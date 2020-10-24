Prep sports roundup: Giant-killers from Sauk Prairie march past Arrowhead, into WIAA sectionals

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S SUMMARIES
FOOTBALL
Saturday’s area results
Non-conference
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 56,
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0
Watertown Luther Prep*x14*14*14*14*—*56
Kenosha St. Joseph*0*0*0*0*—*0
WLP: Holtz 67 run (Kehren kick)
WLP: Holtz 19 run (Kehren kick)
WLP: Montgomery 7 pass from Shevey (Kehren kick)
WLP: Baumann 20 interception return (Kehren kick)
WLP: Holtz 47 run (Kehren kick)
WLP: Wieting 20 pass from Shevey (Kehren kick)
WLP: Schumann 32 run (Kehren kick)
WLP: Stanton 40 fumble return (Kehren kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — WLP 15, KSJ 7.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WLP 27-236; KSJ 20-3.
Passing yards — WLP 98; KSJ 65.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WLP 10-17-1; KSJ 8-14-1.
Penalties-yards — WLP 6-40; KSJ 5-40.
Fumbles-lost — WLP 1-0; KSJ 3-3.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — WLP: Holtz 11-161; Schumann 11-57; KSJ: Gordon 3-6.
Passing — WLP: Chevy 10-17-1 98; KSJ: Ashmus 8-13-0 65.
Receiving — WLP: Wieting 3-40; KSJ: McCarville 4-46. At Westosha Central HS, Paddock Lake.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
River Valley 30, Platteville 14
Saturday’s region results
Trailways Conference
Oshkosh Lourdes 17, Randolph 14
Non-conference
Brookfield Academy 34, Fall River/Rio 18
Boscobel at River Ridge, canceled
GIRLS TENNIS
Saturday’s area summaries
WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT
DIVISION 1
At Lake Geneva Tennis Club
Championship
MUSKEGO 4,
MILW. DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 3
Singles — E. Sobieski, M, def. Schaefer, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; C. Pan, M, def. Moews, 6-1, 6-3; E. Pan, M, def. Packer, 6-1, 6-2; Guillermo, DSHA, def. Barrett, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Lambrecht-Scasny/L. Sobieski def. Dahm/Spielbauer, 6-4, 6-0; Cyganiak/Martin def. Gibbs/Berger, 6-0, 6-1; Young/Jex def. Upthagrove/Vukovich, 6-0, 6-3.
Semifinals
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 7, Hudson 0
Muskego 4, Oconomowoc 3
DIVISION 2
At SportsCore, Kohler
Championship
APPLETON XAVIER 5,
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 2
Singles — Curtin, AX, def. Kutcher, 6-0, 6-0; Knabe, AX, def. Sturm, 6-2, 7-5; McGinnis, AX, def. Jacobson, 6-4, 6-1; G. Dorow, WCM, def. McGinnis, AX, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — McCormick/Taleon, AX, def. E. Dorow/Singson, 6-2, 6-3; Bornier/Van Stratten, AX, def. McCaffery/Rebholz, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6); Multhauf/Sauer, WCM, def. Main/Barth, 6-1, 6-3.
Semifinals
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 5,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 2
Singles — Deang, ME, def. Kutcher, 6-0, 6-0; Sturm, WCM, def. Merckx, 7-5, 6-2; Jacobson, WCM, def. Dunn, 6-0, 6-0; G. Dorow, WCM, def. Jenson, ME, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Buchner/Shanahan, ME, def. E. Dorow/Singson, 6-2, 6-3; Rebholz/McCaffery, WCM, def. Kory/Johnson, 6-0, 6-2; Sauer/Multhauf, WCM, def. Johnson/Grabbins, 6-3, 6-1.
Appleton Xavier 7, Amery 0
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
Hudson sectional
BARABOO 2, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 1
Baraboo*0*2*—*2
Wisconsin Rapids*1*0*—*1
First half: WR — Siler (Kaup), 29:00. Second half: B — J. Lopez (Uptagraw), 54:00; J. Lopez (Bielicki), 60:00.
Shots on goal: B 7; WR 7. Saves: B (Huffaker) 6; WR 5.
Wausau West 4, Marshfield 0
New Richmond 0, River Falls 0 (New Richmond wins shootout, 3-1)
Hudson 2, Onalaska 0
DIVISION 2
Mosinee sectional
SAUK PRAIRIE 5,
PORTAGE/POYNETTE 0
Portage/Poynette*0*0*—*0
Sauk Prairie*1*4*—*5
First half: Drescher, 29:30. Second half: Baier (pk), 46:27; Baumgardt (Baier), 56:34; Drescher (Carlson), 59:57; Hilden, 72:58.
Shots: P 3; SP 17. Saves: P (Lynch) 13; SP (Baumgardt 0, Kirner 3) 3.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1, Wisconsin Dells 1 (DMP wins on penalty kicks, 4-2)
West Salem 4, Wautoma/Wild Rose 1
Mosinee 10, Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 0
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 1
Lakeside Lutheran*1*1*—*2
Watertown Luther Prep*1*0*—*1
First half: WLP — Ernest (Palacios), 3:00; LL — Main (Schuetz), 22:00.
Second half: LL — Schuetz (Krenke), 81:00.
Shots: LL 6; WLP 10.
Saves: LL (Punzel) 9; WLP (Heiman) 4.
Lake Mills 8, Delafield St. John's NW 4 (OT)
Racine Prairie 4, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 0
Racine St. Catherine’s 4, Kenosha St. Joseph 1
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s area schedule
(Times, sites TBA unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Hudson sectional: Baraboo at Wausau West; New Richmond at Hudson
Oconomowoc sectional: Hortonville at Slinger; Pewaukee vs. Hartland Arrowhead
Union Grove sectional: Lake Geneva Badger at Elkhorn; Kenosha Tremper at Muskego, 5 p.m.
Whitefish Bay sectional: Wales Kettle Moraine at Milwaukee Marquette; Brookfield East at Whitefish Bay
DIVISION 2
Mosinee sectional: Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Sauk Prairie; West Salem at Mosinee
Medford sectional: Unity/St. Croix Falls vs. Rice Lake or Amery; Medford at Rhinelander or Antigo
Seymour sectional: Plymouth at Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; Waupaca at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Kewaskum sectional: Grafton at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Delavan-Darien at New Berlin Eisenhower
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional: Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills; Racine St. Catherine’s at Racine Prairie
Kohler sectional: Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran at Oostburg; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at University School of Milwaukee
Marshfield Columbus sectional: West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence or Arcadia at Barron; Stevens Point Pacelli at Marshfield Columbus
Kiel sectional: Omro at Neenah St. Mary; St. Lawrence Seminary at Kiel
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s area summaries
(Note: Regional champions will be re-seeded into sectional brackets to be announced later.)
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
SAUK PRAIRIE 3,
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 1
Sauk Prairie*25*25*21*25
Hartland Arrowhead*20*15*25*22
SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders) — Kills: Shadewald 19; Assists: Breunig 21; Aces: Pistono 5; Digs: Brickl, Schlimgen 18; Blocks: Shadewald 7.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Kills: LaFleur 13; Assists: Stefan 35; Aces: Illman Thompson 4; Digs: Lofy 14; Blocks: LaFleur, Krznarich 2.
REEDSBURG 3, ONALASKA 2
Reedsburg*25*20*25*22*15
Onalaska*22*25*14*25*12
REEDSBURG (leaders) — Kills: Horkan 17, Mac. Wieman 10; Assists: Mah. Wieman 21, Oetzman 16; Aces: Olson 2; Digs: Mac. Wieman 25; Blocks: Mac Wieman 2.
ONALASKA — Kills: Pedretti 21; Assists: Skemp 32, Kapelke 22; Aces: Gamoke 2; Digs: Gamoke 47, Kopelke 23.
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran def. Kaukauna, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15
Slinger def. Port Washington, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, MAUSTON 0
Mauston*6*13*17
Madison Edgewood*25*25*25
MAUSTON (leaders) — Kills: Quist 8; Assists: Nicaprero 16; Aces: Navis, Kudick 1; Digs: Quist 7; Blocks: Subtly, Wafle 1.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Ring, Grosse, Foti 6; Assists: Foti 15; Aces: Ring 5; Digs: Ring 6; Blocks: Ring, Schmotzer 1. At Lake Mills.
Wautoma def. Nekoosa, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Platteville def. Dodgeville, 26-28, 25-14, 25-19, 15-25, 15-11.
La Crosse Aquinas def. West Salem, 25-19, 13-25, 25-12, 25-19
Sectional 4
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, LAKE MILLS 2
Lake Mills*16*26*19*25*7
Lakeside Lutheran*25*24*25*20*15
LAKE MILLS (leaders) — Kills: Belling 12; Assists: Lewellin 37; Aces: Kailen 3; Digs: Lewellin 20; Blocks: Palmer 3.5.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Kills: Kuepers 22; Assists: Raymond 56; Aces: Kuepers, Blitz 3; Digs: Johnson 26; Blocks: Langille 3.5.
East Troy def. Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14
Waukesha Catholic Memorial def. Whitefish Bay Dominican, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran def. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 28-26, 25-21, 25-14
DIVISION 3
Sectional 4
WATERLOO 3, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Johnson Creek*14*13*10
Waterloo*25*25*25
JOHNSON CREEK (leaders) — Kills: LaSage 5; Assists: Swanson 5; Aces: LaSage 2; Digs: Whitehouse 6; Blocks: LaSage .5, Siewert .5.
WATERLOO — Kills: Mosher 14; Assists: Mosher 8, Wolff 7; Aces: Wolff 14; Digs: Riege 7, Wolff 6, Westberg 6; Blocks: Gier 2, Powers 2.
Kenosha St. Joseph def. Kenosha Christian Life, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 28-26
Markesan def. Westfield, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Jackson Living Word Lutheran def. Dodgeland, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19
DIVISION 4
Sectional 3
Eau Claire Immanuel def. Independence, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13
La Farge/Youth Initiative def. Hillsboro, 26-24, 12-25, 25-22, 19-25, 17-15
Black Hawk def. Monticello, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
Potosi def. Highland, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21
Sectional 4
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence def. Suring, 25-5, 25-9, 25-11
Burlington Catholic Central def. Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 25-18, 25-11, 25-7
Hustisford def. Waupun Central Wis. Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12
Almond-Bancroft def. Plainfield Tri-County, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 14-25, 15-10
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s statewide qualifiers
(Note: Teams will be re-seeded and re-paired following regionals)
(Times, sites TBA unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1: River Falls, Schofield D.C. Everest, Merrill, Hortonville
Sectional 2: Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, Slinger
Sectional 3: Burlington, Muskego, Oak Creek, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther
Sectional 4: Brookfield Central, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Sussex Hamilton, Menomonee Falls
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1: Maple Northwestern, St. Croix Falls, Bloomer, Mosinee
Sectional 2: Valders, Oconto, Freedom, Luxemburg-Casco
Sectional 3: Madison Edgewood, Wautoma, La Crosse Aquinas, Platteville
Sectional 4: Lakeside Lutheran, East Troy, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1: Grantsburg, Clear Lake, Fall Creek, Marathon
Sectional 2: Mondovi, Mineral Point, Cochrane-Fountain City, Osseo-Fairchild
Sectional 3: Howards Grove, Iola-Scandinavia, Mishicot, Wabeno/Laona
Sectional 4: Waterloo, Kenosha St. Joseph, Markesan, Jackson Living Word Lutheran
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1: Mercer, Turtle Lake, Minong Northwood, Chippewa Falls McDonell
Sectional 2: Three Lakes, Marshfield Columbus, Prentice
Sectional 3: Eau Claire Immanuel, La Farge/Youth Initiative, Black Hawk, Potosi
Sectional 4: Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence, Burlington Catholic Central, Hustisford, Almond-Bancroft
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not on qualifying teams, advance to state).
DIVISION 1
Portage sectional
Team scores: DeForest 37; Onalaska 39; Holmen 73; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 81.
Top five individuals: 1, Lee, O, 16:28; 2, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:33; 3, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:42; 4, I. Bauer, D, 16:43; 5, Davey, Elkhorn, 16:45.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:33; 3, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:42; 5, Davey, Elkhorn, 16:45; 7, Aurit, DMP, 16:48; 8, Lamere, H, 17:01.
DeForest: 4, I. Bauer, 16:43; 6, E. Bauer, 16:46; 13, Eisler, 17:20; 16, Ekezie, 17:20; 21, Grabowski, 17:52.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point: 7, Aurit, 16:48; 9, Keith, 17:17; 30, Robinson, 18:12; 34, Dampf, 18:46; 36, Williams, 19:01.
Other area individuals: 2, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:33; 3, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:42; 15, Krueger, Watertown, 17:20; 17, Yesipovich, Baraboo, 17:25; 18, Wolff, Sauk Prairie, 17:34; 19, Schnieder, Reedsburg, 17:50. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 2
Winneconne sectional
Team scores: Poynette 43; Winneconne 53; Madison Edgewood 57; Berlin 65.
Top five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 15:37; 2, Smit, Waupun, 16:44; 3, Boppart, Mauston, 16:48; 4, Johnson, P, 17:04; 5, Stone, W, 17:28.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Richardson, ME, 15:37; 2, Smit, Waupun, 16:44; 3, Boppart, Mauston, 16:48; 6, Bosin, North Fond du Lac, 17:28; 8, Mankowski, Berlin, 17:34.
Poynette: 4, Johnson 17:04; 7, Chadwick 17:33; 10, Sickenberger 17:42; 17, Gauer 18:06; 29, Kruger 18:57. Madison Edgewood: 1, Richardson 15:37; 12, Schleck 17:47; 21, Kuhn 18:16; 24, Rossow 18:22; 28, Gehrke 18:54. Other area individuals: 23, Lins, Lodi, 18:22. At Winneconne HS, 5,000 meters.
Deerfield/Cambridge sectional
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41; University School of Milwaukee 50; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 64; Brookfield Academy 66.
Top five individuals: 1, D. Stephens, USM, 16:44; 2, T. Stephens, USM, 17:01; 3, Osborne, BA, 17:05; 4, Depuydt, East Troy, 17:09; 5, Huffman, DC, 17:16.
Individual state qualifiers: 3, Osborne, BA, 17:05; 4, Depuydt, ET, 17:09; 6, Phillips, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 17:36; 8, Weiland, Lakeside Lutheran, 17:41; 10, Dauenhauer, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 17:48.
Deerfield/Cambridge: 5, Huffman 17:16; 9, Nikolay 17:45; 13, Brown 18:06; 14, Kimmel 18:08; 20, Brown 18:30. Other area individuals: 8, Weiland, Lakeside Lutheran, 17:41; 19, Heiderich, Watertown Luther Prep, 18:30; 22, Garcia, Lakeside Lutheran, 18:49. At Cedar Road Course, Cambridge, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
Team scores: Racine Prairie 36; Kenosha St. Joseph 44; Albany 69; Horicon 85.
Top five individuals: 1, Finger, Dodgeland, 17:21; 2, Matteucci, KSJ, 17:25; 3, Crane, Orfordville Parkview, 17:44; 4, Zamorano, H, 17:54; 5, Biever, Random Lake, 17:57.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Finger, Dodgeland, 17:21; 3, Crane, Orfordville Parkview, 17:44; 5, Biever, Random Lake, 17:57; McKee, Ozaukee, 17:58; 9, Stroh, Palmyra-Eagle, 18:04. Other area individuals: 12, Brant, Pardeeville, 18:15. At UW-Parkside, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not on qualifying teams, advance to state).
DIVISION 1
Portage sectional
Team scores: Onalaska 16; Waunakee 74; Holmen 75; Beaver Dam 76.
Top five individuals: 1, K. Malecek, O, 17:44; 2, L. Malecek, O, 18:59; 3, A. Malecek, O, 19:42; 4, Smith, O, 19:59; 5, Wilcox-Borg, Tomah, 20:01.
Individual state qualifiers: 5, Wilcox-Borg, Tomah, 20:01; 6, Gritzmacher, BD, 20:07; 7, Gilbertsen, Watertown, 20:09; 9, Peters, DeForest, 20:28; 11, Valiska, H, 20:33.
Waunakee: 16, Branchaw, 20:59; 18, Smith, 21:03; 23, Schwitters, 21:18; 27, Everson, 21:35; 29, Niles, 21:38. Beaver Dam: 6, Gritzmacher, 20:07; 20, Vega, 21:06; 25, Westra, 21:26; 28, Pillsbury, 28:37; 31, Hallman, 21:48. Other area individuals: 7, Gilbertsen, Watertown, 20:09; 9, Peters, DeForest, 20:28; 12, McBride, Reedsburg, 20:35; 14, Gregg, Sauk Prairie, 20:53; 22, Meyers, Watertown, 21:10; 32, Been, Sauk Prairie, 21:53. At Wyona Park, Wyocena, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 2
Winneconne sectional
Team scores: Winneconne 19; Wautoma 61; Omro 66; Madison Edgewood 77.
Top five individuals: 1, Chadwick, Poynette, 18:44; 2, Yetter, Win, 18:52; 3, Perry, Win, 19:41; 4, Bahr, Wau, 20:05; 5, Wright, Laconia, 20:38.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Chadwick, Poynette, 18:44; 5, Wright, Laconia, 20:38; 8, Allsma, Waupun, 20:54; 13, Andrews, Marshall, 21:13; 16, Bucholtz-Wizner, Berlin, 21:34.
Madison Edgewood: 15, Cataldo 21:29; 21, Powless 21:49; 22, Gorman 21:54; 23, Canada 22:02; 31, Yager 22:59.
Other area individuals: 17, Cunningham, Wisconsin Dells, 21:35; 18, Michalsky, Wisconsin Dells, 21:37; 24, Reddeman, Poynette, 22:17. At Winneconne High School, 5,000 meters.
Deerfield/Cambridge sectional
Team scores: Lake Mills 31; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 37, Greendale Martin Luther 84; Somers Shoreland Lutheran 85.
Top five individuals: 1, Hartjes, University School of Milwaukee, 19:38; 2, Moravek, GML, 19:57; 3, Vesperman, LM, 20:31; 4, Erato, WCM, 20:33; 5, Fair, LM, 20:57.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Hartjes, University School of Milwaukee, 19:38; 2, Moravec, GML, 19:57; 7, Mining, Lakeside Lutheran, 21:41; 10, Brown, Deerfield/Cambridge, 21:58; 22, Krahn, Lakeside Lutheran, 22:03.
Lake Mills: 3, Vesperman 20:31; 5, Fair 20:57; 8, Winslow 21:50; 14, Klubertanz 22:20; 16, Hosey 22:35. Other area individuals: 15, Mensching, WLP, 22:24; 17, Backus, WLP, 22:38. At Cedar Road Course, Cambridge, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
Team scores: Ozaukee 43; Burlington Catholic Central 59 (wins tiebreaker based on No. 6 runner); Albany 59; Dodgeland 69.
Top five individuals: 1, Van Horn, Random Lake, 19:34; 2, Raasch, Dodgeland, 20:10; 3, Broughton, A, 20:41; 4, Ahnen, A, 20:45; 5, Kmecak, BCC, 20:51.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Van Horn, Random Lake, 19:34; 2, Raasch, Dodgeland, 20:10; 3, Broughton, A, 20:41; 4, Ahnen, A, 20:45; 6, Ledvina, Racine Prairie, 21:11.
Other area individuals: 8, Speece, Madison St. Ambrose, 21:21; 36, Tejeda, Madison St. Ambrose, 26:06. At UW-Parkside, 5,000 meters.