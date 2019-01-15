A burst of three consecutive goals in the early going and two more in the third period helped the McFarland boys hockey team hand Madison Edgewood its first Badger South Conference loss with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night at LaBahn Arena.
The Spartans (11-4-0, 5-3-0) got one goal and three assists from center Grant Newcomerand single goals from Carsen Lehnherr, Jack Bartzen, Jack McGinn and Robert Dechambeau. Edgewood got two goals and an assist from Thomas Weis.
Oregon 4, Monroe co-op 3 (OT) Freshman Joe Roemer scored in overtime to give the Panthers (8-5-0, 6-2-0) a victory over the visiting Cheesemakers (5-10-0, 1-6-0).
Sun Prairie 6,
Madison La Follette/East 0
Senior Benett Halbleib scored the first goal to lead the fourth-ranked Cardinals (13-3-0, 9-2-0 Big Eight) past the Lakers (1-15-0, 0-11-0) at home. Kaden Brunson finished with three points on one goal and two assists. Travis Kernen and Kyle Hagerman added one goal and one assist apiece.
Senior Quaid Agard recorded 61 saves for La Follette/East.
Middleton 4, Madison West 2
The host Cardinals (10-7-1, 6-5-0 Big Eight) used a four-goal second period to shut down the Regents (11-5-1, 7-4-0) at Capitol Ice Arena.
Madison Memorial 8, Beloit Memorial 0
Tyler Nelson scored two goals and added two assists, and Parker Lindauer contributed two goals and one assist, to carry the Spartans (10-9-0, 6-6-0 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (5-10-0, 2-7-0) at Madison Ice Arena.
Sauk Prairie co-op 8, Stoughton 4
The Eagles (10-4-0) dominated on offense to beat the Vikings (6-11-0) in a non-conference game at the SPARC Ice Center in Sauk City. Lance Bauernhuber scored two goals and had one assist. Riley Jelinek scored one goal and added two assists. For Stoughton, senior Carter Hellenbrand recorded 63 saves.
Waunakee 2, Janesville Craig/Parker 1 (OT)
A bad bounce off a defenseman’s stick saw the puck slip past the post for the decisive goal by Logan Burgard as the Warriors (12-5-0) beat the host Bluebirds (5-11-0) in overtime. Cody Kaas had 18 saves for Janesville.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 9,
Baraboo co-op 5
Freshman forward Lexi Veldkamp had two goals and an assist in the first period to lead the Cap City Cougars (7-5-3, 5-0-1 Badger) past the Badger Lightning (1-11-0, 0-8-0) at home. Sophomore Gabrielle Goethel scored twice and had two assists for the Lightning.
Wrestling
Waunakee 61,
Portage 7
Host Waunakee (6-0 Badger North Conference duals) won 12 of 14 weight classes against Portage (2-3).
Evansville/Albany 52, Edgerton 24
The Blue Devils (3-0 Rock Valley Conference) won pins at the 120, 126, 138, 145, 152, 170, 195 and 220 weight classes against the Crimson Tide (2-1) to remain undefeated in Rock Valley Conference duals. Starting the duel with a victory at the 170 weight class was Ricky Braunschweig of Evansville/Albany.
Boys swimming
Madison Edgewood 114, Watertown 56
The Crusaders, top-ranked in Division 2, won 10 of 11 events to beat the visiting Goslings in a Badger South Conference dual. Truman teDuits won the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.93) and 500 freestyle (5:16.98), and Edgewood swept all three relays.
McFarland 85,
Waunakee 85
The Warriors and Spartans swam to a draw as Waunakee took first in seven of the 11 events, including a first-place performance from senior Jason Tuschl in the 200 freestyle (1:54.90) and the 100 butterfly (:55.80). Tuschl also swam for the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:36.18) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.14).
McFarland was led by sophomore Logan Schulz, who won the 50 freestyle (:23.84) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.01) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.22) team.