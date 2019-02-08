Freshman diver Drew Bennett of Madison Memorial earned a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state competition with a first-place finish in Friday’s Middleton sectional.
Bennett, who entered sectionals ranked fourth among Division 1 state divers, scored 448.00 points — 24.05 off his season-best mark — but still finished 21.25 points ahead of runner-up Isaac Roush, a junior from Middleton who also qualified for state with a score of 406.75 points.
Memorial’s Jack Bell finished third (353.95) and West’s James Stadler was fourth (351.35).
Baraboo sectional
The only entrant in the field, Madison Edgewood sophomore Ben Stitgen, scored 408.4 points at Middleton to qualify for Division 2 state. He entered the sectional with the division’s second-best point total at 427.95.
Boys hockey
Reedsburg co-op 5,
DeForest co-op 3
The visiting Cheavers (16-4-2, 9-0-1 Badger North Conference) completed an undefeated run through the league season, scoring the first three goals in a victory over the Norskies (4-16-0, 0-8-0).
Derek Pawlak and Thomas Pfaff scored two goals each to lead Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, and Kip Cunningham scored the Cheavers’ first goal. Garett Lloyd, Tristan Mack and Nicholas Garnell scored for DeForest.
Baraboo/Portage 3,
Sauk Prairie 2 (OT)
Junior Cameron Logan scored his second goal 5:03 into overtime to lift the Thunderbirds (6-15-0, 3-6-0 Badger North) over the visiting Eagles (13-8-1), 4-5-1) at the Sauk Prairie Area Rec Complex. Mike Wech also scored for Baraboo/Portage, and Dane Hinz made 33 saves.
Middleton 5,
Janesville Craig/Parker 1
Brooks Kalschuer and Bryce Schuster both scored goals in the first and second periods as the Cardinals (13-9-1, 8-6-0 Big Eight) beat the host Bluebirds (9-12-0, 4-8-0). Senior Ben Coulter scored Janesville’s lone goal.
Madison West 5,
West Bend West co-op 1
Alex Duchemin and Drake Baldwin scored two goals apiece to lift the Regents (16-5-2) to a non-conference victory over the host Ice Bears (13-8-2) at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center. Kaleb Kohn also scored for West, and goaltender Ian Hedican made 25 saves.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 2,
Cedarburg co-op 1 (OT)
Mackenzie Rosin scored 55 seconds into the extra period, on assists from Amanda Bauer and Zephryn Jager, to give the host Cap City Cougars (12-6-3) a non-conference victory over the Lakeshore Lightning (8-15-0).
Maria Griffiths tied the score with a shorthanded goal on an assist from Brynna Banuelos 8:51 into the third period.
Wisconsin Rapids co-op 3,
Beloit Memorial co-op 1
Shelby
Tryba contributed to all three goals, scoring twice, as the Wisconsin Valley Union (9-10-1) held off the host Rock County Fury (12-9-2) in non-conference play.
Junior Mya Maslonka scored the Fury’s lone goal in the third period, and freshman Olivia Cronin recorded 21 saves.