Prep sports: McFarland girls beat seventh-ranked Jefferson for the second time

The Vikings (1-4) made eight of 10 free throws in the second half to wipe out a three-point deficit and pick up their first victory against the host Demons (3-16). Caylie Kotlowski and Ava Perkins scored nine points each and combined for 12 second-half points.

Lodi 61, Columbus 43

Lauryn Milne made 11 of 12 free throws on her way to 25 points as the visiting Blue Devils (4-9, 3-4 Capitol North) beat the Cardinals (9-11, 2-5). Jaiden Dornaus and Alise Hayes each finished with nine points for Columbus.

Waterloo 61,

Wis. Heights 49

The host Pirates (9-12, 3-6 Capitol South) used a 40-point second half to beat the Vanguards (2-7, 2-4). Skyler Powers led Waterloo with 25 points. Hanna King led Heights with 17.

New Glarus 64, Potosi/Cassville 44