With all four of its scoring players shooting 38 or better, the Middleton boys golf team jumped to an early lead in the Division 1 standings of the two-day Wisconsin Dells Invitational.
Jacob Beckman shot 36, Carson Frisch and Tommy Kriewaldt shot 37s and Kip Sullivan shot 38 to help the Cardinals finish with a nine-hole team score of 148, two strokes ahead of second-place Waunakee.
The overall individual leader was Mount Horeb’s Kasen Fager, who shot 34. Baraboo’s Dane Hinz shot 37. Waunakee got a 36 from Ryan Johnson, a 37 from Luke Humphrey, a 38 from Sean Murphy and a 39 from Jacob Werlein.
The Division 1 tournament ends Saturday with 18 holes at Coldwater Canyon.
Division 2 teams played 18-hole rounds Friday, and Sun Prairie’s Mickey Keating shot 70 to lead the individual field, with team leader Platteville shooting 304 behind a pair of 71s from Cade Rohrbach and Nate Busch.
Second-place Columbus got 77s from Adam Zahn and Austin Lietha. Division 2 players close the tournament Saturday with nine holes at Trappers Turn.
Track and fieldEklund-Erickson Invitational
The River Valley boys won the nine-team meet at Wisconsin Heights, as junior Beau Gloudeman won the 800 (2:11.79) and 1,600 (5:00.60), sophomore Tyler Nachreiner won the 110 hurdles (:17.11), senior Mason Hein won the triple jump (40-4) and the 400 and 3,200 relay teams won.
For Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, senior Connor Murphy won the 100 (:11.78), and junior Christian Patzka won the 3,200 (10:16.40).
Cuba City won the girls meet, and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior Renee Caminiti won the 1,600 (6:14.26). River Valley won the 800 relay.Girls soccer
Middleton 3, Oconomowoc 2
Sophomore forward Victoria Bunz scored the tying goal in the second half and assisted Tyler Wilson in the 80th minute to give the Cardinals the victory over the Raccoons in the Madison Memorial Tournament.
Waunakee 3, Elkhorn 0
Mya Jansen scored on an assist from Sarah McLaughlin 10 minutes into the first half to give the Warriors an early lead over the Elks, and Erin Hippo and Josie Bono added unassisted goals in the second half.Softball
Verona 19, Madison West 0
The Wildcats (3-0) recorded 20 hits in a five-inning Big Eight Conference win over the host Regents (0-2). Molly McChesney led Verona, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Kasie Keyes and Alyssa Bostley each had three hits. Meghan Anderson pitched five scoreless innings, striking out 13, and went 2-for-4.
Sun Prairie 13, Janesville Craig 0
Maddie Gardner struck out 13, gave up one hit and walked none in five innings as the Cardinals (4-0 Big Eight) blanked the host Cougars (0-4). Gardner upped her strikeout total to 60 in conference play.
Stoughton 6, McFarland 5
Tessa Pickett laid down a squeeze bunt and Makayla Ramberg scored the winning run in the eighth inning to give the host Vikings a win over the Spartans. Kailey Hammersley went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the winners, Savanna Jemilo went 3-for-4 with a double and Lela Brashi doubled twice. For McFarland, Brooklyn Rudd went 4-for-4 with an RBI and pitcher Megan Jansen struck out 11.
Baraboo 6, Beaver Dam 3
The Thunderbirds (2-1 Badger North Conference) scored three runs in the third inning and three in the sixth to topple the host Golden Beavers (1-1). Paige Lewison and Emma Crary each drove in two runs. Beaver Dam’s Ashlynn Root also had two RBIs.
Whitewater 6, Edgerton 0
Sara Johnson pitched a five-hit complete game as the Whippets (6-0, 5-0 Rock Valley Conference) blanked the Crimson Tide (0-2, 0-2).
Evansville 10, Clinton 0
Junior Emily Pfeil went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run as the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-2 Rock Valley) blanked the Cougars (2-4, 2-4) for their first win of the season. Evansville hitters racked up five doubles on the day.Madison Memorial 9,
Madison Edgewood 1
Peyton Cox went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the host Spartans beat the Crusaders in non-conference play. Cam Decker pitched a complete game for the winners, allowing one earned run and striking out 10. Nicole Schmitt went 2-for-3 with the lone RBI for Edgewood.
Fort Atkinson 4, Wilmot 3
Angela Unate drove in Autumn Congdon with the winning run as the Blackhawks (4-1) took the victory in the final inning over the Panthers (1-2). A suicide squeeze from Kiarra Kostroski tied the game for Fort Atkinson, sending teammate Kat Brandl home. Wilmot’s Kenzie Ketterhagen drove in two runs.
DeForest 7-10,
La Crosse Central 3-1
Sophomore Jordan Marty went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Norskies (5-0) cruised by the Red Raiders (0-2) in the first game of a doubleheader. Marty hit a grand slam and single and drove in six runs in the second game.
Waunakee 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Lauren Smithback tripled in two runs for the Warriors (4-1) in the Adams-Friendship Tournament. Kaylyn King doubled twice and hit three RBIs for Waunakee.
Burlington 8, Janesville Parker 5
Gracie Peterson and Emily Zuleger each went 2-for-3 as the host Demons (2-1) overpowered the Vikings (2-4). Parker’s Lydia Quade went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a homer.
Deerfield 17, Cambridge 4
The host Demons had 14 hits over five innings as they beat the Blue Jays in non-conference play. Dani Ament and Kaylee Galla both went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the winners. Olivia Tatlock also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Deerfield. Mary Hommen went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs for Cambridge.
Wisconsin Heights 3, River Valley 0
Kourtney Mercer homered for the visiting Vanguards (2-0-1), and Taylor Kraemer pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine, to beat the Blackhawks (0-3).
Poynette 14, Wisconsin Dells 0
Junior Mollie Blochwitz went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs as the visiting Pumas cruised past the Chiefs. Junior Molly Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double for Poynette (6-0). Sophomore Kayla Gray doubled to lead Wisconsin Dells (1-1).
Sauk Prairie 13, Fall River 3
McKayla Shaw doubled for the Eagles (1-2), and struck out eight in a complete-game performance for host Sauk Prairie.
Belleville 11, Monticello 4
Abby Winterburn singled twice and drove in three runs for the host Wildcats (1-0), and Maddy Weber pitched a complete game for Belleville, striking out 10 and walking two.
Mineral Point 12, Lena-Winslow (Ill.) 0
Ivy Lawinger pitched a no-hitter with three strikeouts to help the Pointers take a five-inning victory over the Panthers. Jenna Wedig had three hits at three at-bats and knocked in four runs. Ella Chambers, Lauren James and Morgan James each had a home run.Baseball
Verona 11, Janesville Parker 0
Jacob Kisting struck out five in four innings, adding a triple and two RBIs, as the Wildcats (2-0) dominated the Vikings (0-2). Brooks Brazeau doubled and drove in three runs.
Sun Prairie 12, Madison Memorial 5
The Spartans took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Cardinals (1-1, 1-0 Big Eight) scored nine runs to take control. Liam Moreno, Josh Caron and Robbie Knorr drove in two runs each for Sun Prairie.
Madison West 5,
Madison La Follette 2
John Frehner singled twice to lead the host Regents (2-1, 1-0), and Alden Burgess and Theo Crass combined to give up two hits to beat the Lancers (1-1, 0-1).
Janesville Craig 10,
Beloit Memorial 0
Micah Overley struck out five, gave up two hits and allowed four walks as the Cougars (2-0) beat the Purple Knights (0-2). Beloit Memorial pitcher Kobe Hollenbeck struck out four.
Middleton 6, Madison East 0
Matt Ballweg and Hunter Schram combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, striking out six, as the host Cardinals (2-0 Big Eight) beat the Purgolders (0-2). Adam Casali went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Issac Seip had East’s lone base hit.
Madison Edgewood 10, Milton 3
The host Crusaders (1-1) scored 10 runs in the first inning and beat the Blackhawks (1-1). Jack Hastreiter went 4-for-4 and Andrew Newton went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the winners. Newton also got the win, allowing two earned runs over six innings. Colin Schuetz led Milton with two hits and an RBI.
Columbus 8, Lomira 1
The Cardinals (3-0) took advantage of 10 walks to earn a non-conference victory over the Lions (0-2).
Mineral Point 14, Riverdale 1
Junior Isaac Lindsey went had two hits and drove in two runs as the visiting Pointers (3-0 SWAL) took advantage to seven errors by the Chieftains (0-2).
Dodgeville 3, Richland Center 2
Brandon Molldrem had three hits and a double and pitched six innings to give the Dodgers (1-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) their first conference victory over the Hornets (0-1). Richland Center’s Logan Morris also pitched six innings, struck out eight batters, walked four and gave up five hits.
Jefferson 6, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Eagles senior Ryan Brost notched two doubles and one RBI as Jefferson (3-1) put up a four-run fourth inning to pull away from the Warriors (2-2). Jefferson pitcher Nathan Hebbe held Lakeside to only one hit in three innings of relief.
Reedsburg 11, Wisconsin Dells 1
The Beavers scored seven runs in the fifth inning to earn a non-conference victory over the host Chiefs. Ben Jones and Dominic DeJesus combined to pitch a one-hitter. Carter Daniels had a triple and two RBIs and Hayden Hahn had a double and two RBIs for the offense. Wyatt Molitor and Jakob Wegner each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Watertown Luther Prep 8, Cambridge 3
Junior Jackson Lindemann went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Phoenix (2-2) jumped to 5-0 lead and beat the Blue Jays (0-3) in non-conference play.
Watertown 4, Mukwonago 3
The Goslings hit six singles, and pitchers Cameron Streich and Daniel Denault combined to strike out 12 to push Watertown (3-1) past the Indians (2-2).
Deerfield 13, Rio 3
Carson Knapp doubled and hit three RBIs, helping to ignite an eight-run second inning by the host Demons. Simon Fuerstenberg and Chris Doyle combined to throw a three-hitter for Deerfield .
Schofield D.C. Everest 18, DeForest 5
Senior Owen Latendresse went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run as the Evergreens (2-0) overcame a 5-2 first-inning deficit to overpower the Norskies (1-2) in non-conference play. DeForest registered seven errors.