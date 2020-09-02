Prep sports: Most schools in state, but not in area, opt for traditional fall seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a WIAA news release on Wednesday, 68% of Wisconsin’s 11-player football programs statewide have opted to play a shortened fall schedule.

Schools had until Tuesday to declare their intention to play during the regular fall season, shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or to wait for a WIAA-approved alternative spring season, running from late February through mid-May, staggered by sport.

The release Wednesday stated that 256 football programs elected for the seven-week fall season, which begins with equipment handout on Monday and the first day of practice on Tuesday, with opening games allowed the weekend of Sept. 18.

On the other hand, 121 football programs opted for the WIAA-approved alternative fall season, which would open practice March 8 and run through May 3.

Among the 45 high schools in the State Journal’s core coverage area, only 13 opted to play fall football, with the rest — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — opting for the alternative season.