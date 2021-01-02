Prep sports: New Berlin Eisenhower hands top-ranked Beaver Dam girls their first loss

In a battle of WIAA Division 2 powers that brought championship-level intensity, the New Berlin Eisenhower girls basketball team knocked off visiting Beaver Dam in overtime 72-68 Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Nikki Dienberg scored 35 points to lead the Lions (9-3), ranked third in the wissports.net Division 2 coaches’ poll. She scored 28 of her points after halftime, including 10 of her team’s 12 overtime points.

Top-ranked Beaver Dam (12-1) got 22 points from Paige Yagodinski and 17 from Natalie Jens. Yagodinski scored 17 points after halftime.

Beaver Dam won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Division 2 state championships and was a semifinalist in the 2020 tournament when it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss snaps a 22-game winning streak.

Beaver Dam is playing the rest of the season without University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to her right knee on Dec. 15.

La Crosse Aquinas 64,

Madison Edgewood 43