Here comes another round of just what area high school athletic directors, coaches, athletes and fans did not need:
Yet another fresh night overflowing with postponed events.
All of the 49 events on the varsity schedule for the Wisconsin State Journal's direct coverage area were listed as postponed as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, heaping another stack of problems onto the desks of athletic administrators, athletes and their families.
The window to reschedule events is growing tight, with regular seasons soon coming to a close for winter sports, making rescheduled regular-season events all but unheard of:
• Wrestling teams are headed into WIAA regional competition on Saturday.
• Boys swimming teams face WIAA diving sectionals on Friday and WIAA swimming sectionals on Saturday.
• Boys hockey teams begin WIAA regional play next Tuesday.
• Girls hockey teams begin WIAA regional play a week from tonight.
• Gymnastics teams begin their conference meets a week from tonight, with WIAA sectionals coming up the following week.
• Girls basketball teams start WIAA regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 19, with the boys WIAA tournament beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Availability of staff, facilities and officials face a crunch at this time of year, especially after five or six rounds of postponements stacked as tightly together as our area's current run.
As a result, more and more events are being canceled altogether, rather than jammed in before a conference meet or WIAA tournament date, or scheduled afterward.
Here is the list of events involving State Journal coverage-area schools that have been officially marked as postponed or canceled as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, using official conference websites, emails and school Twitter feeds as sources. Rescheduling dates (and cancellations) are listed if they have been announced.
THURSDAY, FEB. 7
COVERAGE AREA POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS
(Official as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Baraboo at Waunakee, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday
DeForest at Reedsburg, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Mount Horeb at Beaver Dam, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 18
Badger South Conference
Monroe at Stoughton, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Friday
Fort Atkinson at Milton, rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Friday
Madison Edgewood at Monona Grove, no rescheduling date set
Watertown at Oregon, no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker at Middleton, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 12
Verona at Madison Memorial, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 19
Sun Prairie at Madison La Follette, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 19
Janesville Craig at Madison East, rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb 27
Madison West at Beloit Memorial, no rescheduling date set
Capitol North Conference
Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday
Columbus vs. Watertown Luther Prep, no rescheduling date set
Capitol South Conference
Belleville at New Glarus, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Cambridge at Marshall, rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 13
Waterloo at Wisconsin Heights, rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 21
Rock Valley Conference
Brodhead at McFarland, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville at Platteville, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 12
River Valley at Richland Center, no rescheduling date set
SWAL
Mineral Point at Iowa-Grant, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Trailways South Conference
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Williams Bay, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Madison Country Day at Palmyra-Eagle, rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 23
Orfordville Parkview at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set
Trailways West Conference
Pardeeville at Montello, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 18
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Capitol South Conference
Belleville at Marshall, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday
Rock Valley Conference
Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday
East Troy at Evansville, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Beloit Turner at Jefferson, no rescheduling date set
Six Rivers East Conference
Black Hawk at Barneveld, no rescheduling date set
Trailways South Conference
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Deerfield, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Non-conference
Stoughton at Mukwonago, canceled
BOYS HOCKEY
Badger North Conference
Sauk Prairie vs. Baraboo/Portage at Pierce Park, Baraboo, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Friday
Waunakee vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Family Ice Center, no rescheduling date set
Badger South Conference
Madison Edgewood vs. Monroe at SLICE Arena, Monroe, canceled
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Craig/Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Madison East/La Follette vs. Beloit Memorial at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
Hartland Arrowhead vs. Verona at Verona Ice Arena, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Reedsburg co-op at West Salem, canceled
GIRLS HOCKEY
Badger Conference
Sun Prairie co-op vs. Stoughton co-op at Mandt Hockey Arena, Stoughton, no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Middleton co-op at Madison Ice Arena, canceled
WRESTLING
Non-conference
Waterloo at Oakfield, canceled
GYMNASTICS
Badger Conference
Milton co-op, Reedsburg vs. Sauk Prairie at Grand Avenue Elementary School, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Watertown, Waunakee at Mount Horeb, no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Craig at Madison Memorial, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Janesville Parker, Madison West vs. Sun Prairie at Prairie Phoenix Academy, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11
Middleton vs. Verona/Madison Edgewood at Glacier Edge Elementary School, Verona, rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 13
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington co-op at Jefferson, no rescheduling date set
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Southwestern co-op vs. Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Dodgeville, canceled