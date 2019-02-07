Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep sports photo: Icy weather leads to postponements

Crews salted the walkway on the Library Mall at UW-Madison on Thursday, after a major winter storm made pavement slippery all over the area. Every scheduled coverage-area varsity prep sports event was called off due to the bad weather.

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Here comes another round of just what area high school athletic directors, coaches, athletes and fans did not need:

Yet another fresh night overflowing with postponed events.

All of the 49 events on the varsity schedule for the Wisconsin State Journal's direct coverage area were listed as postponed as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, heaping another stack of problems onto the desks of athletic administrators, athletes and their families. 

The window to reschedule events is growing tight, with regular seasons soon coming to a close for winter sports, making rescheduled regular-season events all but unheard of:

• Wrestling teams are headed into WIAA regional competition on Saturday.

• Boys swimming teams face WIAA diving sectionals on Friday and WIAA swimming sectionals on Saturday.

• Boys hockey teams begin WIAA regional play next Tuesday.

• Girls hockey teams begin WIAA regional play a week from tonight.

• Gymnastics teams begin their conference meets a week from tonight, with WIAA sectionals coming up the following week.

• Girls basketball teams start WIAA regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 19, with the boys WIAA tournament beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Availability of staff, facilities and officials face a crunch at this time of year, especially after five or six rounds of postponements stacked as tightly together as our area's current run.

As a result, more and more events are being canceled altogether, rather than jammed in before a conference meet or WIAA tournament date, or scheduled afterward.

Here is the list of events involving State Journal coverage-area schools that have been officially marked as postponed or canceled as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, using official conference websites, emails and school Twitter feeds as sources. Rescheduling dates (and cancellations) are listed if they have been announced.

THURSDAY, FEB. 7

COVERAGE AREA POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS

(Official as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Baraboo at Waunakee, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday

DeForest at Reedsburg, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Mount Horeb at Beaver Dam, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 18

Badger South Conference

Monroe at Stoughton, rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Friday

Fort Atkinson at Milton, rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Friday

Madison Edgewood at Monona Grove, no rescheduling date set

Watertown at Oregon, no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Parker at Middleton, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 12

Verona at Madison Memorial, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 19

Sun Prairie at Madison La Follette, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 19

Janesville Craig at Madison East, rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb 27

Madison West at Beloit Memorial, no rescheduling date set

Capitol North Conference

Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday

Columbus vs. Watertown Luther Prep, no rescheduling date set

Capitol South Conference

Belleville at New Glarus, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Cambridge at Marshall, rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 13

Waterloo at Wisconsin Heights, rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 21

Rock Valley Conference

Brodhead at McFarland, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Dodgeville at Platteville, rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 12

River Valley at Richland Center, no rescheduling date set

SWAL

Mineral Point at Iowa-Grant, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Trailways South Conference

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Williams Bay, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Madison Country Day at Palmyra-Eagle, rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 23

Orfordville Parkview at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set

Trailways West Conference

Pardeeville at Montello, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Capitol South Conference

Belleville at Marshall, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday

Rock Valley Conference

Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday

East Troy at Evansville, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Beloit Turner at Jefferson, no rescheduling date set

Six Rivers East Conference

Black Hawk at Barneveld, no rescheduling date set

Trailways South Conference

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Deerfield, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Non-conference

Stoughton at Mukwonago, canceled

BOYS HOCKEY

Badger North Conference

Sauk Prairie vs. Baraboo/Portage at Pierce Park, Baraboo, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Friday

Waunakee vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Family Ice Center, no rescheduling date set

Badger South Conference

Madison Edgewood vs. Monroe at SLICE Arena, Monroe, canceled

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Craig/Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Madison East/La Follette vs. Beloit Memorial at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, no rescheduling date set

Non-conference

Hartland Arrowhead vs. Verona at Verona Ice Arena, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Reedsburg co-op at West Salem, canceled

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Conference

Sun Prairie co-op vs. Stoughton co-op at Mandt Hockey Arena, Stoughton, no rescheduling date set

Non-conference

Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Middleton co-op at Madison Ice Arena, canceled

WRESTLING

Non-conference

Waterloo at Oakfield, canceled

GYMNASTICS

Badger Conference

Milton co-op, Reedsburg vs. Sauk Prairie at Grand Avenue Elementary School, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Watertown, Waunakee at Mount Horeb, no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Craig at Madison Memorial, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Janesville Parker, Madison West vs. Sun Prairie at Prairie Phoenix Academy, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 11

Middleton vs. Verona/Madison Edgewood at Glacier Edge Elementary School, Verona, rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 13

Southern Lakes Conference

Burlington co-op at Jefferson, no rescheduling date set

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Southwestern co-op vs. Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Dodgeville, canceled

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments