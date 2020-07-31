Prep sports: Monroe announces plan to pivot to Rock Valley Conference for this school year only

Monona Grove assistant principal Jeff Schreiner, president of the Badger Conference athletic directors and co-commissioner of the conference, could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

“If we stayed in the Badger Conference and moved fall sports to the spring, who would we play? We have no idea,” Waski wrote. “Joining the Rock Valley this year gives us stability for the year and allows our students and coaches to have hope that they will get to participate.”

Rock Valley administrators held a virtual meeting on Friday and elected to delay the entire fall sports season until the spring. Under the Rock Valley’s decision, when the traditional winter sports season concludes, traditional fall sports will play in the spring (March to May), followed by traditional spring sports in the summer (late May into July).

All three seasons are likely to be shortened to accommodate the changes and any remaining COVID-19 requirements.

“We are making this move for three reasons,” Waski said in his email. “First of all, we feel that moving fall sports to the spring is in the best interest of student, staff and community safety.