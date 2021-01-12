Prep sports: Poynette girls fend off big night from Lodi's stars to earn first victory

Lauryn Milne scored 36 points for the Lodi girls basketball team on Tuesday night, and her teammate, Dylann Harrington, added 34 more points.
But it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils, who couldn’t wipe away an eight-point halftime deficit and lost 79-78 to visiting Poynette in Capitol North Conference play — the Pumas’ first victory.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 2-2 Capitol North) got only eight points combined from their other players. Poynette (1-5, 1-3) got 19 points from Ashia Meister and 17 from Megan Reddeman.
Oregon 52,
Mount Horeb 36
In Mount Horeb’s first athletic event since March 6, 2020, the visiting Panthers (1-2) earned their first win of the season over the Vikings (0-1). Emily Mortenson scored 17 points to lead Oregon, making five 3-point baskets.
Watertown 39,
Madison Edgewood 20
The host Goslings (7-4) jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead in throttling the Crusaders (9-5). Watertown limited Edgewood to two baskets and five points in the first half. Baluck Deang and Sarah Lazar, Edgewood’s leading scorers, were kept in check scoring a combined two points.
Beaver Dam 63,
Sauk Prairie 44
The Golden Beavers (14-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 2 by The Associated Press, got 21 points from Paige Yagodinski and 17 from Natalie Jens, pulling away in the second half to beat the host Eagles (6-2). Maggie Hartwig led Sauk Prairie with 12 points.
Boys basketball
Janesville Parker 69,
Beaver Dam 56
The host Vikings (10-4) finished the first half with a 14-0 run to trim the Golden Beavers’ lead to one point, and then used a 47-33 run in the second half to defeat Beaver Dam (11-1). Senior Robert DeLong scored 16 points, Brenden Weis 14 and Matthew Hartwig 13 to lead Parker. Beaver Dam got 22 points from Nate Abel and 15 from Tyler Bunkoske.
Monroe 82,
Milton 77
UW-Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half to lead the visiting Cheesemakers (4-0) past the Red Hawks (3-1). Monroe also got 17 points from Carson Leuzinger, 16 from Max Golembiewski and 11 from J.T. Seagreaves. Monroe made 12 of 14 free throws in the second half. Milton got 34 points from Jack Campion.
Mount Horeb 63,
Oregon 40
The host Vikings (1-0) opened up their season with a dominant win over the Panthers (0-1). Paul Matthews scored 12 points and Tyler Banfield and Ray Woller added 11 to lead Mount Horeb. Ryne Panzer totaled 15 to lead Oregon.
Boys hockey
Madison Edgewood 5, Beaver Dam 0
The visiting Crusaders (5-5-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first period and coasted past the Golden Beavers (7-7-0) as Zach Walker made 18 saves. Nash Darragh scored twice for Edgewood, and Parker Murn had a goal and an assist.
Capitol South Conference
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 49
Wisconsin Heights*26*35*—*61
Waterloo*23*26*—*49
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7; Parman 4 0-0 11; Barsness 8 3-3 19; Adler 5 0-0 11; Brabender 3 2-2 8; Hosking 0 5-6 5. Totals 23 9-11 61.
WATERLOO — Hager 3 2-2 10; Huebner 4 0-0 11; Tschanz 1 0-0 3; Wolff 5 4-6 15; Christenson 3 1-2 8; Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 49.
3-point goals: WH 6 (Adler 2, Parman 3, Buol); Wat 8 (Hager 2, Haubner 3 Tschanz, Wolff, Christenson). Total fouls: WH 8; Wat 13.
Non-conference
EVANSVILLE 64, DODGEVILLE 45
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves 3 0-0 6; Miller 6 0-0 14; Bisch 4 0-0 12; Stencel 2 1-2 5; Heinzelman 3 0-0 7; Howlett 1 0-0 2; Severson 1 1-5 3; Thompson 2 0-1 5. Totals 22 2-8 54.
DODGEVILLE — Keith 4 2-3 12; Garthwaite 3 1-2 7; Weier 1 0-0 2; Busch 2 0-0 5; Halverson 1 0-0 2; Pittz 3 0-0 8; Bachelor 4 1-1 9. Totals 18 4-6 45.
3-point goals: E 8 (Bisch 4, Miller 2, Heinzelman, Thompson); D 5 (Keith 2, Pittz 2, Busch). Total fouls: E 11; D 11.
JANESVILLE PARKER 69, BEAVER DAM 56
Beaver Dam*23*33*—*56
Janesville Parker*22*47*—*69
BEAVER DAM (fg ft pts) — Abel 8 3 22; Helbing 1 0 2; Soto 5 1 13; Bunkoske 6 0 15; Kuhl 1 0 3. Totals: 21 4-5 56.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 2 0 5; DeLong 4 7 16; Conners 3 0 7; Hartwig 6 1 13; Weis 6 0 14; Vernon 1 2 5; Naber 4 1 9. Totals: 26 11-11 69.
3-point goals: BD 10 (Abel 4, Bunkoske 3, Soto 2, Kuhl 1); JP 6 (Weis 2, Vernon 1, DeLong 1, Thompson 1, Conners 1). Total fouls: BD 10; JP 7.
MONROE 82, MILTON 77
Monroe*37*45*—*82
Milton*27*40*—*77
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 4 7-7 17; Roidt 1 0-0 2; Golembiewski 6 0-0 16; Meyer 11 3-5 26; Maltey 1 1-1 3; Bunker 3 1-1 7; Seagreaves 4 3-4 11. Totals: 30 15-18 82.
MILTON — Campion 12 7-7 34; Jordahl 4 0-0 10; Goll 0 1-2 1; Burrows 4 1-2 10; Bothun 3 1-4 9; Burdette 1 0-0 2; McIntyre 4 1-1 9; Ratzburg 0 2-4 2. Totals: 28 13-20 77.
3-point goals: Mon 7 (Golembiewski 4, Leuzinger 2, Meyer 1); Mil 8 (Campion 3, Jordahl 2, Bothun 2, Burrows). Total fouls: Mon 17; Mil 18.
REEDSBURG 54, RIVER VALLEY 48
River Valley*22*26*—*48
Reedsburg*23*31*—*54
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Bailey 1 0-2 1, Nachreiner 6 7-10 19, Hying 4 2-4 10, Alt 3 0-0 8, Gloudeman 2 5-6 9. Totals 16 14-21 48.
REEDSBURG — Roman 1 4-6 7, Wais 0 0-0 0, Campbell 1 7-8 9, Bestor 8 4-4 24, Dempsey 0 3-8 3, tourdot 2 1-2 5, Peper 2 0-0 4, Molitor 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 19-28 54.
3-point goals: RV 2 (Alt 2); Re 5 (Bestor 4, Roman 1). Total fouls: RV 17; Re 19. Fouled out: Gloudeman; Wais.
PORTAGE 77, WESTFIELD 66
Westfield*28*38*—*66
Portage*33*44*—*77
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Holly 7 3-5 17, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Kangas 4 2-2 12, Hoffa 4 0-1 11, Barton 9 4-5 24. Totals 25 9-13 66.
PORTAGE — Brouette 5 7-10 20, Schuette 2 0-0 6, Hammer 1 0-0 2, Reichhoff 2 0-0 4, Hensler 7 4-4 18, Roberts 7 7-9 21, Simons 1 0-0 2, Kopfhamer 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 18-23 77.
3-point goals: W 7 (Hoffa 3, Barton 2, Kangas 2); P 5 (Brouette 3, Schuette 2). Total fouls: W 16; P 19. Fouled out: Thompson.
MARSHALL 72, JEFFERSON 57
Marshall*40*32*—*72
Jefferson*28*29*—*57
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 0-0 12; Frank 1 3-4 5; Ward 5 10-13 22; Denniston 3 0-0 8; Peterson 1 0-0 2; Tiruschinksi 9 4-6 23. Totals 25 17-23 72.
JEFFERSON — Miller 5 2-4 15; McGrow 3 1-3 9; Jones 2 0-2 6; Neitzel 3 0-0 7; Lenz 1 0-1 2; Martin 1 2-2 4; Pinnow 1 0-0 2; Hoffman 2 0-0 5; Steies 0 1-2 1; Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 6-14 57.
3-point goals: M 5 (Ward 2, Denniston 2, Truschinski); J 9 (Miller 3, McGrow 2, Jones 2, Neitzel, Hoffman). Total fouls: M 17; J 18.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 56, POYNETTE 47
Poynette*21*26*—*47
La Crosse Aquinas*26*30*—*56
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Petersen 2 1-2 10; B. Chadwick 1 0-0 3; McCormick 2 0-0 4; Klosky 3 3-4 9; Radewan 0 2-2 2; Feller 7 3-3 19. Totals 16 9-11 47.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — A.Skemp 2 0-0 4; W. Skemp 2 0-0 5; Wilson 5 2-2 13; Miskowski 5 3-4 14; Flottmeyer 2 2-3 6; Savodelli 4 0-1 8; Conzemius 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 7-10 56.
3-point goals: P 6 (K. Petersen 3, B. Chadwick 1, Feller 2); LCA 3 (W. Skemp 1, Wilson 1, Miskowski 1). Total fouls: P 13; LCA 14.
MOUNT HOREB 63, OREGON 40
Oregon*25*15*—*40
Mount Horeb*42*21—*63
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 1 1-2 3; Panzer 6 2-3 15; Johnson 2 0-0 4; Taylor 3 0-0 8; Kerns 1 1-2 3; Schoenecker 1 4-8 7. Totals 14 8-12 40.
MOUNT HOREB — Matthews 4 2-4 12; Lindley 2 0-0 5; Hannah 1 6-8 8; Banfield 4 0-0 11; Ackerman 2 0-0 5; Woller 4 0-0 11; Johnson 3 0-0 9; Rick 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 8-13 63.
3-point goals: O 4 (Taylor 2, Schoenecker 1, Panzer 1); MH 13 (Banfield 3, Woller 3, Johnson 3, Matthews 2, Lindley 1, Ackerman 1). Total fouls: O 13; MH 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Capitol North Conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, COLUMBUS 58
Lakeside Lutheran*28*35*—*63
Columbus*25*33*—*58
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 5 0-0 15, Schuetz 2 11-16 15, Gnabasik 1 0-0 3, Shadoski 3 2-4 9, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Uecker 2 0-0 6, Liddicoat 0 1-2 1, Neuberger 1 3-4 5, 33 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 17-26 63.
COLUMBUS — Link 6 1-1 16, A. Olson 1 0-0 3, Kahl 2 1-2 5, Theilen 4 2-3 11, Boettcher 0 2-2 2, Paulson 4 0-0 11, Dornaus 4 2-2 10. Totals 21 8-10 58.
3-point goals: LL 10 (Heckmann 5, Uecker 2, Slonaker 1, Gnabasik 1, Shadoski 1); C 7 (Link 3, Paulson 3, Theilen 1). Total fouls: LL 12; C 17.
POYNETTE 79, LODI 78
Poynette*36*43*—*79
Lodi*28*50*—*78
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Radewan 1 1-2 4; Reddeman 6 5-9 17; Walters 1 4-9 6; Wakefield 0 1-2 1; Bruchs 2 4-4 8; Woodward 3 0-0 7; WalteMcGlynn 2 2-2 6; Steinhorst 2 0-0 6; Meister 7 0-0 19; Wegner 2 0-1 5. Totals 26 17-29 79.
LODI — Harrington 11 4-4 34; Milne 15 3-5 36; Ripp 1 0-0 2; Puls 0 2-2 2; Schneider 1 1-2 3; Klan 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 11-15 78.
3-point goals: P 10 (Meister 5, Steinhorst 2, Woodward 1, Wegner 1, Radewan 1); L 11 (Harrington 8, Milne 3). Total fouls: P 11; L 24. Fouled out: Puls.
LAKE MILLS 72, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 47
Watertown Luther Prep*26*21*—*47
Lake Mills*47*25*—*72
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 3 0-0 7; Paulsen 4 0-0 9; Fitzsimmons 1 4-4 6; Metzger 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst 0 1-2 1; Schmidt 8 0-1 16; Zellmer 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 7-10 47.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 5 3-4 17; Wagner 5 6-9 18; Wollin 2 4-8 13; J. Pitta 4 2-5 11; Guerrero 1 0-1 3; Burling 0 2-2 2; Lamke 1 3-4 6; B. Pitta 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 20-35 72.
3-point goals: WLP 2 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 1); LM 12 (Roughen 4, Wagner 2, Wollin 3, J. Pitta 1, Guerrero 1, Lamke 1). Total fouls: WLP 28; LM 16. Fouled out: G. Kieselhorst.
Capitol South Conference
CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 42
Waterloo*22*20*—*42
Cambridge*20*23*—*43
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-4 15; Powers 3 1-2 8; Jaehnke 2 0-0 5; Asik 3 3-5 11; Huebner 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-13 42.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 0 1-2 1; Roidt 2 0-0 4; Holzhueter 9 1-6 20; Stenklyft 2 0-0 5; Schmude 1 0-2 2; Freeland 5 1-4 11. Totals 19 3-14 43.
3-point goals: W 7 (Schneider 3, Asik 2, Powers, Jaehnke); C 2 (Holzhueter, Stenklyft). Total fouls: W 15; C 14.
NEW GLARUS 70, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 35
Wisconsin Heights*17*18*—*35
New Glarus*41*29*—*70
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 1 0-0 2; VanRiper 2 0-0 4; Teela 2 1-2 6; Duhr 2 0-1 4; King 3 1-4 7; Doherty 4 2-4 10; Mickelson 1 0-4 2. Totals 15 4-17 35.
NEW GLARUS — Yaun 1 0-0 2; Atwell 1 2-2 4; Nommensenn 4 0-1 8; Eichelkraut 1 0-0 2; Schadewalt 8 4-6 23; Klosterman 2 0-0 5; Benson 6 2-3 14; Maclean 1 2-2 4; Thompson 2 2-2 6; Kourt. Peterson 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 14-20 70.
3-point goals: WH 1 (Teela); NG 4 (Schadewalt 3, Klosterman 1). Total fouls: WH 15; NG 15.
Non-conference
BEAVER DAM 63, SAUK PRAIRIE 44
Beaver Dam*30*33*—*63
Sauk Prairie*25*19*—*44
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 6 3-4 17; Salettel 1 0-2 3; Wittnebel 2 4-8 8; Hodgon 1 0-0 2; Kuenzi 0 2-2 2; Yagodinski 7 1-2 21; Lapen 2 2-2 7; Czarnecki 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 13-22 61.
SAUK PRAIRIE — N. Breunig 4 0-1 9; O. Breunig 2 2-2 6; Marquardt 1 0-0 2; Hartwig 5 2-2 12; Braund 1 0-1 2; M. Paukner 0 4-4 4; O. Paukner 3 3-7 9.
3-point goals: BD 10 (Yagodinzki 6, Jens 2, Lapen 1); SP 1 (N. Breunig). Total fouls: BD 16; SP 13.
OREGON 52, MOUNT HOREB 36
Oregon*23*29*—*52
Mount Horeb*16*20*—*36
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rosemeyer 1 1-2 3; Roberts 5 0-0 12; Lang 1 0-0 2; Mortenson 6 0-0 17; Statz 1 4-6 6; Blogger 5 2-4 12. Totals 19 7-12 52.
MOUNT HOREB — Ollendick 3 2-4 9; Anderson 1 0-0 2; Bies 2 0-2 4; Thompson 1 0-2 2; Vesperman 1 5-7 7; Magnuson 1 2-3 4; Wallace 2 0-0 6; Parker 0 0-2 0; Leibfried 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 9-20 36.
3-point goals: Or 7 (Mortenson 5, Roberts 2); MH 3 (Wallace 2, Ollendick). Total fouls: Or 18; MH 15.
WATERTOWN 39, MADISON EDGEWOOD 20
Madison Edgewood*5*15*—*20
Watertown*18*21*—*39
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Nwankwo 2 3-5 8; Myers 1 1-2 3; Andes 1 0-1 2; Barth 0 0-2 0; Deang 0 0-2 0; Grosse 1 0-0 3; Meriggioli 1 0-0 2; Lazar 0 2-2 2. Totals 6 6-14 20.
WATERTOWN — Nelson 1 0-0 2; 0 1-2 1; Schmutzler 3 1-3 9; Gifford 1 0-0 3; Hinrichs 2 2-4 7; Maas 2 4-8 8; Uecke 3 3-4 9. Totals 12 11-21 39.
3-point goals: ME 2 (Nwankwo 1, Grosse 1); W 4 (Schmutzler 2, Gifford 1, Hinrichs 1). Total fouls: ME 19; W 14.
MONROE 58, JANESVILLE CRAIG 48
Janesville Craig*28*20*—*48
Monroe*20*38*—*58
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Campbell 3 2-3 8; Huml 5 0-0 13; Fieiras 6 6-14 18; Clarke 0 1-2 1; McBride 2 0-0 4; Alderman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-21 48.
MONROE — Benzchawel 5 10-11 20; Bobak 1 0-0 3; Maurer 1 0-0 2; Giasson 4 7-7 15; Jacobson 4 3-4 11; Ambrose 3 0-2 7. Totals 18 20-26 58.
3-point goals: JC 3 (Huml 3); M 2 (Bobak 1, Ambrose 1). Total fouls: JC 21; M 18. Fouled out: Clarke, Alderman.
SPARTA 64, BARABOO 42
Sparta*33*31*—*64
Baraboo*27*15*—*42
SPARTA (fg ft-fta pts) — Tripp 2 0-0 4; Stuessel 2 0-0 4; Oswald 2 1-2 6; Schell 0 0-1 0; Ziebell 14 2-2 30; Henderson 3 0-0 6; Buss 0 4-10 4; Simao 2 0-0 4; Laufenberg 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-15 64.
BARABOO — Ross 1 0-0 3; Fluette 1 0-5 3; WhiteEagle 5 4-6 14; Pfaff 4 2-2 13; 1 1-1 3; Hess 1 0-2 2; Gruner 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 9-20 42.
3-point goals: S 1 (Oswald); B 5 (Pfaff 3, Ross 1, Fluette 1). Total fouls: S 14; B 15.
EDGERTON 59, McFARLAND 46
Edgerton*30*29*—*59
McFarland*21*25*—*46
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 5 0-1 10; Blum 2 2-2 6; Gunderson 6 4-6 19; Fox 2 0-0 4; Rusch 6 6-8 20. Totals 21 12-18 59.
McFARLAND — Butler 4 1-2 10; B. Kirch 1 0-0 2; A. Kirch 1 0-2 3; Lanigrd 0 1-2 1; Dean 2 0-0 4; Hildebrandt 5 4-6 18; Mallegni 1 6-6 8 . Totals 15 12-18 46.
3-point goals: E 5 (Gunderson 3, Rusch 2); M 4 (Butler 1, B. Kirch 1, Hildebrandt 2). Total fouls: E 15; M 18.
EVANSVILLE 39, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 31
Walworth Big Foot*14*17*—*31
Evansville*19*20*—*39
WALWORTH BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Lueck 1 2-4 5, Harvey 3 0-0 7, Larson 1 3-8 5, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Gillingham 1 2-2 4, Tracy 0 6-6 6, Wilson 1 1-6 3. Totals 7 15-28 31.
EVANSVILLE — Hazard 0 1-2 1, Hermanson 2 2-5 6, Tofte 3 0-0 6, Hanson 2 0-0 5, Dobbs 2 0-0 5, Dobbs 1 0-1 3, Brandenburg 1 2-2 5, Messling 4 2-4 13. Totals 13 7-14 39..
3-point goals: WBF 2 (Lueck 1, Harvey 1); E 6 (Messling 3, Hanson 1, Dobbs 1, Brandenburg 1). Total fouls: WBF 15; E 18. Fouled out: Hermanson.
Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 7,
REEDSBURG CO-OP 1
Reedsburg co-op*0*1*0*—*1
Sauk Prairie co-op*1*3*3*—*7
First period — SP: Peterson (Tranel), 7:40.
Second period — SP: Tranel (Hansen), 4:51; L. Mast (N. Mast, H. Peterson), 5:50; R: Ely (Schyvinck, Pfaff), 9:00; SP: Trollop (Tranel, L. Mast), 15:51.
Third period — SP: L. Mast (H. Peterson, N. Mast), 13:17 (pp); H. Peterson (N. Mast, E. Peterson), 14:03 (pp); Tranel (N. Mast, L. Mast), 14:39.
Saves: R (Oakes) 40; SP (Stracke) 17. Penalties-minutes: R 2-4, SP 1-2. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 5, BEAVER DAM 0
Madison Edgewood*2*1*2*—*5
Beaver Dam*0*0*0*—*0
First period — ME: Darragh (Sergenian), 3:40, Murn (Lenz, Menzel), 14:44 (pp).
Second period — ME: Darragh (Murn), 14:29.
Third period — ME: Menzel (Lenz, Wiebusch), 10:59 (pp); Wiebusch (Hartman), 13:32.
Saves: ME (Walker) 18; BD (Davis) 40. Penalties-minutes: ME 2-4, BD 4-8. At Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
Monroe club 12, Monona Grove club 4
Monday’s late summary
Non-conference
BEAVER DAM 8,
APPLETON XAVIER CO-OP 4
Beaver Dam*4*3*1*—*8
Appleton Xavier co-op*2*1*1*—*4
First period — BD: Biel (Conlin, Hearley); AX: Janssen (Mursau); BD: Hearley (Conlin, Biel); Uttech (pp); AX: Mursau (Schulist); BD: Conlin (Biel).
Second period — BD: Conlin (sh); AX: Schulist (Mursau); BD: Biel (Conlin, Uttech) (pp); Conlin (sh).
Third period — BD: Uttech (Root, Lont); AX: Ehfaelt-Gunnarsson (sh).
Saves: BD (Banes) 35; AX (Olsen) 39. Penalties-minutes: BD 6-12, AX 9-21. At Community First Champion Center, Appleton.
BOYS SWIMMING
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
BARABOO TRIPLE DUAL
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 85, Monona Grove 85; Sauk Prairie 105, Baraboo 64; Monona Grove 105, Baraboo 63.
200-yard medley relay: Monona Grove (Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle, Elfers), 1:42.98. 200 freestyle: Jondle, MG, 1:55.57. 200 individual medley: Johnson, MG, 2:13.55. 50 freestyle: Loy, SP, :22.83. 100 butterfly: Tejeda, MG, :52.30. 100 freestyle: Loy, SP, :50.62. 500 freestyle: Jondle, MG, 5:15.40. 200 freestyle relay: Baraboo (Hamm, Brewer, Hittman, Laux), 1:34.85. 100 backstroke: Tejeda, MG, :52.83. 100 breaststroke: Laux, B, 1;01.62. 400 freestyle relay: Monona Grove (McAllister, Elfers, Jondle, Tejeda), 3:26.33. At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 85, WATERTOWN 81
200-yard medley relay: Madison Edgewood (Leonard, Olszewski, Bernhardt, Clark), 2:36.42. 200 freestyle: Vandenbrook, ME, 1:55.40. 200 individual medley: Senke, ME, 2:03.38. 50 freestyle: McCloskey, W, :24.40. 100 butterfly: Vandenbrook, ME, :57.90. 100 freestyle: Senke, ME, :49.16. 500 freestyle: Heier, W, 6:14.80. 200 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Urzagaste, Petersen, Cason, Vandenbrook), 1:39.38. 100 backstroke: Petersen, ME, :57.17. 100 breaststroke: Leuthner, ME, 1:07.59. 400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Vandenbrook, Leuthner, Jensen, Senke), 3:35.28. At Riverside Middle School, Watertown.
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday’s area summary
Non-conference
WATERTOWN 128.725, MUKWONAGO 128.625
Balance beam: Hurtgen, W, 9.2. Vault: Barron, MKM, 8.25. Uneven bars: Hurtgen, W, 8.475. Floor exercise: Hurtgen, W, 9. All-around: Hurtgen, W, 34.325. At Watertown.
