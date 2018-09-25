The list of varsity sports events postponed or canceled on Tuesday due to inclement weather, with rescheduling dates provided as listed. The list comes from official conference scheduling websites.
BOYS SOCCER
Mauston at Nekoosa, rescheduled to Oct. 11
Beaver Dam vs. Portage/Poynette at Veterans Memorial Field, Portage, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Beloit Memorial at Middleton, postponed; no rescheduling date set
DeForest at Mount Horeb, postponed; no scheduling date set
Madison East at Janesville Parker, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Platteville/Lancaster at Richland Center, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Sun Prairie at Verona, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, postponed; no rescheduling date set
CROSS COUNTRY
Markesan Invitational, canceled (Cambria-Friesland, Campbellsport, Green Lake/Princeton, Horicon, Laconia, Markesan, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Rio/Fall River)
Portage Invitational at Wyona Park, Wyocena, canceled (Berlin/Green Lake, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Columbus, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Waunakee, Wautoma)
GIRLS TENNIS
McFarland vs. Monroe at Rec Park, rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday
Onalaska Luther at Mauston, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Oregon at Sauk Prairie, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Edgerton at Lake Mills, canceled
Reedsburg at Lodi, canceled