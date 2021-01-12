Prep sports: Poynette girls fend off big night from Lodi's stars to earn first victory

Lauryn Milne scored 36 points for the Lodi girls basketball team on Tuesday night, and her teammate, Dylann Harrington, added 34 more points.

But it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils, who couldn’t wipe away an eight-point halftime deficit and lost 79-78 to visiting Poynette in Capitol North Conference play — the Pumas’ first victory.

The Blue Devils (3-5, 2-2 Capitol North) got only eight points combined from their other players. Poynette (1-5, 1-3) got 19 points from Ashia Meister and 17 from Megan Reddeman.

Oregon 52,

Mount Horeb 36

In Mount Horeb’s first athletic event since March 6, 2020, the visiting Panthers (1-2) earned their first win of the season over the Vikings (0-1). Emily Mortenson scored 17 points to lead Oregon, making five 3-point baskets.

Watertown 39,

Madison Edgewood 20

The host Goslings (7-4) jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead in throttling the Crusaders (9-5). Watertown limited Edgewood to two baskets and five points in the first half. Baluck Deang and Sarah Lazar, Edgewood’s leading scorers, were kept in check scoring a combined two points.