 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Most schools in state, but not in area, opt for traditional fall seasons
0 comments

Prep sports: Most schools in state, but not in area, opt for traditional fall seasons

{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsburg football

The Reedsburg football team celebrates with the Old River Jug after beating Baraboo on Oct. 11, 2019, in the 132nd all-time meeting between the schools.

 Brock Fritz

According to a WIAA news release on Wednesday, 68% of Wisconsin’s 11-player football programs statewide have opted to play a shortened fall schedule.

Schools had until Tuesday to declare their intention to play during the regular fall season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or to wait for a WIAA-approved alternative spring season, running from late February through mid-May, staggered by sport.

The release Wednesday stated that 256 football programs elected for the seven-week fall season, which begins with equipment handout on Monday and the first day of practice on Tuesday, with opening games allowed the weekend of Sept. 18.

On the other hand, 121 football programs opted for the WIAA-approved alternative fall season, which would open practice March 8 and run through May 3.

Among the 45 high schools in the State Journal’s core coverage area, only 13 opted to play fall football, with the rest — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — opting for the alternative season.

The traditional 10 schools in the Big Eight have opted out of all fall sports, as has the traditional 10 Rock Valley Conference schools. (In football only, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker were shifted from the Big Eight to the Badger Large this year, and some Rock Valley schools were moved to other leagues and Madison Edgewood and Monroe were shifted in).

Area schools were more driven to wait until the spring partly because of more restrictive COVID-19 guidelines restricting gatherings (including practices and games).

For example, Dane County restrictions currently prevent its three schools taking part in fall football — Madison Edgewood, Cambridge and Marshall — from having more than 25 people together for an outdoor practice and disallowing home games. Indoor sports such as volleyball limit gatherings to no more than 10.

Two sports had smaller percentages of fall participation than football: Boys volleyball (38 programs, 63%) and boys soccer (181 programs, 64%). All seven area boys volleyball programs will play in the alternative season.

The highest percentage of fall participation was seen by boys and girls cross country teams, both at 82% (348 boys programs, 346 girls programs). Eight-player football saw 81% fall participation, with 38 programs playing in the fall and only nine, including Wisconsin Heights, playing in the spring.

In girls volleyball, 74% of programs statewide (353 total) decided to play in the fall, with 26% (121 programs) planning on the alternative season.

Boys soccer saw 64% of statewide programs (181 total) opt for the fall season, with 36% (101 programs) deciding to wait for the alternative season.

In girls golf, 74% of the state’s programs (129 total) will play in the fall, and 26% (46 total) will play in the alternative season.

In girls tennis, 73% of programs (150 total) are currently playing fall seasons, and 27% (55 programs) are waiting for the alternative season.

Girls swimming matched boys volleyball for the lowest percentage of programs taking part in the fall season, at 63% (88 programs). Opting for the alternative season were 37% of statewide programs (51 total).

If schedules are further impacted by unexpected COVID-19 developments, schools may be allowed to abandon fall seasons for the alternative season if they have played less than 50 percent of their prescribed games. However, the WIAA will not allow teams to intentionally under-schedule fall seasons in order to use the fall season as an opportunity for extra practice.

AREA, REGION FOOTBALL | FALL OR SPRING?

A list of football programs in area and region conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER LARGE CONFERENCE

Fall season (no conference competition): Watertown

Alternative season (spring): Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee

BADGER SMALL CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie

Alternative: Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Stoughton

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None

Alternative: Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Horicon/Hustisford (skipping first two weeks).

Alternative: Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot

EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville

Alternative: Clinton

RIDGE & VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: Boscobel, De Soto, Highland, Hillsboro, Ithaca

Alternative: Riverdale, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: Madison Edgewood

Alternative: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, East Troy, Jefferson, Whitewater

SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE

Fall: Onalaska Luther

Alternative: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Fall: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Montello co-op, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells

Alternative: Poynette, Southwestern

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Fall: River Valley, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

Alternative: New Glarus/Monticello, Brodhead/Juda

SWAL

Fall: Darlington, Lancaster, Mineral Point

Alternative: Belleville, Cuba City, Fennimore, Orfordville Parkview/Albany

TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE

Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Delafield St. John's NW, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph

Alternative: Deerfield

SOUTHERN (Eight-player)

Fall: Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay

Alternative: Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Wonewoc-Center/Weston

AREA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | FALL OR SPRING?

A list of girls volleyball programs in area conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Alternative: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.

Alternative: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Alternative: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.

CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep.

Alternative: Columbus, Lodi, Poynette.

CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo.

Alternative: Belleville, New Glarus.

Not announced: Wisconsin Heights.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Alternative: Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Fall: Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.

Alternative: None.

TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE

Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland (delayed to Oct. 1), Fall River, Horicon (delayed to Oct. 1), Hustisford (delayed to Oct. 1), Johnson Creek, Markesan, Montello, Orfordville Parkview, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph, Rio, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Williams Bay.

Alternative: Beaver Dam Wayland, Deerfield, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Oakfield.

AREA BOYS SOCCER | FALL OR SPRING?

A list of boys soccer programs in area conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Alternative: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.

Alternative: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Alternative: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Dells.

Alternative: Belleville/New Glarus, Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Hustisford/Dodgeland, Lodi.

Not announced: Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Alternative: East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Whitewater.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Fall: Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Platteville/Lancaster, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.

Alternative: None.

INDEPENDENT

Alternative: Madison Country Day co-op.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics