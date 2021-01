Prep sports: Natalie Jens breaks 1,000-point mark to lift Beaver Dam girls past Wausau West

When the injury bug bit Beaver Dam senior girls basketball player Natalie Jens a couple of weeks back, it left her stuck at the 999-point career scoring mark.

But after missing most of the last three games, Jens returned to action during Friday’s game against Wausau West at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

She entered the game and crossed the 1,000-point mark with a 3-pointer late in the first half. Her teammates carried the state’s fourth-ranked Division 1 team the rest of the way to a 59-51 victory.

The Golden Beavers (17-1) took a 27-19 halftime lead, but the Spartans (10-1) used a late run to cut Beaver Dam’s lead to three points. But the Golden Beavers finished strong and got 16 points from Kylie Wittnebel, 13 from Paige Hodgson and 12 from Paige Yagodinski.

Kenzie Deaton scored 16 for Wausau West.

Reedsburg 89, Dodgeville 40