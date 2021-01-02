 Skip to main content
Prep sports: New Berlin Eisenhower hands top-ranked Beaver Dam girls their first loss
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: New Berlin Eisenhower hands top-ranked Beaver Dam girls their first loss

In a battle of WIAA Division 2 powers that brought championship-level intensity, the New Berlin Eisenhower girls basketball team knocked off visiting Beaver Dam in overtime 72-68 Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Nikki Dienberg scored 35 points to lead the Lions (9-3), ranked third in the wissports.net Division 2 coaches’ poll. She scored 28 of her points after halftime, including 10 of her team’s 12 overtime points.

Top-ranked Beaver Dam (12-1) got 22 points from Paige Yagodinski and 17 from Natalie Jens. Yagodinski scored 17 points after halftime.

Beaver Dam won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Division 2 state championships and was a semifinalist in the 2020 tournament when it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss snaps a 22-game winning streak.

Beaver Dam is playing the rest of the season without University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to her right knee on Dec. 15.

La Crosse Aquinas 64,

Madison Edgewood 43

The visiting Crusaders (6-4) held a 25-21 lead late in the first half, but the Blugolds (8-0) finished the half with a 12-0 run and then outscored Edgewood 31-18 in the second half. Jacy Weisbrod scored 20 points and Macy Donarski 19 for the winners. Sarah Lazar scored 17 points for Edgewood, only two coming after halftime.

DeForest 64,

Lakeside Lutheran 52

Jaelyn Derlein scored 18 points as the visiting Norskies (1-0) opened their season with a victory over the Warriors (5-3). Grace Roth had 14 points for DeForest. Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with 10 points.

New Glarus 57, Monroe 52

Jaylynn Benson scored 20 points, Lindsey Schaedewalt had 16 and the visiting Glarner Knights (8-3) took a 29-23 halftime lead and made it stick for a victory against the Cheesemakers (1-1). For Monroe, Megan Benzschawel had 14 points and Taylor Jacobson added 13.

Boys basketball

Edgerton 62, Lake Mills 59

The host Crimson Tide (10-0), fourth-ranked in Division 3, wiped out a seven-point deficit over the final nine minutes to pull out a victory against the L-Cats (5-4), sixth-ranked in Division 3.

Clayton Jenny scored 18 points to lead four Edgerton double-figure scorers. Drew Stoddard had 14 points to lead Lake Mills, which had a potential tying 3-point shot at the buzzer rim out.

Boys hockey

Waunakee club 11, Middleton club 2

Steven Pasinato scored a natural hat trick in the first period and added another goal and three assists in the third as the Waunakee club team (7-1) rolled past Middleton’s club team (0-2) at the State Line Ice and Community Expo in Monroe. Isaac Nett and David Emerich added two goals each for the winners. Brady Engelkes had a goal and an assist for Middleton.

WIAA logo

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

JANESVILLE PARKER 57, MUKWONAGO 43

Janesville Parker*33*24*—*57

Mukwonago*17*26*—*43

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 4 0-0 11; Delong 7 0-0 14; Connors 2 0-0 2; Hartwig 3 0-0 6; Nabor 4 3-4 11; Weis 3 7-8 13. Totals 22 10-12 57.

MUKWONAGO — Gannon 5 0-1 11; Calderon 5 1-4 11; Jendusa 6 2-2 16; Schreiber 1 0-0 3; Davies 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-7 43.

3-point goals: JP 3 (Thompson 3); M 4 (Gannon 1, Jendusa 2, Schreiber 1). Total fouls: JP 9; M 8.

EDGERTON 62, LAKE MILLS 59

Lake Mills*28*31*—*59

Edgerton*28*34*—*62

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 5 0-0 14; Foster 3 0-0 8; Retrum 3 1-3 7; Moen 4 2-2 10; Bender 6 0-2 12; Horkan 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 5-9 59.

EDGERTON — Knauf 2 1-2 5; Jenny 5 8-9 18; Hanson 4 0-0 11; Krause 1 3-3 5; Fox 4 2-3 10; Coombs 6 0-0 13. Totals 22 4-17 62.

3-point goals: LM 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 2): E 4 (Hanson 3, Coombs 1). Fouls: LM 17; E 9. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 72,

BEAVER DAM 68 (OT)

Beaver Dam*31*29*8*—*68

New Berlin Eisenhower*29*31*12*—*72

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 5 5-7 17, Salettel 2 0-0 6, Wittnebel 3 1-2 8, Hodgson 2 0-0 4, Kuenzi 2 0-0 6, Yagodinski 8 2-2 22, Stonewall 2 0-0 4, Lapen 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 9-13 68.

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER — Lemberger 4 1-2 10, Bugajski 2 0-0 4, Fuerstenberg 2 2-4 8, Nee 2 2-4 8, Dienberg 11 10-14 35, Hoffman 4 0-0 10. Totals 25 14-22 72.

3-point goals: BD 11 (Yagodinski 4, Jens 2, Salettel 2, Kuenzi 2, Wittnebel 1); NBE 8 (Dienberg 3, Fuerstenberg 2, Hoffman 2, Lemberger 1). Total fouls: BD 19; NBE 9. Fouled out: Jens, Salettel; Hoffman.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 64,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 43

Madison Edgewood*25*18*—*43

La Crosse Aquinas*33*31*—*64

LA CROSSE AQUINAS: Donarski 19, Theusch 3, Bahr 7, Bagniefski 9, Neumister 2, Murphy 1, Bahr 3, Weisbrod 20. Totals 64.

MADISON EDGEWOOD: Klitzke 3, Foley 4, Deang 6, Grosse 8, Olson 2, Lazar 17, Merriggioli 3. Totals 43.

DeFOREST 64, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52

DeForest*27*37*—*64

Lakeside Lutheran*27*25*—*52

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Compe 5 0-1 10; Roth 6 0-0 14; Kelliher 2 1-1 5; Derlein 7 0-0 18; Bartels 0 4-6 4; Oberg 3 4-6 11; Hahn 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 9-14 64.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 1 5-6 8; Schuetz 3 4-8 10; 2 5-6 9; Uecker 2 0-2 5; Stein 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 0 2-4 2; Riesen 3 0-2 6; Murray 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 16-30 52.

3-point goals: D 7 (Roth 2, Derlein 4, Oberg 1); LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Uecker 1, Murray 2). Total fouls: D 25; LL 16.

EDGERTON 68, CLINTON 58

Edgerton*38*30*—*68

Clinton*18*40*—*58

CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — E. Teubert 2 4-4 8; F, Teubert 3 0-0 8; Nortier 6 2-2 15; Blue 1 0-0 2; Bobolz 4 1-2 10; Roehl 6 0-1 12; Kock 1 1-3 3. Totals 23 8-12 58.

EDGERTON — Rebman 0 1-2 1; Blum 3 5-6 12; Scharlau 1 0-0 3; Fox Gunderson 4 8-12 17; Delgado 0 2-2 2; Fox 7 4-6 21; Rusch 4 3-9 12; Zeimet 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 23-39 68.

3-point goals: E 7 (Fox 3, Rusch, Blum, Scharlau, Gunderson); C 4 (F. Teubert 2, Nortier, Bobolz). Total fouls: E 20; C 19. Fouled out: E. Teubert.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 77,

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 72 (OT)

Janesville Craig*33*33*11*—*77

Lake Geneva Badger*42*24*6*—*72

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Huml 2 2-2 8, Majestro-Kennedy 4 1-2 13, Fieiras 10 8-13 32, McBride 1 0-0 2, Nicholson 5 0-0 14, Alderman 3 2-4 8. Totals 24 13-21 77.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER — Todd 6 5-7 7, Welch 4 7-9 15, Yakubov 4 1-2 9, Cruz 0 0-2 0, Wright 4 1-2 12, Fahey 0 1-2 1, Schulz 7 1-2 17. Totals 25 16-26 72.

3-point goals: JC 14 (Majestro-Kennedy 4, Fieiras 4, Nicholason 4, Huml 2); LGB 6 (Wright 3, Schulz 3). Total fouls: JC 20; LGB 21.

NEW GLARUS 57, MONROE 49

New Glarus*29*28*—*57

Monroe*23*26*—*49

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Yaun 2 0-0 4, Alwell 1 0-0 2, Nommensen 2 0-2 4, Schadewalt 6 2-2 16, Klosterman 0 3-6 3, Benson 6 5-5 20, Marty 2 1-2 5, Thompson 0 3-4 3. Totals 19 14-21 57.

MONROE — Benzschawel 5 3-5 14, Bobak 1 0-0 2, Giasson 3 0-0 6, Updike 0 4-4 4, Jacobson 5 0-0 13, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ambrose 2 3-6 8. Totals 17 10-13 49.

3-point goals: NG 5 (Benson 3, Salzwedel 2); M 5 (Jacobson 3, Benzschawel 1, Ambrose 1). Total fouls: NG 16; M 16.

OSHKOSH LOURDES 43,

FORT ATKINSON 39

Fort Atkinson*17*22*—*39

Oshkosh Lourdes*21*22*—*43

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Christiansen 2 0-0 5, Belzer 1 0-0 2, Marquart 5 2-2 12, Staude 3 2-4 10, Burke 1 0-0 2, Kohl 2 0-0 5, Jacobson 1 1-23. Totals 15 5-8 39.

OSHKOSH LOURDES — Mullen 5 1-2 11, Husman 1 0-0 2, Burns 4 5-9 15, Moore 6 0-0 15. Totals 16 6-11 43.

3-point goals: FA 4 (Staude 3, Christiansen 1); OL 5 (Moore 3, Burns 2). Total fouls: FA 13; OL 13.

BOYS HOCKEY

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE CLUB 11, MIDDLETON CLUB 2

Middleton club*0*1*1*—*2

Waunakee club*3*2*6*—*11

First period — W: Pasinato (Reiter, Olstad), 4:47; Pasinato (Olstad), 10:02; Pasinato (Reed), 12:25.

Second period — M: Engelkes, 11:28; W: Nett (Reed), 8:39; Emerich (Nett, Reed), 12:34.

Third period — W: Pasinato, 0:29; M: Sjowall (Engelkes), 2:24; W: Rettig (Nett, Pasinato), 4:40; Nett (Olstad, Reed), 6:38; Reed (Nett, Pasinato), 8:38; Wiitanen (Reed), 13:47; Emerich (Pasinato, Reed), 13:34.

Saves: M (O’Connor) 22; W (Walmer) 41. Penalties-minutes: M 8-17, W 6-13. At State Line Community and Ice Arena, Monroe.

Verona club 6, Waukesha 5 (OT)

