A nine-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning Saturday wiped out a one-run deficit and gave the Madison La Follette baseball team a 20-16 victory over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game at Telfer Park.
The wild contest saw the teams combine for 36 runs, 26 hits, 24 walks and six errors.
La Follette’s Andrew Rajkovich hit a grand slam and double to finish with six RBIs. Mike Richmond also drove in six runs for the Lancers, going 3-for-4. Beloit Memorial’s Brett Kiger went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs.
Janesville Craig 4, Verona 1
Mitchell Woelfle pitched a complete game, striking out four and giving up three hits and a walk, as the Cougars (4-0 Big Eight) beat the Wildcats (3-2) at home. With their undefeated record, Janesville Craig continues to lead the Big Eight.
Softball
Belleville 7, Marshall 4
The Wildcats (2-0 Capitol South Conference) scored five runs in the third to beat the host Cardinals (1-2). Kori Rogers and Bailey Legler collected two RBIs apiece for the winners, and Maddy Weber struck out nine over seven innings. Bailey Neuberger went 2-for-3 with a triple for Marshall.
McFarland 6-4, Whitewater 0-10
Megan Jansen pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out 12, as the Spartans (3-5) beat the host Whippets (6-2) in the first game of a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader. Morgan Butler went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the winners. In the second game, the Whippets scored in every inning but one to earn a split. K.J. LeFave had two hits for the Spartans.
Jefferson 10-11, Walworth Big Foot 0-6
Claire Beck pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 12 as the Eagles (6-1) defeated the host Chiefs (1-6) in the first game of their Rock Valley doubleheader. Kylee Lukes went 2-for-3 with a homer for Jefferson.
In the second game, Beck went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and four RBIs and Savanna Serdynski also drove in four runs for the Eagles.
Stevens Point 6-3, Middleton 5-0
The Cardinals tied the score in the top of the seventh on a triple by Rachael Roberts, but the Panthers, ranked third in Division 1, won on an RBI single by Sammy Saloun in the bottom of the 10th. Olivia Hebert and Jenna Redders each had three hits for Middleton.
In the second game, the Panthers, ranked third in Division 1, used a three-run second-inning to beat the Cardinals behind Kristen Richter’s complete-game shutout.
Madison Edgewood 10-22,
Mount Horeb 0-9
The Vikings could not overcome six errors and lost to the host Crusaders in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader. Michelle Schmitt pitched five scoreless innings and Olivia Moore, Sarah Meyer, and Schmitt had two hits each for Edgewood. Marissa Rumler had two hits for Mount Horeb.
In the second game, the Crusaders rolled behind a 22-hit attack. Madison Moore went 4-for-5 with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs, Nicole Schmitt went 4-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs, and Truly Wallhaus had four hits and Michelle Schmitt hit two doubles and a single. Mount Horeb’s Jadyn Holman homered.
Sun Prairie Quad
The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in Division 1, scored identical 10-0 victories over Tomah and Menomonee Falls in their own quad event.
Against Tomah, Maddie Gardner and Haley Johnson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout, and Grace Hilber drove in two runs. Against Menomonee Falls, Gardner struck out 10 and allowed two hits over six innings. Sabrina Reuter, Hilber and Grace Radlund had two hits each.
Little Ten Reunion
Slinger swept the boys and girls titles in the seven-team meet at Watertown. The Goslings finished fourth in the girls standings and sixth in the boys meet. For Watertown, senior Marissa Wackett won the 3,200 (12:35.83), and junior Jillian Hesse won the shot put (35-1).
Parkview Invitational
The Southeastern Wisconsin Christian Homeschool team swept the boys and girls titles in the 10-team meet, with the Cambridge boys finishing fourth and the Johnson Creek boys taking fifth. In the girls meet, Johnson Creek’s Hannah Constable won the 1,600 (5:50.09) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:30.08), and senior Kittana Kulig won the shot put (33-0).
Cambridge sophomore Jonathan Jones won the boys pole vault (10-0).
Boys golf
Lancaster Invitational
Platteville shot 336 for a 43-stroke victory over runner-up Mineral Point in the 10-team tournament at Lancaster Country Club. Simon Mitchell shot 82 to lead the Pointers. The medalist was Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch with a 76.
Washington County Invitational
The Wauwatosa co-op shot 311 for a 13-stroke margin over Mequon Homestead atop the 27-team field. Beaver Dam finished 15th, as Zak Kulka shot 79 to tie for 10th place individually.
Girls soccer
Franklin 2, Madison West 1
After trailing by a goal for the majority of the match, Sam Krieger equalized for the Sabers in the 83rd minute. Franklin took the late victory over the Regents in the 85th minute after Madison West scored an own goal while defending a corner kick.
Belleville/New Glarus Quad
Belleville/New Glarus junior midfielder Kallie Ace scored the game’s only goal, off an assist from midfielder Rylee Hubbard, in a 1-0 victory over La Crosse Aquinas. Sugar River Raiders goalkeeper Rachel Heittola made one save in the shutout..
The Sugar River Raiders also beat Dodgeville, 4-0, as senior midfielder Sydney Gentilli scored two goals and added an assist.
Wisconsin Heights Quad
Ashley Olson scored a hat trick, getting two of her goals in the first eight minutes, as Columbus took a 5-1 victory over Richland Center. Richland Center was held to one shot.
Columbus’ Hailey Borreson broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 53rd minute in a 1-0 victory over Mauston. Goalkeeper Samantha Menomin made three saves for the Cardinals.
Boys tennis
Verona Invitational
No. 1 singles player Will Tennison led Verona to an undefeated weekend, winning four matches. Kevin Fan also contributed a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles against Racine Horlick. Monona Grove finished 3-1, with victories over Madison La Follette, De Pere and Madison Memorial.
Waukesha South Invitational
Sun Prairie and Madison West each won three dual matches, and Waunakee went 1-2 at the Woyahn Complex in Waukesha. Tyler Nelson won two matches at No. 1 singles for Waunakee, and West’s No. 2 singles player, Joey Sperry, won twice.
Track and field
McFarland Invitational
Junior Grace Korger-Mitchell won two individual events and anchored the winning 400-meter relay to lead the Madison Memorial girls to a sizable victory.
Korger-Mitchell won the 200-meter dash in 27.48 seconds and the high jump at 5 feet. She also ran on the winning 400 relay (:51.66), and Memorial won one other relay and three other individual events to total 190 points, well ahead of runner-up Stoughton’s 92 in the nine-team meet.
In the boys meet, Jefferson sophomore Taylor Phillips won the 110 hurdles (:16.59) and 300 hurdles (:41.48) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (3:36.83) as the Eagles scored 112 points to top McFarland’s 97.5 and Memorial’s 95. Jefferson freshman Brady Gotto won the 200 (:23.62) and ran on the winning 800 relay (1:36.98), and the Eagles also won the 3,200 relay.
Fort Atkinson junior Kraymer Gladem won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (19-9).