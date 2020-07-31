Prep sports: Rock Valley calls off conference competitions for fall season

Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot will play football this season in the Capitol Conference, with Brodhead/Juda set to play football in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and Clinton moving to the new Eastern Suburban Conference for football.

None of those conferences have yet announced official decisions on fall sports, football or otherwise.

If Monroe did, indeed, request to join the Rock Valley for this school year, that will require a revamp of sports schedules over all three seasons for Badger and Rock Valley Conference schools.

A letter sent by Clinton High School to athletes’ families said the Rock Valley approved Monroe’s petition to join immediately in "all eligible sports" (not just football), “with the caveat that equitable schedules be developed with school size in mind whenever feasible.”

It's not known whether the Monroe change would be just for the 2020-21 school year or permanent. Monroe athletic director Jeff Newcomer and principal Chris Medenwaldt could not be reached Friday afternoon for comment.

According to the letter, the Rock Valley has decided to resume sports in the winter season — presumably in November or early December, if COVID-19 conditions allow — with what could be a shortened, though otherwise traditional, winter sports season.