Prep sports: Rock Valley calls off conference competitions for fall season

In decisions that resonate from Monroe Street in Madison to 26th Street in Monroe, the Rock Valley Conference announced Friday that it, too, is pulling the plug on conference play for fall sports.
The decision follows similar announcements made this week by the Big Eight and Badger Conferences.
And tucked into the announcement on the Rock Valley’s decision was a surprise: According to an email letter from RVC member Clinton High School officials to parents, Monroe has asked to join the Rock Valley Conference, instead of the Badger, for all eligible sports, effective immediately.
The Rock Valley, which has 10 members in most sports but eight under the WIAA’s new football-only conference alignment plan, made the decisions during a virtual meeting Friday. Generally, the WIAA approves conference shifts, and to have one come up this close to the start of a school year is highly unusual.
The league currently has 10 members in non-football sports: Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot and Whitewater.
This year, the football programs from Madison Edgewood and Monroe — previously of the Badger South Conference — were slated to join an eight-team, football-only Rock Valley Conference, which also was to include East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland and Whitewater.
Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot will play football this season in the Capitol Conference, with Brodhead/Juda set to play football in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and Clinton moving to the new Eastern Suburban Conference for football.
None of those conferences have yet announced official decisions on fall sports, football or otherwise.
If Monroe did, indeed, request to join the Rock Valley for this school year, that will require a revamp of sports schedules over all three seasons for Badger and Rock Valley Conference schools.
A letter sent by Clinton High School to athletes’ families said the Rock Valley approved Monroe’s petition to join immediately in "all eligible sports" (not just football), “with the caveat that equitable schedules be developed with school size in mind whenever feasible.”
It's not known whether the Monroe change would be just for the 2020-21 school year or permanent. Monroe athletic director Jeff Newcomer and principal Chris Medenwaldt could not be reached Friday afternoon for comment.
According to the letter, the Rock Valley has decided to resume sports in the winter season — presumably in November or early December, if COVID-19 conditions allow — with what could be a shortened, though otherwise traditional, winter sports season.
Then, traditional fall sports would take the stage for a shortened season in the spring. The Clinton letter stated it would start “after the fall sports season concludes, including truncated seasons as appropriate.”
After the Rock Valley's “fall-into-spring” season concludes, then, traditional spring sports would step into the spotlight for a season that would extend well into the summer break.
At least some schools in the Badger and Big Eight conferences are eyeing the same sort of “fall-into-spring” scenario to get in all three sports seasons. But others are planning to have at least some sort of offerings for their student-athletes in the fall.
The following paragraph was included in at least two letters sent from Rock Valley school officials to athletes’ families:
“The health and well-being of students, staff and families is always our highest priority. The decision made by the Rock Valley Conference was not made lightly and preserves the possibility of participating in typical fall activities in what we all hope is an environment less susceptible to the spread of COVID-19.”
In 2021-22, the Badger Conference already has approved league realignment for athletics, not including football.
Badger West -- North Division: Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Badger West -- South Division: Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon.
Badger East — North Division: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown, Waunakee.
Badger East — South Division: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton.
Sun Prairie is opening a second high school in fall of 2022, and Sun Prairie East and West will be part of the Big Eight Conference in 2022-23. Those two schools have proposed joining the Badger Large Conference for football in 2022, but that must receive football realignment approval.
