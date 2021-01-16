Prep sports: Max Weisbrod toes the line to lead DeForest boys past Edgerton

Junior Max Weisbrod’s clutch free throw shooting helped the DeForest boys basketball team to an impressive 71-64 victory over Edgerton in non-conference play Saturday.
Weisbrod made 11 of 12 free throws in the late going and finished 15-for-16 for the game, totaling 19 points. Trace Grundahl added 17 points, Nolan Hawk 12 and Brody Hartig 10 for the Norskies, who made a 38-29 halftime lead stand up.
Weisbrod’s big finish spoiled a 30-point performance by Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny, who was 9-for-11 from the line. Ethan Krause added 15 points for Edgerton.
Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57
In the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield East, the Warriors (3-3) used a 41-27 scoring run in the second half to break away from a three-point halftime lead over the Knights (7-4). Andrew Keller scored 17 of his 22 points after halftime, and Jaxson Zibell added 11 for Waunakee. Oak Creek got 20 points from Jason Sinani.
Greenfield 62, Lakeside Lutheran 56
In another Homan Showcase game, the Hawks (7-5) took down the Warriors (9-4). Greenfield tallied 11 3-pointers, including 3 from Damien Jiminez who led with 17 points. Levi Burkholz led Lakeside Lutheran three 3-pointers for 21 points and went 4-4 at the line.
Belleville 74, Cambridge 68
Andrew Ace led the visiting Wildcats (3-7) towards a victory over the Blue Jays (6-3) with 20 points. Belleville got another 11 from Anthony Nolden. Jack Nickolay led Cambridge with 23, went 6-7 at the line and tallied three 3-pointers.
Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62 (2OT)
Four days after handing Beaver Dam its first loss, the Vikings (11-4) did the same to the host Cheesemakers (5-1). Parker held Monroe to two points in the second overtime period. Robert DeLong scored 19 points and Brenden Weis 16 for Parker. Cade Meyer scored 15 of his 24 points after halftime for Monroe, and J.T. Seagreaves added 17 points.
Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38
The host L-Cats (10-4) broke away from a five-point halftime lead with a 43-14 scoring run in the second half against the Vikings (1-1). For Lake Mills, Adam Moen totaled 24 points, Charlie Bender scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Drew Stoddard totaled 14 points. Torin Hannah scored 18 points for Mount Horeb.
Lodi 68, Reedsburg 46
The host Blue Devils (6-3) raced to a 41-20 halftime lead and made a season-best 12 3-point baskets to beat the Beavers (2-10). Brady Ring scored 13 points and Quinn Faust and Erik Lincoln added 10 each for Lodi, with each making a pair of 3-pointers. Zach Bestor led Reedsburg with 17 points.
Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60
Liam Stumpf scored 12 of his 25 points in the first half to give the Pointers (11-2) a 34-21 lead, and Bodie Bossert added 16 points for the winners.. Mineral Point got another 9 of Bodie Bossert’s 16 points in the second half to seal the victory. Zach Gloudeman kept River Valley alive with 23 points, and put up 14 in the second to shorten the lead.
Evansville 52, Marshall 38
Ryan Thompson scored 10 of his 19 points in the first half to give the Blue Devils (9-2) a 19-point lead over the hosting Cardinals (8-6). Michael Lutz led Marshall with nine points.
Milton 65, Whitewater 56
Jack Campion scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half to help the visiting Red Hawks (5-1) overcome the 33-point performance of Jake Martin to beat the Whippets (2-6). Martin scored 23 second-half points for Whitewater, but Campion scored 18 after the break. Mason Ratzburg added 10 points for Milton.
Cuba City 80, Wis. Heights 65
The Cubans (8-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4, finished the first half with a 9-0 run for a 46-27 lead and made it hold up against the Vanguards (2-3). Jack Misky led the Cubans with 30 points and Carter Olson added 23, both career bests.
Girls basketball
Madison Edgewood 62,
Sauk Prairie 35
Sarah Lazar scored 17 points and led the visiting Crusaders (10-5) to a victory over the Eagles (7-3). Edgewood got another 11 points from Baluck Deang to seal the victory. Naomi Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 15.
Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62
Julia Kanters scored 20 points to help the visiting Blackhawks (4-10) beat the Thunderbirds (2-12) and post their first 3-game winning streak since 2015. Maya White Eagle scored 23 points and Emma Fluette 20 for Baraboo.
Reedsburg 89, Portage 32
Mahra Wieman scored 21 of her game-high 26 points in the first half as the Beavers (9-1) opened a 49-15 lead over the host Warriors (1-12). Portage trailed 7-5 in the opening two minutes before Reedsburg started a 31-0 scoring run. Melissa Dietz and Sydney Cherney each added 15 points for the Beavers. Callie Krueger led the Warriors with 11.
Monroe 65, Milton 47
Bre Giasson scored 21 points and Megan Benzswchawel 18 to lead the visiting Cheesemakers (4-2) past the Red Hawks (1-4). Monroe opened a 31-19 halftime lead. Milton got 12 points from Saige Radke.
Waterloo 46, Wisconsin Heights 41
Ava Jaehnke and Skyler Powers both scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (8-8) past the visiting Vanguards (1-3). Hanna King scored seven of her 12 points in the second half for Heights.
Jefferson 62, Deerfield 48
One day after suffering their first loss of the season, the host Eagles (12-1) opened a 34-23 halftime lead and coasted past the Demons (1-2). Ayianna Johnson scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half for Jefferson. Jayden Winger scored 18 points and Grace Brattlie 12 for Deerfield.
Columbus 80, Fall River 31
Jordan Link scored 25 points to help the Cardinals open a 44-17 halftime lead and coast past the Vikings.
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Lodi 48
Led by a 25-point effort from Grace Schmidt, the visiting Phoenix (4-3) held off the Blue Devils (3-6). Grace Kieselhorst added 13 for Luther Prep.
Boys hockey
Madison Edgewood 4, Hudson 1
Junior forward Cody Menzel led the visiting Crusaders (8-5-0) to their sixth consecutive win over the top-ranked Raiders (7-3-0) with two goals and an assist. Edgewood got two more goals from J.J. Wiebusch and one from Paul Sergenian.
Sauk Prairie co-op 4, La Crosse Aquinas co-op 0
Micah Hansen led the Eagles (5-0-0) past the host Avalanche (2-5-0) with two power-play goals and an assist.
West Bend co-op 4, Beaver Dam co-op 3
The Ice Bears’ Alex Fountain scored 2 minutes, 43 seconds into overtime to lift West Bend (12-3-0) over the Golden Beavers (8-7-0). Alex Woods scored two unassisted goals and Ian Conlin scored for Beaver Dam.
Boys swimming
Watertown 112, Wayland/Beaver Dam 51
Zach Jaworski dominated in four events for the Goslings, and led them to a victory over the visiting Golden Beavers. Damen Serement brought Wayland/Beaver Dam its two victories, in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
