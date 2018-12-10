After leading the Stoughton girls basketball team throughout Monday’s non-conference game at Lakeside Lutheran, senior guard Peighton Trieloff stepped up and led at the end of the game, too.
Trieloff sank two free throws with about 5 seconds remaining to sew up a 42-41 victory over the Warriors.
The victory lifted Stoughton’s record to 6-1 and dropped Lakeside to 2-2.
Trieloff finished with 17 points, sinking three 3-point baskets and four of six free throws. No other Stoughton player scored more than six points.
Lakeside got 10 points from junior forward Lauren Thiele and nine from Kaitlyn Shadoski.
Marshall 55, Oregon 43
The defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Cardinals (6-0) remained undefeated by beating the Badger South Conference’s Panthers (4-4).
Six-foot sophomore forward Anna Lutz scored a team-high 22 points for Marshall, and sophomore guard Mia Morel finished with 16 points behind 5-for-7 shooting from the line.
Oregon junior guards Liz Uhl and Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Rio 54, Pardeeville 40
The host Vikings (7-0, 2-0 Trailways West) took a 25-17 halftime lead and held on to beat the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-3).
Jordyn Hutzler led Rio with 21 points and McKenzie Sampson had 13. Olivia Nedza, Aspen Klubertanz and Callie Brouette scored eight points apiece to lead Pardeeville.
Waterloo 56, Hustisford 47
The Pirates won their eighth straight game, defeating the host Falcons (3-4) in non-conference play. The difference in the game came down to free throws: Waterloo went 13-for-19 and Hustisford shot 6-for-8. Senior forward Brittney Limoseth had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Senior guard Sam Battenberg added 12 points. Hustisford got 14 points from Brittney Frederick.
Lancaster 63, Barneveld 36
The Flying Arrows (6-1) got 18 points from senior guard Lydia Murphy to beat the visiting Eagles (1-5).
Boys basketball
Lodi 65,
Wisconsin Heights 53
The Blue Devils (3-2) got the victory over the visiting Vanguards (3-2) in a Capitol Conference crossover game as junior guard Jack Persike scored 22 points and senior guard Max Hamilton had 21.
Senior guard Shraven Parman had 16 points for Heights.
Columbus 61,
Cambridge 35
The Cardinals (3-1) used a 30-6 surge in the second half to pull away from the host Blue Jays (1-5) in a Capitol crossover game.
Columbus senior forward Trent Casper scored a game-high 23 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the line. Junior forward Ben Emler had18 points. Cambridge got eight points from senior forward Cameron Muth.
New Glarus 58, Platteville 50
The visiting Glarner Knights (4-1) ousted the Hillmen (3-2) as senior guard Jaden Kreklow scored 22 points and sophomore forward Mason Martinson added 10.
Platteville senior forward Isaiah Oswald hit three 3-point baskets and led his team with 14 points.
Wrestling
Verona 56, Madison West 15
The visiting Wildcats (1-1 Big Eight) picked up their first dual-meet victory against the Regents (0-2 Big Eight).
Gymnastics
Mount Horeb 138.325,
Southwestern co-op 120.175
Sophomore Andrea O’Connell won the all-around with 35.8 points, taking first in three of the four individual events, to lead the visiting Vikings. Mount Horeb sophomore Grace O’Neil won on uneven bars (8.55).