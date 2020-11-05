Prep sports: Referendum support will aid Madison school district for academic, athletic improvements

The capital referendum that voters supported for the Madison Metropolitan School District on Tuesday is primarily scheduled to go toward additions and renovations at the four district high schools – Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West.
District voters supported a $317 million capital referendum and a $33 million operating referendum.
The capital referendum is scheduled to direct $280 million to revitalize the four high schools, with each school receiving $70 million for upgrades including to academic rooms, mechanical systems and athletic facilities.
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s the district athletic director, said Wednesday he was excited about the election day news.
Schlitz said in an interview he anticipated athletic upgrades would include to stadiums and field spaces, locker rooms and indoor competition spaces at the schools, though East recently had an indoor competition space renovation. Turf fields will be considered at the schools, he said.
“We are thankful to Madison’s voters, who supported both of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s (MMSD’s) referendum questions on the ballot yesterday,” Schlitz said in a statement. “The operating referendum passed with 77% voting `yes’ and the facilities referendum passed with 80% voting `yes.’
“We are so grateful for the community support for the referendum and are excited to move to the next phase of actively planning the project details. This will impact our school, community, athletic and education programs significantly and we are extremely excited to get into the details associated with projects and timelines and get feedback from students, staff, and the community to make this an impactful commitment.
“The tentative timeline is to engage in year-long planning and design, with family, staff, and community input in early 2021 followed by a competitive bidding and award process in winter and spring of 2022.
“Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2022 and be completed by August 2024. Regular updates will be provided to the community throughout the process and formal, public reports of expenditures will be shared with the Board of Education and the public.”
Big Eight athletic directors meet
The Big Eight Conference athletic directors met Wednesday, but didn’t vote or act on any items, said Schlitz, who serves as the conference athletic directors’ secretary.
Clerical and future topics were among items discussed, such as when the conference has 11 schools with the addition of Sun Prairie West in 2022-23.
The next Big Eight athletic directors meeting is Jan. 6.
Last month, the Big Eight announced conference competition for winter sports won’t occur and league champions won’t be named in response to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conference schools will have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports during the season dates.
Schlitz said Wednesday it will be up to individual conference schools to schedule non-conference events in the various sports. He said the conference school athletic directors have discussed potential scheduling of events between league schools and is ready with schedules for February.
“As each district allows, in-person practices, games and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations,” according to a release from the Big Eight last month.
Some schools in the conference announced they were planning to permit practices when they are allowed to begin later this month (some sports can start Nov. 16).
The Madison school district, which has virtual learning, announced last month it will not hold any programming or winter athletics in person through Jan. 24. The district, in a release, also discouraged students from gathering or training together outside of school grounds through Jan. 24.
The announcement came in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety guidelines that have been ordered in Dane County.
Schlitz said Wednesday that the Madison school district is simply delaying the season start to Jan. 25 at this time and “providing virtual coaching using contact days and advocating for winter sport accommodations to be similar to the fall and spring sports for schools that are unable to participate in athletics or to acknowledge virtual sport specific contact as appropriate without restriction as a COVID accommodation.”
He said he planned to contact the WIAA about seeking those winter sport accommodations and additional contact days.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.