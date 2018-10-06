The Middleton girls swimming team has not lost a dual or multi-team meet since the final day of the 2015 season, when it finished second to Hartland Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
That streak continued on Saturday as two-time defending state champion Middleton traveled to Mequon Homestead and handled a field packed with top state challengers in the 14-team Highlander Invitational.
Area teams swept the top four spots, with Middleton beating runner-up Sun Prairie by 73 points in the final standings. Madison West finished third and Verona/Mount Horeb fourth as Big Eight Conference swimmers won seven of the eight individual events.
Middleton’s Hannah Aegerter took first in the 200 freestyle (1:56.14), followed by teammate Makenna Licking, and was second in the 500 freestyle.
Sun Prairie’s Michaela Nelson, Bree Moericke, Janelle Schulz and Sophie Fiske won the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.45). Fiske won the 50 (:24.10) and 100 (:52.48) freestyle races.
Madison West’s Katrina Marty was first in the 100 butterfly (:57.77) and 100 backstroke (:57.80). Verona/Mount Horeb’s Grace Bennin won the 200 individual medley (2:07.87) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.65).
Warrior Invitational
Senior Kirby Tock won the 50 (27.41) and 100 (1:00.53) freestyle races as Baraboo triumphed in the seven-team Warrior Invitational, topping host Waunakee. Baraboo swept the top two spots in the 500 freestyle behind senior Izzy Vinson (5:36.46) and junior Megan Maxfield (5:47.54).
Beloit Fall Sprint Invitational
Beloit Memorial finished second to West Bend West/East in the 11-team field as Amya Bessel won the 50-yard butterfly in 28.49 seconds.
Edgerton’s Gaby de Moya-Cotter won the 50 backstroke (:28.81) and 100 butterfly (1:02.49) and anchored the winning 100 freestyle relay (:49.13) and 150 freestyle relay (1:20.80), helping the Crimson Tide finish sixth.
Fort Atkinson’s Mariah Marowsky won the 100 freestyle (:55.05) and 200 free (1:59.70), and Jefferson/Cambridge’s Megan Duffy set a meet record in the 50 freestyle (:25.06), won the 100 backstroke (1:03.74) and led off the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:44.94).
Madison East’s Kozette Rosenthal won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.24) and swam on the winning 100 medley relay (:57.68).
Watertown Invitational
Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial topped the six-team field, and Beaver Dam’s Liz Grenon won the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.06).Girls volleyball
Badger North Conference
The Waunakee girls gained some revenge with a victory over Mount Horeb in the semifinal round of the eight-team conference tournament, and then swept DeForest in the final to win the Badger North championship.
Waunakee, ranked eighth in Division 1 by the state coaches, beat DeForest 25-15, 25-18 in the final. The Warriors downed Mount Horeb 25-15, 22-25, 15-10 in a semifinal, avenging their loss to the Vikings in last year’s final.
Waunakee also went 3-0 in pool play, beating Reedsburg, Baraboo and Portage. DeForest beat Mount Horeb, Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie in pool play and topped Reedsburg 21-25, 25-9, 15-8 in a semifinal.
Mount Horeb beat Reedsburg for third place, 25-23, 27-29, 15-9. Beaver Dam took a 23-25, 25-23, 15-4 victory over Baraboo in the fifth-place match, and Sauk Prairie beat Portage for seventh.
Madison East Co-ed Invitational
Going 5-0 on the day, the Fond du Lac girls clinched the championship of the five-team tournament with a 19-25, 25-18, 15-11 victory over the host Purgolders in the final.
Brookfield East Invitational
Lakeside Lutheran (25-10 on the season) advanced to the final of the 12-team tournament but fell to Mukwonago 25-14, 26-24. The Warriors beat Brookfield East in a semifinal and Greendale Martin Luther and Oak Creek in pool play.
Grace Westrate recorded a total of 43 assists for Lakeside, Kylee Gnabasik had 42 assists and Ella Collins and Kaitlyn Shadoski each had 20 kills.
Oconto Falls Invitational
River Valley advanced to the championship match of the eight-team tournament but fell to Chilton, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11. The Blackhawks won their other four matches, defeating Oconto Falls, Freedom, Peshtigo and Denmark.Shoreland Lutheran Slam
Watertown Luther Prep (20-9) won the championship of the tournament hosted by Somers Shoreland Lutheran, beating Milwaukee Pius XI in the championship match 14-25, 25-20, 18-16.
The Phoenix also defeated Kenosha Christian Life, Wilmot and Shoreland Lutheran. Megan Riley led Luther Prep with 32 kills, Ally Goba had 38 digs and Andrea Burtulin added 45 assists.
Hartland Arrowhead Invitational
The state top-ranked Warhawks defeated Brookfield Central, 27-25, 25-14, to win the 12-team tournament. Verona clinched seventh place with a 25-19, 25-19 victory over Mequon Homestead in the seventh-place match.Boys volleyball
Whitefish Bay Invitational
Coach Ben White reached a career milestone — breaking the 400-victory career mark — as his state fourth-ranked Cardinals advanced to the championship match of the 16-team tournament before falling to third-ranked Germantown in a three-set championship match.
Madison East Co-ed Invitational
Fond du Lac beat the host Purgolders 25-23, 29-27 to clinch the championship of the five-team tournament.
Boys soccer
Sauk Prairie 3,
Sun Prairie 1
Evan Carlson had two goals and an assist as the Eagles (11-5-0) upset the seventh-ranked Cardinals (11-4-1) in non-conference play. All three of the Eagles’ goals were scored in a 10-minute span in the first half.
Cross country
Baertschi Invitational
Led by sophomore Anna Ollendick’s runner-up finish (22:27), the Mount Horeb girls won a tight race for team honors in the large-school division. The Vikings scored 74 points, followed by Platteville with 77, Evansville with 79 and Milton with 80. Evansville junior McKenzie Fillner took third (22:29), and Monroe sophomore Jacie Hayes was sixth (22:58). Marshall won the small-school division with 47 points, placing three runners in the top six including the winner, sophomore Mya Andres (22:43). Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick took fourth (22:51).
In the large-school boys race, Mount Horeb finished second to Platteville as Noah Ollendick finished third in 19:02. Third-place Milton was led by individual runner-up Devin Woodcock (18:57). New Glarus/Monticello was second in the small-school division, and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld took third as junior Christian Patzka was the individual runner-up (18:10).
Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
The Sauk Prairie boys took fourth and the girls finished fifth among 18 teams at The Ledges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Noah Wankerl of the Eagles took 15th in the boys race (16:57).
Colby Invitational
The Wisconsin Dells girls finished second in the nine-team field, led by freshman Hailey Anchor’s sixth-place finish (21:10) and junior Laura Beghin’s seventh-place finish (21:10). The Dells boys took fifth among 12 teams, with Pablito Schultz taking sixth overall (17:45).
Mount Horeb finished second to Platteville as Noah Ollendick finished third in 19:02. Third-place Milton was led by individual runner-up Devin Woodcock (18:57). New Glarus/Monticello was second in the small-school division, and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld took third as junior Christian Patzka was second overall (18:10).