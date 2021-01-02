Prep sports: New Berlin Eisenhower hands top-ranked Beaver Dam girls their first loss

In a battle of WIAA Division 2 powers that brought championship-level intensity, the New Berlin Eisenhower girls basketball team knocked off visiting Beaver Dam in overtime 72-68 Saturday afternoon.
Senior guard Nikki Dienberg scored 35 points to lead the Lions (9-3), ranked third in the wissports.net Division 2 coaches’ poll. She scored 28 of her points after halftime, including 10 of her team’s 12 overtime points.
Top-ranked Beaver Dam (12-1) got 22 points from Paige Yagodinski and 17 from Natalie Jens. Yagodinski scored 17 points after halftime.
Beaver Dam won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Division 2 state championships and was a semifinalist in the 2020 tournament when it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss snaps a 22-game winning streak.
Beaver Dam is playing the rest of the season without University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to her right knee on Dec. 15.
La Crosse Aquinas 64,
Madison Edgewood 43
The visiting Crusaders (6-4) held a 25-21 lead late in the first half, but the Blugolds (8-0) finished the half with a 12-0 run and then outscored Edgewood 31-18 in the second half. Jacy Weisbrod scored 20 points and Macy Donarski 19 for the winners. Sarah Lazar scored 17 points for Edgewood, only two coming after halftime.
DeForest 64,
Lakeside Lutheran 52
Jaelyn Derlein scored 18 points as the visiting Norskies (1-0) opened their season with a victory over the Warriors (5-3). Grace Roth had 14 points for DeForest. Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with 10 points.
New Glarus 57, Monroe 52
Jaylynn Benson scored 20 points, Lindsey Schaedewalt had 16 and the visiting Glarner Knights (8-3) took a 29-23 halftime lead and made it stick for a victory against the Cheesemakers (1-1). For Monroe, Megan Benzschawel had 14 points and Taylor Jacobson added 13.
Boys basketball
Edgerton 62, Lake Mills 59
The host Crimson Tide (10-0), fourth-ranked in Division 3, wiped out a seven-point deficit over the final nine minutes to pull out a victory against the L-Cats (5-4), sixth-ranked in Division 3.
Clayton Jenny scored 18 points to lead four Edgerton double-figure scorers. Drew Stoddard had 14 points to lead Lake Mills, which had a potential tying 3-point shot at the buzzer rim out.
Boys hockey
Waunakee club 11, Middleton club 2
Steven Pasinato scored a natural hat trick in the first period and added another goal and three assists in the third as the Waunakee club team (7-1) rolled past Middleton’s club team (0-2) at the State Line Ice and Community Expo in Monroe. Isaac Nett and David Emerich added two goals each for the winners. Brady Engelkes had a goal and an assist for Middleton.