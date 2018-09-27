Abbey Falk collected seven blocks and Ashley Didelot landed six aces for the Milton girls volleyball team in a five-set victory over host Madison Edgewood in Badger South Conference play Thursday night.
Chloe Buescher added 16 kills for the Red Hawks (4-1 South), who remain second in the conference standings after the 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-6 victory.
Caroline Craig distributed 48 assists to go with 13 digs for the Crusaders (3-3).
Oregon 3, Fort Atkinson 1
Erin Flanagan notched five aces and 37 assists for the host Panthers (4-2 Badger South) in a 25-18, 25-15, 17-25, 25-19 victory over the Blackhawks (2-1).
Watertown 3, Monroe 0
Bri Korducki tallied 10 kills and five aces for the host Goslings (6-0 Badger South) in a 25-13, 25-6, 25-9 victory over the Cheesemakers (0-3).
Mount Horeb 3, Reedsburg 1
Elise Goetzinger and Jadyn Holman each recorded 17 kills for the Vikings (2-2 Badger North) in a 25-15, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 home victory over the Beavers (0-3). Ciera Grundahl led Reedsburg with 16 digs.
DeForest 3, Baraboo 2
The Norskies (5-1 Badger North) rallied back after losing the first two sets to earn a 22-25, 23-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-6 victory over visiting Thunderbirds (4-1). DeForest’s Leah Doucette finished with 20 assists and six aces. Jordan Buelow had 35 assists and 11 digs for Baraboo.
Sun Prairie 3,
Madison La Follette 0
Mia Lubahn finished with 20 assists to lead the ninth-ranked Cardinals (5-0 Big Eight) to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 victory over the visiting Lancers (2-3). Ayona Johnson had seven kills and two blocks for La Follette.
Verona 3, Madison Memorial 0
Amelia Hust recorded 13 digs and two aces to lead the host Wildcats (4-1 Big Eight) to a 25-13, 25-11, 26-24 victory over the Spartans (3-1). Carolyn Bohm finished with 11 digs for Madison Memorial.
Middleton 3,
Janesville Parker 0
Olivia Farin had 24 digs and two aces to lead the visiting Cardinals (4-1) to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 victory against the Vikings (1-3). Shea Riley finished with 15 assists and five blocks for Janesville Parker.
Janesville Craig 3,
Madison East 0
Amanda Carlson’s 13 kills propelled the visiting Cougars (4-0 Big Eight) past the Purgolders (2-4). Paige Buske had 21 kills and Mary Fadele finished with five blocks for Madison East.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
Despite playing without senior outside Eagan Peters-Michaud, the third-ranked Cardinals swept the Crusaders 25-9, 25-11, 25-16, in a Big Eight match. Philip Mackey led Middleton with seven kills.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 6,
Madison La Follette 1
Kyle Hagerman found the back of the net twice in each half for the Cardinals (9-2-1, 4-1-0 Big Eight) in their home win over the Lancers (2-7-1, 1-4-0). Erick Antimo scored La Follette’s only goal.
Verona 1, Madison Memorial 0
Jack Knight scored in the 51st minute to lift the host and fifth-ranked Wildcats (9-1-2, 4-0-1 Big Eight) over the eighth-ranked Spartans (7-2-3, 1-1-3). Verona goalkeeper George Ohm had four saves in the shutout.
Middleton 13,
Janesville Craig 0
Christopher George had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Cardinals (5-6-2, 2-2-1 Big Eight) past the Cougars (1-12-0, 0-5-0). Ben Tutewohl added two goals for Middleton.
Madison Edgewood 0,
Oregon 0
Goalkeeper Sean O’Connor recorded six saves as the host Crusaders (5-4-2, 2-2-1 Badger South) battled to a scoreless draw with the fifth-ranked Panthers (10-2-1, 4-0-1).
Monona Grove 4, Stoughton 0
Zachary Zielke scored twice in the second half to help the Silver Eagles (7-4-0, 4-1-0 Badger South) pull away from the visiting Vikings (8-4-3, 2-2-1).
Waunakee 10, Reedsburg 0
Sam Acker scored twice and Nathan Mais tallied a goal and an assist as the visiting Warriors (6-1-3, 3-0-1 Badger North) shut out the Beavers (1-11-1, 0-4-0). Brennen Miller also finished with a goal and an assist.
Girls golf
Racine St. Catherine’s regional
Lakeside Lutheran did not qualify for the WIAA Division 2 sectional as a team, but Warriors sophomore Maya Heckmann and senior Maddison Fenner qualified as individuals for Tuesday’s Madison Edgewood sectional at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Heckmann shot 94 and Fenner shot 100 at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant, and Lakeside finished three strokes behind fourth-place finisher East Troy. Cambridge shot 432 to finish seven, led by juniors Mary Hommen and Aubrie Pero, each shooting 101.