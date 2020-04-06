Prep sports: Prairie du Chien wrestlers win WIAA Team Sportsmanship Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Prairie du Chien wrestling team was one of four winter sports programs to earn team sportsmanship awards from the WIAA.

Prairie du Chien fell just short of advancing to the Division 2 team championship match, losing its semifinal to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 34-33. Also considered for the team wrestling award were Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Port Washington and Wrightstown.

In gymnastics, state team champion Hartford also earned the sportsmanship award, its first team championship and the school’s second sportsmanship award overall. Also considered for the award were Madison Memorial, Mount Horeb, Marshfield, the Medford co-op, Glendale Nicolet, River Falls and the Wilmot co-op.

In girls hockey, the state champion Appleton Xavier co-op, made up of 16 schools, also earned the sportsmanship award. The Fox Cities Stars beat the Middleton co-op in the championship game, 5-3. The Middleton Metro Lynx, the Beloit Memorial Rock County Fury co-op and Hudson earned honorable mention.

In boys hockey, University School of Milwaukee claimed the sportsmanship award, the fifth across all sports for the school. The Wildcats lost a semifinal to Green Bay Notre Dame, 5-3. Eagle River Northland Pines and Rice Lake earned honorable mention.

