-0). Lopez scored on an assist from Ethan Uptagraw in the 54th minute, and then scored the game-winner six minutes later on an assist from senior Hunter Bielicki. Baraboo will visit top-seeded Wausau West (10-0-0) on Thursday.

Sauk Prairie 5, Portage/Poynette 0

The host Eagles (8-2-3) won their fifth Division 2 regional regional title in the last six years behind a possession-minded attack that limited the United (3-9-1) to three shots.

Junior Sam Drescher scored Sauk Prairie’s only first-half goal, stepping up to one-touch a corner kick from the left side. He added another during a four-goal barrage in the second half. Junior Quinn Baier added a goal on a penalty kick and an assist for the Eagles.

Sauk Prairie will play host to Dodgeville/Mineral Point in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Lakeside Lutheran 2, Watertown Luther Prep 1

In a Division 3 regional final as part of the Racine Prairie sectional, the Warriors earned a come-from-behind road victory over the Phoenix and a matchup at Lake Mills in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Ethan Schuetz assisted on Kyle Main’s goal in the 22nd minute to tie the game. Schuetz then scored the game-winner in the 81st minute, on an assist from Nate Krenke.

Lake Mills 8, Delafield St. John’s 4 (OT)

The L-Cats rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit for a 3-3 draw, and then scored five goals in overtime to advance to sectional play.

Football

Watertown Luther Prep 56, Kenosha St. Joseph 0

The Phoenix (3-2) soared past the Lancers (2-2) at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake as Jon Holtz ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, David Baumann returned an interception for a 20-yard score and Jeremiah Stanton returned a fumble 40 yards for another touchdown.

Elijah Shevey threw for 98 yards, including touchdowns to Nicholas Montgomery and Brett Wieting, and Isaac Schumann added a TD run.

The Luther prep defense held St. Joseph to three yards rushing and 65 yards passing, with seven first downs.

River Valley 30, Platteville 14

The Blackhawks (4-1) earned a victory over the Hillmen (1-4) at UW-Platteville.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Saturday’s area results

Non-conference

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 56,

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0

Watertown Luther Prep*x14*14*14*14*—*56

Kenosha St. Joseph*0*0*0*0*—*0

WLP: Holtz 67 run (Kehren kick)

WLP: Holtz 19 run (Kehren kick)

WLP: Montgomery 7 pass from Shevey (Kehren kick)

WLP: Baumann 20 interception return (Kehren kick)

WLP: Holtz 47 run (Kehren kick)

WLP: Wieting 20 pass from Shevey (Kehren kick)

WLP: Schumann 32 run (Kehren kick)

WLP: Stanton 40 fumble return (Kehren kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WLP 15, KSJ 7.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WLP 27-236; KSJ 20-3.

Passing yards — WLP 98; KSJ 65.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WLP 10-17-1; KSJ 8-14-1.

Penalties-yards — WLP 6-40; KSJ 5-40.

Fumbles-lost — WLP 1-0; KSJ 3-3.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — WLP: Holtz 11-161; Schumann 11-57; KSJ: Gordon 3-6.

Passing — WLP: Chevy 10-17-1 98; KSJ: Ashmus 8-13-0 65.

Receiving — WLP: Wieting 3-40; KSJ: McCarville 4-46. At Westosha Central HS, Paddock Lake.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

River Valley 30, Platteville 14

Saturday’s region results

Trailways Conference

Oshkosh Lourdes 17, Randolph 14

Non-conference

Brookfield Academy 34, Fall River/Rio 18

Boscobel at River Ridge, canceled

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday’s area summaries

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 1

At Lake Geneva Tennis Club

Championship

MUSKEGO 4,

MILW. DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 3

Singles — E. Sobieski, M, def. Schaefer, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; C. Pan, M, def. Moews, 6-1, 6-3; E. Pan, M, def. Packer, 6-1, 6-2; Guillermo, DSHA, def. Barrett, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Lambrecht-Scasny/L. Sobieski def. Dahm/Spielbauer, 6-4, 6-0; Cyganiak/Martin def. Gibbs/Berger, 6-0, 6-1; Young/Jex def. Upthagrove/Vukovich, 6-0, 6-3.

Semifinals

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 7, Hudson 0

Muskego 4, Oconomowoc 3

DIVISION 2

At SportsCore, Kohler

Championship

APPLETON XAVIER 5,

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 2

Singles — Curtin, AX, def. Kutcher, 6-0, 6-0; Knabe, AX, def. Sturm, 6-2, 7-5; McGinnis, AX, def. Jacobson, 6-4, 6-1; G. Dorow, WCM, def. McGinnis, AX, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles — McCormick/Taleon, AX, def. E. Dorow/Singson, 6-2, 6-3; Bornier/Van Stratten, AX, def. McCaffery/Rebholz, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6); Multhauf/Sauer, WCM, def. Main/Barth, 6-1, 6-3.

Semifinals

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 5,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 2

Singles — Deang, ME, def. Kutcher, 6-0, 6-0; Sturm, WCM, def. Merckx, 7-5, 6-2; Jacobson, WCM, def. Dunn, 6-0, 6-0; G. Dorow, WCM, def. Jenson, ME, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles — Buchner/Shanahan, ME, def. E. Dorow/Singson, 6-2, 6-3; Rebholz/McCaffery, WCM, def. Kory/Johnson, 6-0, 6-2; Sauer/Multhauf, WCM, def. Johnson/Grabbins, 6-3, 6-1.

Appleton Xavier 7, Amery 0

BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional

BARABOO 2, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 1

Baraboo*0*2*—*2

Wisconsin Rapids*1*0*—*1

First half: WR — Siler (Kaup), 29:00. Second half: B — J. Lopez (Uptagraw), 54:00; J. Lopez (Bielicki), 60:00.

Shots on goal: B 7; WR 7. Saves: B (Huffaker) 6; WR 5.

Wausau West 4, Marshfield 0

New Richmond 0, River Falls 0 (New Richmond wins shootout, 3-1)

Hudson 2, Onalaska 0

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional

SAUK PRAIRIE 5,

PORTAGE/POYNETTE 0

Portage/Poynette*0*0*—*0

Sauk Prairie*1*4*—*5

First half: Drescher, 29:30. Second half: Baier (pk), 46:27; Baumgardt (Baier), 56:34; Drescher (Carlson), 59:57; Hilden, 72:58.

Shots: P 3; SP 17. Saves: P (Lynch) 13; SP (Baumgardt 0, Kirner 3) 3.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1, Wisconsin Dells 1 (DMP wins on penalty kicks, 4-2)

West Salem 4, Wautoma/Wild Rose 1

Mosinee 10, Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 0

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 1

Lakeside Lutheran*1*1*—*2

Watertown Luther Prep*1*0*—*1

First half: WLP — Ernest (Palacios), 3:00; LL — Main (Schuetz), 22:00.

Second half: LL — Schuetz (Krenke), 81:00.

Shots: LL 6; WLP 10.

Saves: LL (Punzel) 9; WLP (Heiman) 4.

Lake Mills 8, Delafield St. John's NW 4 (OT)

Racine Prairie 4, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 4, Kenosha St. Joseph 1

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s area schedule

(Times, sites TBA unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional: Baraboo at Wausau West; New Richmond at Hudson

Oconomowoc sectional: Hortonville at Slinger; Pewaukee vs. Hartland Arrowhead

Union Grove sectional: Lake Geneva Badger at Elkhorn; Kenosha Tremper at Muskego, 5 p.m.

Whitefish Bay sectional: Wales Kettle Moraine at Milwaukee Marquette; Brookfield East at Whitefish Bay

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional: Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Sauk Prairie; West Salem at Mosinee

Medford sectional: Unity/St. Croix Falls vs. Rice Lake or Amery; Medford at Rhinelander or Antigo

Seymour sectional: Plymouth at Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; Waupaca at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Kewaskum sectional: Grafton at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Delavan-Darien at New Berlin Eisenhower

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional: Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills; Racine St. Catherine’s at Racine Prairie

Kohler sectional: Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran at Oostburg; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at University School of Milwaukee

Marshfield Columbus sectional: West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence or Arcadia at Barron; Stevens Point Pacelli at Marshfield Columbus

Kiel sectional: Omro at Neenah St. Mary; St. Lawrence Seminary at Kiel

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

(Note: Regional champions will be re-seeded into sectional brackets to be announced later.)

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

SAUK PRAIRIE 3,

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 1

Sauk Prairie*25*25*21*25

Hartland Arrowhead*20*15*25*22

SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders) — Kills: Shadewald 19; Assists: Breunig 21; Aces: Pistono 5; Digs: Brickl, Schlimgen 18; Blocks: Shadewald 7.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Kills: LaFleur 13; Assists: Stefan 35; Aces: Illman Thompson 4; Digs: Lofy 14; Blocks: LaFleur, Krznarich 2.

REEDSBURG 3, ONALASKA 2

Reedsburg*25*20*25*22*15

Onalaska*22*25*14*25*12

REEDSBURG (leaders) — Kills: Horkan 17, Mac. Wieman 10; Assists: Mah. Wieman 21, Oetzman 16; Aces: Olson 2; Digs: Mac. Wieman 25; Blocks: Mac Wieman 2.

ONALASKA — Kills: Pedretti 21; Assists: Skemp 32, Kapelke 22; Aces: Gamoke 2; Digs: Gamoke 47, Kopelke 23.

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran def. Kaukauna, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

Slinger def. Port Washington, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, MAUSTON 0

Mauston*6*13*17

Madison Edgewood*25*25*25

MAUSTON (leaders) — Kills: Quist 8; Assists: Nicaprero 16; Aces: Navis, Kudick 1; Digs: Quist 7; Blocks: Subtly, Wafle 1.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Ring, Grosse, Foti 6; Assists: Foti 15; Aces: Ring 5; Digs: Ring 6; Blocks: Ring, Schmotzer 1. At Lake Mills.

Wautoma def. Nekoosa, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Platteville def. Dodgeville, 26-28, 25-14, 25-19, 15-25, 15-11.

La Crosse Aquinas def. West Salem, 25-19, 13-25, 25-12, 25-19

Sectional 4

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, LAKE MILLS 2

Lake Mills*16*26*19*25*7

Lakeside Lutheran*25*24*25*20*15

LAKE MILLS (leaders) — Kills: Belling 12; Assists: Lewellin 37; Aces: Kailen 3; Digs: Lewellin 20; Blocks: Palmer 3.5.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Kills: Kuepers 22; Assists: Raymond 56; Aces: Kuepers, Blitz 3; Digs: Johnson 26; Blocks: Langille 3.5.

East Troy def. Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14

Waukesha Catholic Memorial def. Whitefish Bay Dominican, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran def. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 28-26, 25-21, 25-14

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

WATERLOO 3, JOHNSON CREEK 0

Johnson Creek*14*13*10

Waterloo*25*25*25

JOHNSON CREEK (leaders) — Kills: LaSage 5; Assists: Swanson 5; Aces: LaSage 2; Digs: Whitehouse 6; Blocks: LaSage .5, Siewert .5.

WATERLOO — Kills: Mosher 14; Assists: Mosher 8, Wolff 7; Aces: Wolff 14; Digs: Riege 7, Wolff 6, Westberg 6; Blocks: Gier 2, Powers 2.

Kenosha St. Joseph def. Kenosha Christian Life, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 28-26

Markesan def. Westfield, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Jackson Living Word Lutheran def. Dodgeland, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19

DIVISION 4

Sectional 3

Eau Claire Immanuel def. Independence, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13

La Farge/Youth Initiative def. Hillsboro, 26-24, 12-25, 25-22, 19-25, 17-15

Black Hawk def. Monticello, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

Potosi def. Highland, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21

Sectional 4

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence def. Suring, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11

Burlington Catholic Central def. Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 25-18, 25-11, 25-7

Hustisford def. Waupun Central Wis. Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12

Almond-Bancroft def. Plainfield Tri-County, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 14-25, 15-10

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s statewide qualifiers

(Note: Teams will be re-seeded and re-paired following regionals)

(Times, sites TBA unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1: River Falls, Schofield D.C. Everest, Merrill, Hortonville

Sectional 2: Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, Slinger

Sectional 3: Burlington, Muskego, Oak Creek, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther

Sectional 4: Brookfield Central, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Sussex Hamilton, Menomonee Falls

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1: Maple Northwestern, St. Croix Falls, Bloomer, Mosinee

Sectional 2: Valders, Oconto, Freedom, Luxemburg-Casco

Sectional 3: Madison Edgewood, Wautoma, La Crosse Aquinas, Platteville

Sectional 4: Lakeside Lutheran, East Troy, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1: Grantsburg, Clear Lake, Fall Creek, Marathon

Sectional 2: Mondovi, Mineral Point, Cochrane-Fountain City, Osseo-Fairchild

Sectional 3: Howards Grove, Iola-Scandinavia, Mishicot, Wabeno/Laona

Sectional 4: Waterloo, Kenosha St. Joseph, Markesan, Jackson Living Word Lutheran

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1: Mercer, Turtle Lake, Minong Northwood, Chippewa Falls McDonell

Sectional 2: Three Lakes, Marshfield Columbus, Prentice

Sectional 3: Eau Claire Immanuel, La Farge/Youth Initiative, Black Hawk, Potosi

Sectional 4: Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence, Burlington Catholic Central, Hustisford, Almond-Bancroft

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not on qualifying teams, advance to state).

DIVISION 1

Portage sectional

Team scores: DeForest 37; Onalaska 39; Holmen 73; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 81.

Top five individuals: 1, Lee, O, 16:28; 2, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:33; 3, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:42; 4, I. Bauer, D, 16:43; 5, Davey, Elkhorn, 16:45.

Individual state qualifiers: 2, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:33; 3, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:42; 5, Davey, Elkhorn, 16:45; 7, Aurit, DMP, 16:48; 8, Lamere, H, 17:01.

DeForest: 4, I. Bauer, 16:43; 6, E. Bauer, 16:46; 13, Eisler, 17:20; 16, Ekezie, 17:20; 21, Grabowski, 17:52.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point: 7, Aurit, 16:48; 9, Keith, 17:17; 30, Robinson, 18:12; 34, Dampf, 18:46; 36, Williams, 19:01.

Other area individuals: 2, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:33; 3, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:42; 15, Krueger, Watertown, 17:20; 17, Yesipovich, Baraboo, 17:25; 18, Wolff, Sauk Prairie, 17:34; 19, Schnieder, Reedsburg, 17:50. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 2

Winneconne sectional

Team scores: Poynette 43; Winneconne 53; Madison Edgewood 57; Berlin 65.

Top five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 15:37; 2, Smit, Waupun, 16:44; 3, Boppart, Mauston, 16:48; 4, Johnson, P, 17:04; 5, Stone, W, 17:28.

Individual state qualifiers: 1, Richardson, ME, 15:37; 2, Smit, Waupun, 16:44; 3, Boppart, Mauston, 16:48; 6, Bosin, North Fond du Lac, 17:28; 8, Mankowski, Berlin, 17:34.

Poynette: 4, Johnson 17:04; 7, Chadwick 17:33; 10, Sickenberger 17:42; 17, Gauer 18:06; 29, Kruger 18:57. Madison Edgewood: 1, Richardson 15:37; 12, Schleck 17:47; 21, Kuhn 18:16; 24, Rossow 18:22; 28, Gehrke 18:54. Other area individuals: 23, Lins, Lodi, 18:22. At Winneconne HS, 5,000 meters.

Deerfield/Cambridge sectional

Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41; University School of Milwaukee 50; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 64; Brookfield Academy 66.

Top five individuals: 1, D. Stephens, USM, 16:44; 2, T. Stephens, USM, 17:01; 3, Osborne, BA, 17:05; 4, Depuydt, East Troy, 17:09; 5, Huffman, DC, 17:16.

Individual state qualifiers: 3, Osborne, BA, 17:05; 4, Depuydt, ET, 17:09; 6, Phillips, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 17:36; 8, Weiland, Lakeside Lutheran, 17:41; 10, Dauenhauer, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 17:48.

Deerfield/Cambridge: 5, Huffman 17:16; 9, Nikolay 17:45; 13, Brown 18:06; 14, Kimmel 18:08; 20, Brown 18:30. Other area individuals: 8, Weiland, Lakeside Lutheran, 17:41; 19, Heiderich, Watertown Luther Prep, 18:30; 22, Garcia, Lakeside Lutheran, 18:49. At Cedar Road Course, Cambridge, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Team scores: Racine Prairie 36; Kenosha St. Joseph 44; Albany 69; Horicon 85.

Top five individuals: 1, Finger, Dodgeland, 17:21; 2, Matteucci, KSJ, 17:25; 3, Crane, Orfordville Parkview, 17:44; 4, Zamorano, H, 17:54; 5, Biever, Random Lake, 17:57.

Individual state qualifiers: 1, Finger, Dodgeland, 17:21; 3, Crane, Orfordville Parkview, 17:44; 5, Biever, Random Lake, 17:57; McKee, Ozaukee, 17:58; 9, Stroh, Palmyra-Eagle, 18:04. Other area individuals: 12, Brant, Pardeeville, 18:15. At UW-Parkside, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not on qualifying teams, advance to state).

DIVISION 1

Portage sectional

Team scores: Onalaska 16; Waunakee 74; Holmen 75; Beaver Dam 76.

Top five individuals: 1, K. Malecek, O, 17:44; 2, L. Malecek, O, 18:59; 3, A. Malecek, O, 19:42; 4, Smith, O, 19:59; 5, Wilcox-Borg, Tomah, 20:01.

Individual state qualifiers: 5, Wilcox-Borg, Tomah, 20:01; 6, Gritzmacher, BD, 20:07; 7, Gilbertsen, Watertown, 20:09; 9, Peters, DeForest, 20:28; 11, Valiska, H, 20:33.

Waunakee: 16, Branchaw, 20:59; 18, Smith, 21:03; 23, Schwitters, 21:18; 27, Everson, 21:35; 29, Niles, 21:38. Beaver Dam: 6, Gritzmacher, 20:07; 20, Vega, 21:06; 25, Westra, 21:26; 28, Pillsbury, 28:37; 31, Hallman, 21:48. Other area individuals: 7, Gilbertsen, Watertown, 20:09; 9, Peters, DeForest, 20:28; 12, McBride, Reedsburg, 20:35; 14, Gregg, Sauk Prairie, 20:53; 22, Meyers, Watertown, 21:10; 32, Been, Sauk Prairie, 21:53. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 2

Winneconne sectional

Team scores: Winneconne 19; Wautoma 61; Omro 66; Madison Edgewood 77.

Top five individuals: 1, Chadwick, Poynette, 18:44; 2, Yetter, Win, 18:52; 3, Perry, Win, 19:41; 4, Bahr, Wau, 20:05; 5, Wright, Laconia, 20:38.

Individual state qualifiers: 1, Chadwick, Poynette, 18:44; 5, Wright, Laconia, 20:38; 8, Allsma, Waupun, 20:54; 13, Andrews, Marshall, 21:13; 16, Bucholtz-Wizner, Berlin, 21:34.

Madison Edgewood: 15, Cataldo 21:29; 21, Powless 21:49; 22, Gorman 21:54; 23, Canada 22:02; 31, Yager 22:59.

Other area individuals: 17, Cunningham, Wisconsin Dells, 21:35; 18, Michalsky, Wisconsin Dells, 21:37; 24, Reddeman, Poynette, 22:17. At Winneconne High School, 5,000 meters.

Deerfield/Cambridge sectional

Team scores: Lake Mills 31; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, Greendale Martin Luther 84; Somers Shoreland Lutheran 85.

Top five individuals: 1, Hartjes, University School of Milwaukee, 19:38; 2, Moravek, GML, 19:57; 3, Vesperman, LM, 20:31; 4, Erato, WCM, 20:33; 5, Fair, LM, 20:57.

Individual state qualifiers: 1, Hartjes, University School of Milwaukee, 19:38; 2, Moravec, GML, 19:57; 7, Mining, Lakeside Lutheran, 21:41; 10, Brown, Deerfield/Cambridge, 21:58; 22, Krahn, Lakeside Lutheran, 22:03.

Lake Mills: 3, Vesperman 20:31; 5, Fair 20:57; 8, Winslow 21:50; 14, Klubertanz 22:20; 16, Hosey 22:35. Other area individuals: 15, Mensching, WLP, 22:24; 17, Backus, WLP, 22:38. At Cedar Road Course, Cambridge, 5,000 meters.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Team scores: Ozaukee 43; Burlington Catholic Central 59 (wins tiebreaker based on No. 6 runner); Albany 59; Dodgeland 69.

Top five individuals: 1, Van Horn, Random Lake, 19:34; 2, Raasch, Dodgeland, 20:10; 3, Broughton, A, 20:41; 4, Ahnen, A, 20:45; 5, Kmecak, BCC, 20:51.

Individual state qualifiers: 1, Van Horn, Random Lake, 19:34; 2, Raasch, Dodgeland, 20:10; 3, Broughton, A, 20:41; 4, Ahnen, A, 20:45; 6, Ledvina, Racine Prairie, 21:11.

Other area individuals: 8, Speece, Madison St. Ambrose, 21:21; 36, Tejeda, Madison St. Ambrose, 26:06. At UW-Parkside, 5,000 meters.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics