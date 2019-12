Prep sports roundup: DeForest beats New Berlin Eisenhower in boys basketball

Also at Lakeside, the L-Cats (6-1) started the second half with a 25-0 run and outscored the Badgers (1-6) 37-10 in the second half. Junior Drew Stoddard scored nine points during the big run and Charlie Bender had four of his game-high 23 points. Matt Johnson scored 17 points, making five 3-pointers, and Stoddard finished with 15.

Monroe 79, New Glarus 62

The host Cheesemakers (6-1) used a 45-29 second-half surge to earn a non-conference win over the Glarner Knights (2-4). Monroe made 13 3-pointers and got 21 points from Carson Leuzinger, 19 from Cade Meyer and 14 from Max Golembiewski. Connor Siegenthaler scored 19 points for New Glarus.

Girls basketball

DeForest 56,

Sun Prairie 55

The host Norskies (8-1) got 14 points from Grace Roth in a victory against the visiting Cardinals (6-2) in non-conference play. Maggie Trautsch had 11 points for the winners. Antionique Auston scored 17 points for Sun Prairie and Jazzanay Seymore had 14 points. Sun Prairie hit a 3 at the final buzzer.

Madison Memorial 61,

Cincinnati Indian Hill 24