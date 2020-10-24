Prep sports roundup: Giant-killers from Sauk Prairie march past Arrowhead, into WIAA sectionals

A Cinderella story is brewing in the gymnasium at Sauk Prairie High School.

After one incredible victory and then another, the Eagles have launched themselves into WIAA Division 1 sectional play, two more victories short of the WIAA state tournament.

The latest step of the journey was a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 victory at Hartland Arrowhead in a regional final on Saturday.

Arrowhead was the defending state champion and came in ranked second in the state. It was just one bump up, though, for the Eagles

On Thursday, the Eagles won at Oconomowoc, last year’s state runner-up and this year’s third-ranked team.

And Sauk Prairie accomplished all this with their head coach, Amy Schlimgen, at home under quarantine until at least midweek next week, because an Eagles assistant coach was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Our players took it upon themselves to be the leaders on the court tonight,” said Ryan Ruhland, the junior varsity II coach who has been serving as Sauk’s interim head coach with Schlimgen away. “They knew what it would take to get it done, and they got it done.”