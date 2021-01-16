 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Max Weisbrod toes the line to lead DeForest boys past Edgerton
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Max Weisbrod toes the line to lead DeForest boys past Edgerton

From the Prep boys basketball previews: Team-by-team capsule previews for area teams, conferences series
Prep sports photo: Cameran Ratz of Portage

Portage junior Cameran Ratz looks to get a shot off against Reedsburg junior Grace Benish during Saturday's non-conference game at Portage High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

Junior Max Weisbrod’s clutch free throw shooting helped the DeForest boys basketball team to an impressive 71-64 victory over Edgerton in non-conference play Saturday.

Weisbrod made 11 of 12 free throws in the late going and finished 15-for-16 for the game, totaling 19 points. Trace Grundahl added 17 points, Nolan Hawk 12 and Brody Hartig 10 for the Norskies, who made a 38-29 halftime lead stand up.

Weisbrod’s big finish spoiled a 30-point performance by Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny, who was 9-for-11 from the line. Ethan Krause added 15 points for Edgerton.

Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57

In the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield East, the Warriors (3-3) used a 41-27 scoring run in the second half to break away from a three-point halftime lead over the Knights (7-4). Andrew Keller scored 17 of his 22 points after halftime, and Jaxson Zibell added 11 for Waunakee. Oak Creek got 20 points from Jason Sinani.

Greenfield 62, Lakeside Lutheran 56

In another Homan Showcase game, the Hawks (7-5) took down the Warriors (9-4). Greenfield tallied 11 3-pointers, including 3 from Damien Jiminez who led with 17 points. Levi Burkholz led Lakeside Lutheran three 3-pointers for 21 points and went 4-4 at the line.

Belleville 74, Cambridge 68

Andrew Ace led the visiting Wildcats (3-7) towards a victory over the Blue Jays (6-3) with 20 points. Belleville got another 11 from Anthony Nolden. Jack Nickolay led Cambridge with 23, went 6-7 at the line and tallied three 3-pointers.

Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62 (2OT)

Four days after handing Beaver Dam its first loss, the Vikings (11-4) did the same to the host Cheesemakers (5-1). Parker held Monroe to two points in the second overtime period. Robert DeLong scored 19 points and Brenden Weis 16 for Parker. Cade Meyer scored 15 of his 24 points after halftime for Monroe, and J.T. Seagreaves added 17 points.

Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38

The host L-Cats (10-4) broke away from a five-point halftime lead with a 43-14 scoring run in the second half against the Vikings (1-1). For Lake Mills, Adam Moen totaled 24 points, Charlie Bender scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Drew Stoddard totaled 14 points. Torin Hannah scored 18 points for Mount Horeb.

Lodi 68, Reedsburg 46

The host Blue Devils (6-3) raced to a 41-20 halftime lead and made a season-best 12 3-point baskets to beat the Beavers (2-10). Brady Ring scored 13 points and Quinn Faust and Erik Lincoln added 10 each for Lodi, with each making a pair of 3-pointers. Zach Bestor led Reedsburg with 17 points.

Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60

Liam Stumpf scored 12 of his 25 points in the first half to give the Pointers (11-2) a 34-21 lead, and Bodie Bossert added 16 points for the winners.. Mineral Point got another 9 of Bodie Bossert’s 16 points in the second half to seal the victory. Zach Gloudeman kept River Valley alive with 23 points, and put up 14 in the second to shorten the lead.

Evansville 52, Marshall 38

Ryan Thompson scored 10 of his 19 points in the first half to give the Blue Devils (9-2) a 19-point lead over the hosting Cardinals (8-6). Michael Lutz led Marshall with nine points.

Milton 65, Whitewater 56

Jack Campion scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half to help the visiting Red Hawks (5-1) overcome the 33-point performance of Jake Martin to beat the Whippets (2-6). Martin scored 23 second-half points for Whitewater, but Campion scored 18 after the break. Mason Ratzburg added 10 points for Milton.

Cuba City 80, Wis. Heights 65

The Cubans (8-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4, finished the first half with a 9-0 run for a 46-27 lead and made it hold up against the Vanguards (2-3). Jack Misky led the Cubans with 30 points and Carter Olson added 23, both career bests.

Girls basketball

Madison Edgewood 62,
Sauk Prairie 35

Sarah Lazar scored 17 points and led the visiting Crusaders (10-5) to a victory over the Eagles (7-3). Edgewood got another 11 points from Baluck Deang to seal the victory. Naomi Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 15.

Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62

Julia Kanters scored 20 points to help the visiting Blackhawks (4-10) beat the Thunderbirds (2-12) and post their first 3-game winning streak since 2015. Maya White Eagle scored 23 points and Emma Fluette 20 for Baraboo.

Reedsburg 89, Portage 32

Mahra Wieman scored 21 of her game-high 26 points in the first half as the Beavers (9-1) opened a 49-15 lead over the host Warriors (1-12). Portage trailed 7-5 in the opening two minutes before Reedsburg started a 31-0 scoring run. Melissa Dietz and Sydney Cherney each added 15 points for the Beavers. Callie Krueger led the Warriors with 11.

Monroe 65, Milton 47

Bre Giasson scored 21 points and Megan Benzswchawel 18 to lead the visiting Cheesemakers (4-2) past the Red Hawks (1-4). Monroe opened a 31-19 halftime lead. Milton got 12 points from Saige Radke.

Waterloo 46, Wisconsin Heights 41

Ava Jaehnke and Skyler Powers both scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (8-8) past the visiting Vanguards (1-3). Hanna King scored seven of her 12 points in the second half for Heights.

Jefferson 62, Deerfield 48

One day after suffering their first loss of the season, the host Eagles (12-1) opened a 34-23 halftime lead and coasted past the Demons (1-2). Ayianna Johnson scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half for Jefferson. Jayden Winger scored 18 points and Grace Brattlie 12 for Deerfield.

Columbus 80, Fall River 31

Jordan Link scored 25 points to help the Cardinals open a 44-17 halftime lead and coast past the Vikings.

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Lodi 48

Led by a 25-point effort from Grace Schmidt, the visiting Phoenix (4-3) held off the Blue Devils (3-6). Grace Kieselhorst added 13 for Luther Prep.

Boys hockey

Madison Edgewood 4, Hudson 1

Junior forward Cody Menzel led the visiting Crusaders (8-5-0) to their sixth consecutive win over the top-ranked Raiders (7-3-0) with two goals and an assist. Edgewood got two more goals from J.J. Wiebusch and one from Paul Sergenian. 

Sauk Prairie co-op 4, La Crosse Aquinas co-op 0

Micah Hansen led the Eagles (5-0-0) past the host Avalanche (2-5-0) with two power-play goals and an assist.

West Bend co-op 4, Beaver Dam co-op 3

The Ice Bears’ Alex Fountain scored 2 minutes, 43 seconds into overtime to lift West Bend (12-3-0) over the Golden Beavers (8-7-0). Alex Woods scored two unassisted goals and Ian Conlin scored for Beaver Dam.

Boys swimming

Watertown 112, Wayland/Beaver Dam 51

Zach Jaworski dominated in four events for the Goslings, and led them to a victory over the visiting Golden Beavers. Damen Serement brought Wayland/Beaver Dam its two victories, in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday's area summaries

Luke Homan Showcase

WAUNAKEE 74, OAK CREEK 57

Waunakee*33*41*—*74

Oak Creek*30*27*—*57

WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 0 1-3 1, Zibell 4 2-3 11, Whalen 1 0-0 3, Driscoll 3 1-2 8, Fuhremann 4 0-1 9, Booker 0 0-1 0, Dotzler 1 0-0 2, Fischer 2 0-0 6, LaVold 2 0-0 5, Hugley 1 0-0 2, Vojtisek 1 2-2 5, Keller 9 4-10 22. Totals 28 10-22 74.

OAK CREEK — Sinani 8 3-4 20, Ramsey 3 0-0 7, Murphy 5 2-3 14, Stulo 4 0-0 11, Urban 1 0-0 2, Braam 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 5-7 57.

3-point goals: W 8 (Fischer 2, Zibell 1, Whalen 1, Driscoll 1, Fuhrmann 1, LaVold 1, Vojtisek 1); OC 8 (Stulo 3, Murphy 2, Sinani 1, Ramsey 1, Braam 1). Total fouls: W 16; OC 21. At Brookfield East.

GREENFIELD 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 56

Lakeside Lutheran*28*28*—*56

Greenfield*25*37*—*62

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 3-6 9; Olszewski 4 0-0 9; Main 0 2-2 2; Birkholz 7 4-4 21; Lauber 5 0-0 11; O’Donnell 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-12 56.

GREENFIELD — Compton 0 2-2 2; Carter 2 2-2 7; Kiminez 6 2-3 17; Ferguson 3 0-0 7 Surveyor-Juarez 3 0-0 9; Hooper 3 0-0 9; Williams 4 3-3 11. Totals 21 9-10 62.

3-point goals: LL 7 (Birkholz 3, Uttech 2, Olszewski 1, Lauber 1); G 11 (Jiminez 3, Surveyor-Juarez 3, Hooper 3, Carter 1, Ferguson 1). Total fouls: LL 14; G 13. At Brookfield Central.

Capitol South Conference

BELLEVILLE 74, CAMBRIDGE 68

Belleville*34*40*—*74

Cambridge*30*38*—*68

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 3 0-0 7; A. Ace 8 2-4 20; C. Syse 5 2-3 15; Nolden 3 5-9 11; T. Syse 4 7-10 16; S. Fahey 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 8 16-28 74.

CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 7 6-7 23; Heff 4 0-0 12; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; Ez. Stein 2 0-0 4; E. Stein 2 0-0 5; Colts 5 6-9 17; Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-16 68.

3-point goals: B 8 (Boyum 1, A. Ace 2, C. Syse 3, T. Syse 1, S. Fahey 1); C 10 (Nikolay 3, Heff 4, Eli Stein 1, Colts 2). Total fouls: B 19; C 16. Fouled out: Eli Stein, Heff.

Non-conference

DeFOREST 71, EDGERTON 64

DeForest*38*33*—*71

Edgerton*29*35*—*64

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — NaHawk 6 0-1 12, Grundahl 8 0-3 17, Weisbrod 2 15-16 19, Jansen 2 1-1 5, Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Magli 2 0-0 4, Vanooyen 1 0-0 2, Hartig 3 2-2 10. Totals 25 18-23 71.

EDGERTON — Knauf 3 2-3 8, Jenny 10 9-11 30, Hanson 0 0-1 0, Coombs 7 0-0 15, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 3 0-0 7, Norland 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-15 64.

3-point goals: D 3 (Hartig 2, Grundahl 1); E 3 (Jenny 1, Coombs 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: D 16; E 20. Fouled out: Fox, Knauf..

MILTON 65, WHITEWATER 56

Milton*34*31*—*65

Whitewater*23*33*—*56

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 10 4-7 29, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Widener 1 0-0 2, Burdette 3 1-2 9, McIntyre 3 1-2 7, Ratzburg 3 4-7 10. Totals 22 12-20 65.

WHITEWATER — Martin 15 3-6 33, Grosinske 2 0-0 4, Zimdars 0 1-2 1, Aron 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 4 0-1 9, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 5-11 56.

3-point goals: M 7 (Campion 5, Burdette 2); W 3 (C. Brown 1, Wence 1, Nickels 1). Total fouls: M 14; W 20.

LAKE MILLS 72, MOUNT HOREB 38

Mount Horeb*24*14*—*38

Lake Mills*29*43*—*74

MOUNT HOREB (fg ft-fta pts) — Matthews 1 0-0 3, Lindley 1 0-0 2, Hannah 6 5-7 18, Banfield 3 0-0 6, Woller 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Rick 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-9 38.

LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 6 0-1 14, Wilke 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Rguig 1 0-0 2, Retrum 3 2-4 8, Moen 8 8-8 24, Bender 6 3-4 17, Horkan 1 0-2 3. Totals 27 13-19 72.

3-point goals: MH 4 (Matthews 1, Hannah 1, Waller 1, Johnson 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Horkan 1). Total fouls: MH 18; LM 8.

LODI 68, REEDSBURG 46

Reedsburg*20*26*—*46

Lodi*41*27*—*68

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Campbell 1 0-1 2, Weis 2 1-1 5, J. Tourdot 4 0-2 12, Bestor 5 6-6 17, Dempsey 1 4-4 6, B. Tourdot 2 0-2 4. Totals 15 11-16 46.

LODI — Wendt 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 2 0-0 5, Q. Faust 4 0-0 10, Ring 3 5-6 13, Coddington 3 0-2 8, Lincoln 3 2-4 10, C. Faust 2 1-2 7, Alsaker 1 2-2 4, Meier 2 0-0 5, Lins 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 10-16 68.

3-point goals: R 5 (Toiurdot 4, Bestor 1); L 12 (Q. Faust 2, C. Faust 2, Coddington 2, Lincoln 2, Ring 2, Schroeder 1, Meier 1). Total fouls: R 13; L 17.

MINERAL POINT 70, RIVER VALLEY 60

River Valley*21*39*—*60

Mineral Point*34*36*—*70

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Bailey 1 2-2 4; Rhoades 0 1-2 1; Nachreiner 4 1-4 9; Hying 6 2-4 14; Alt 2 0-0 6; Wickman 1 0-1 2; Gloudeman 8 7-10 23; Favreau 0 1-2 1 . Totals 22 14-25 60.

MINERAL POINT — Bowers 3 0-1 6; McVay 3 3-4 9; Weigman 0 4-4 4; Bossert 6 4-6 16; Filardd 1 4-6 6; Stumpf 8 4-4 25; Acherman 0 1-2 1; Keyes 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 20-27 70.

3-point goals: RV 2 (Alt 2); MP 6 (Stumpf 5, Keyes 1). Total fouls: RV 22. Fouled out: Bailey.

EVANSVILLE 52, MARSHALL 38

Marshall*8*30*—*38

Evansville*29*23*—*52

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2; Collins 4 0-0 9; Lutz 2 0-0 4; Ward 2 0-0 6; Hornby 2 3-5 7; Grady 1 0-0 3; Truschinski 1 4-6 7. Totals 13 7-11 38.

EVANSVILLE — Maves 2 0-0 5; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Miller 4 0-1 10; Bisch 1 4-4 6; Stencel 1 0-0 2; Heinzelman 1 0-0 2; Severson 3 0-0 6; 8 3-3 19. Totals 21 7-8 52.

3-point goals: M 5 (Collins 1, Ward 2, Grady 1, Truschinski 1); E 2 (Maves 1, Miller 1). Total fouls: M 17; E 10.

JANESVILLE PARKER 67, MONROE 62 (2OT)

Janesville Parker*29*35*6*7*—*67

Monroe*23*31*6*2*—*62

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 3 0-0 7, Delong 7 5-6 19, Conners 2 0-0 5, Hartwig 4 3-4 11, Naber 3 3-3 9, Weis 6 4-4 16. Totals 25 15-17 57.

MONROE — Leuzinger 0 1-2 1, Roidt 1 0-0 2, Golembiewski 2 2-2 7, Meyer 10 3-4 24, Matley 3 2-2 8, Bunker 1 1-2 3, Seagreaves 6 0-0 17. Totals 23 9-12 62.

3-point goals: JP 2 (Thompson 1, Conners 1); M 7 (Seagreaves 5, Golembiewski 1, Meyer 1). Total fouls: JP 11; M 18. Fouled out: Matley.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 82,

BEAVER DAM 75

Green Bay Notre Dame*44*38*—*82

Beaver Dam*36*39*—*75

CUBA CITY 80, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 65

Wisconsin Heights*27*38*—*65

Cuba City*46*34*—*80

New Glarus 69, Poynette 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

Capitol South Conference

WATERLOO 46, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41

Wisconsin Heights*18*23*—*41

Waterloo*27*19*—*46

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 2 0-2 4; Van Ripek 3 1-2 7; Teela 1 0-0 2; Duhr 3 0-0 6; King 2 7-10 12; Bartel 2 0-0 4; Schaefer 2 1-4 5; Mickelson 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 10-19 41.

WATERLOO — Schneider 2 0-2 6; Webster 0 1-2 1; Powers 4 6-6 15; Jaehnke 4 7-10 15; Huebner 0 1-2 1; Wolff 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 15-22 46.

3-point goals: WH 1 (King); Wat 3 (Schneider 2, Powers 1). Total fouls: WH 20; Wat 19. Fouled out: Van Ripek, Schneider.

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 62, SAUK PRAIRIE 35

Madison Edgewood*38*24*—*62

Sauk Prairie*15*20*—*35

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Klitzke 0 2-2 2; Nwankwo 2 0-0 5; Foley 1 0-2 3; Andes 1 0-0 2; Barth 2 0-1 4; Iglar 1 2-6 4; Deang 5 0-0 11; Grosse4 0-0 10; Olson 0 1-2 1; Merrigioli 1 0-0 3; Lazar 7 1-2 17. Totals 24 6-15 62.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Klemm 2 0-2 4; N. Breunig 5 4-6 15; O. Breunig 1 0-0 3; Holler 0 2-2 2; Hartwig 1 3-4 5; M. Paukner 1 1-2 3; M. Breunig 1 0-0 2; O. Paukner 0 1-4 1. Totals 11 11-20 35.

3-point goals: ME 8 (Nwankwo 1, Foley 1, Deang 1, Grosse 2, Merrigioli 1, Lazar 2); SP 2 (N. Breunig 1, O. Breunig 1). Total fouls: ME 19; SP 16.

FORT ATKINSON 63, BARABOO 62

Baraboo*17*31*—*62

Fort Atkinson*16*24*—*63

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Ross 2 1-2 5; Fluette 7 0-2 20; White Eagle 10 1-3 23; Pfaff 3 1-4 7; Frank 3 0-1 7. Totals 25 2-10 62.

FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 3 2-2 8; Belzer 1 0-0 2; Marquart 6 0-1 15; Wolfram 0 1-2 1; Staude 5 2-6 12; Burke 0 2-2 2; Kanters 8 4-4 20; Neste 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 11-17 63.

3-point goals: B 10 (Fluette 6, Whiteagle 3, Frank 1); FA 2 (Marquart 1, Neste 1). Total fouls: B 17; FA 14.

REEDSBURG 89, PORTAGE 32

Reedsburg*49*40*—*89

Portage*15*17*—*32

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Cherney 1 1-1 3, Olson 4 0-0 8, Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Stieve 3 0-0 8, T. Cherney 3 0-0 6, S. Cherney 7 0-2 15, Dietz 6 0-0 15, Mah. Wieman 11 2-2 26, Benish 2 0-0 5. Totals 38 2-4 89.

PORTAGE — Krueger 3 4-6 11, Georgeson 0 3-5 3, Fick 0 0-1, M. McCall 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 4 0-0 8, Ratz 3 1-2 8. Totals 11 8-14 32.

3-point goals: R 10 (Dietz 3, Stieve 2, Mah. Wieman 2, Cunningham 1, S. Cherney 1, Benish 1); P 2 (Krueger 1, Ratz 1). Total fouls: R 14; P 10.

MONROE 65, MILTON 47

Monroe*31*34*—*65

Milton*19*28*—*47

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Benzschawel 8 2-3 18, Bobak 3 1-2 9, Maurer 0 2-2 2, Giasson 9 3-8 21, Updike 0 1-2 1, Jacobson 0 2-6 2, Ambrose 4 1-3 12. Totals 24 12-26 65.

MILTON — Hanuska 1 0-0 2, Jalozynski 2 2-2 6, Shaw 1 7-10 9, Quade 1 0-0 2, Radke 6 0-0 12, Kanable 2 5-8 9, Ferguson 1 0-0 3, Olson 0 2-2 2, La Coursier 1 0-0 2.

3-point goals: Mon 5 (Ambrose 3, Bobak 2); Mil 1 (Ferguson 1). Total fouls: Mon 16; Mil 20.

COLUMBUS 80, FALL RIVER 31

Columbus*44*36*—*80

Fall River*17*14*—*31

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 9 4-6 25, As. Olson 2 0-0 6, M. Kahl 3 1-2 7, Thielen 5 0-0 10, G. Kahl 1 0-0 2, Hayes 4 0-0 8, Boettcher 2 0-0 6, Paulson 4 1-2 13, Dormaus 1 1-3 3. Totals 31 6-13 80.

FALL RIVER — Schacter 2 0-0 4, Richardson 0 0-2 0, Schultz 1 3-4 5, Gregorio 2 2-4 6, Doolittle 0 4-4 4, Servidone 1 0-0 2, Rozinski 3 1-3 7, Fietz 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 10-15 31.

3-point goals: C 7 (Link 3, As. Olson 2, Boettcher 2); FR 0. Total fouls: C 14; FR 14.

JEFFERSON 62, DEERFIELD 48

Deerfield*23*25*—*48

Jefferson*34*28*—*62

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 6 1-3 18, Berge 2 2-2 5, Ezzell 0 0-1 0, Siewert 1 4-8 6, Brattlie 3 1-2 12, Haak 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 9-18 48.

JEFFERSON — Thom 1 0-0 2, Massmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 2 2-2 7, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 10 1-2 21, Peterson 4 0-1 8, Mattke 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 10-12 62.

3-point goals: D 9 (Winger 5, Brattlie 3, Berge 1); D 2 (Howard 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls: D 12; J 16.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 55, LODI 48

Watertown Luther Prep*26*29*—*55

Lodi*21*27*—*48

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Paulsen 4 0-2 9; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst 4 4-7 13; Schmidt 8 8-11 25; Zellmer 1 4-6 6. Totals 18 16-26 55.

LODI — Harrington 4 2-3 11; Milne 4 9-11 18; Kerr 1 0-0 3; Ripp 1 1-4 3; Schneider 4 4-4 13. Totals 14 16-22 48.

3-point goals: WLP 3 (Paulsen 1, G. Kieselhorst 1, Schmidt 1); L 4 (Harrington 1, Milne 1, Kerr 1, Schneider 1). Total fouls: WLP 18; L 26. Fouled out: Zellmer; Ripp, Puls.

BOYS HOCKEY

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 4, HUDSON 1

Madison Edgewood*1*1*2*—*4

Hudson*0*1*0*—*1

First period — E: Sergenian (Imhoff-Everix), 1:10.

Second period — E: Menzel, 2:07; H: Danielson (Schultz, Handberg), 15:02.

Third period — E: Weisbusch (Murn, Menzel), 7:43, (pp); Menzel (Weisbusch), 16;35.

Saves: ME (Walker) 35; H (Ripplinger) 14. Penalties-minutes: ME 4-8, H 6-12. At Hudson Sports and Civic Center.

SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 4, LA CROSSE AQUINAS CO-OP 0

Sauk Prairie co-op*3*1*0*—*4

La Crosse Aquinas co-op*0*0*0*—*0

First period — SP: Hansen (H. Peterson) 8:06, (pp); L. Mast (LaCour, N. Mast), 12:27; E. Peterson (Hansen), 15:06.

Second period — SP: Hansen (H. Peterson), 8:50, (pp).

Saves: SP (McInerney) 13; LCA (Oines) 30. Penalties-minutes: SP 2-4, LCA 3-6. At Omni Center, Onalaska.

TOMAH/SPARTA 8, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*0*0*0*—*0

Tomah/Sparta*2*1*5*—*8

First period — TS: Thompson (Walker), 12:34; Erickson (Mathison), 13:06 (pp).

Second period — TS: Amberg, 15:51 (sh).

Third period — TS: Mathison, 3:47; Mathison (Amberg), 5:58; Long (Amberg), 6:57 (pp); Christen (Long, Amberg), 10:14 (pp); Christen (Long, Amberg), 12:15.

Saves: S (Nihles) 58; TS (Hammer) 10. Penalties-minutes: S 6-12; TS 7-25. At Tomah Ice Center.

WEST BEND WEST CO-OP 4, BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3 (ot)

West Bend West co-op*3*0*0*1*—*4

Beaver Dam co-op*1*2*0*0*—*3

First period — BD: Colin (Biel), 3:11; WB: Johnson, 8:54; Lichtensteiger, 15:23; Butler (Fountain), 16:04.

Second period — BD: Woods, 7:25; Woods (Root), 11:46.

Overtime — WB: Fountain (Butler), 1:43.

Saves: WBW (McAughey) 38; BD (Davis) 24. Penalties-minutes: WBW 9-21, BD 8-16. At Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 6, McFARLAND 2

McFarland*0*0*2*—*2

Janesville Craig/Parker*5*0*1*—*6

First period — JCP: Vogt (Perkins, Kulas), :25.6; Schaffner (Steuck, Erickson), 1:47; Kulas (Perkins, Runde), 7:39; Steuck (Schaffner), 8:56; Young (Schaffner, Steuck), 12:13.

Third period — M: Gabrielse (Dechambeau, O’Brien), 1:08; JCP: Vogt (Runde, Kulas), 13:37; M: Gabrielse (Morris, Dechambeau), 13:50.

Saves: M (Wheaton) 32; JCP (Kaas) 16. Penalties-minutes: M 5-10, JCP 5-10. At Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.

BARABOO/PORTAGE 3, REEDSBURG CO-OP 2

Reedsburg co-op*1*0*1*—*2

Baraboo/Portage*1*0*2*—*3

First period — BP: Zick,8:02. RWD: Pfaff (Ely), 8:52.

Third period — BP: Fitzwilliams (Scanlan), 0:25; Sloan (Zick), 6:07 (pp). RWD: Cad. Brandt (Car. Brandt, Pfaff), 7:37 (pp).

Saves: RWD (Oakes) 20; BP (Schaetzl) 27.

Penalties-minutes: RWD 4-11, BP 5-16. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.

STEVENS POINT 3, VERONA 0

Stevens Point*1*0*2*—*3

Verona*0*0*0*—*0

Friday’s late scores

Non-conference

Hartland Arrowhead 3, Janesville Craig/Parker 2 (ot)

Monroe club 7, Milton co-op 2

Verona 8, Wausau West 4

BOYS SWIMMING

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

WATERTOWN 112,

BEAVER DAM WAYLAND/BEAVER DAM 51

200-yard medley relay: Watertown (Z. Jaworski, Williams, Heier, McCloskey) 1:48.82. 200 freestyle: Williams, W, 2:06.78. 200 individual medley: Z. Jaworski, W, 2:22.93. 50 freestyle: Seremet, BD, :23.29.100 butterfly: Z. Jaworski, W, 1:09.52. 100 freestyle: Seremet, BD, :53.80. 500 freestyle: Heier, W, 5:49.04. 200 freestyle relay: Watertown (McCloskey, Rothschadl, Marchant, Williams), 2:13.07. 100 backstroke: Heier, W, 1:08.65. 100 breaststroke: Williams, W, 1:12.04. 400 freestyle relay: Watertown (Z. Jaworski, Barta, E. Jaworski, Heier), 3:58.52. At Riverside Middle School, Watertown.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

