Taking first place in three of four events and the all-around, the Mount Horeb gymnastics team marched into the WIAA Division 2 state competition with a victory in its own sectional Friday night.
The Vikings, third at state last year, topped their state total of last year by more than three points with a score of 142.7 points on Friday. Elkhorn was second and qualified for team state, scoring 140.975 points. Monona Grove took fourth and Sauk Prairie fifth in the eight-team meet.
Mount Horeb sophomore Andrea O’Connell won the all-around with a score of 37.275 points, with Monona Grove senior Payton Jenks-Recker third (35.400). O’Connell also led a Mount Horeb sweep of the top four spots by winning the floor exercise (9.500), and had a first on the uneven bars (9.400).
Mount Horeb sophomore Grace O’Neil won on the balance beam (9.125), and Jenks-Recker won in vaulting (9.500).
The state meet is set for March 1-2 at Wisconsin Rapids High School.
La Crosse sectional
Madison Memorial and Middleton punched their tickets to team state with a one-two finish in the Division 1 sectional at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse. First-place Memorial scored 136.625 points, followed by Middleton at 135.5 points. West was a close third with 134.625 points.
Middleton’s Jordan Baggot won the all-around (35.675 points), followed closely by Madison United’s Thea Bender (35.425) and West’s Alex DeAngeles (35.175). Baggot also won vaulting (9.0) and floor exercise (9.55).
Bender finished first on balance beam (9.15) and DeAngeles won on uneven bars (8.7).
Girls hockey
Appleton Xavier co-op 5, Beaver Dam co-op 2
In the Fond du Lac sectional, the second-ranked Fox Cities Stars (21-4-0) scored three goals in the second period and held the top-ranked Warbirds (21-4-0) scoreless in the third to advance to a state semifinal next Friday at Alliant Energy Center.
Kourtney Koster scored the go-ahead goal for the Stars. The state’s top-ranked points scorer, Madelynn Jablonski, also had a goal.
The Warbirds (21-4-0) got both of their goals from junior Hattie Verstegen. Sophomore Abby Okon recorded 21 saves.
Sun Prairie co-op 5, Onalaska co-op 4 (OT)
The ninth-ranked Cap City Cougars (14-7-3), last year’s state runner-up, earned their third consecutive state trip with an overtime victory over the Hilltoppers (10-13-1).