Prep sports: Max Weisbrod toes the line to lead DeForest boys past Edgerton

Andrew Ace led the visiting Wildcats (3-7) towards a victory over the Blue Jays (6-3) with 20 points. Belleville got another 11 from Anthony Nolden. Jack Nickolay led Cambridge with 23, went 6-7 at the line and tallied three 3-pointers.

Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62 (2OT)

Four days after handing Beaver Dam its first loss, the Vikings (11-4) did the same to the host Cheesemakers (5-1). Parker held Monroe to two points in the second overtime period. Robert DeLong scored 19 points and Brenden Weis 16 for Parker. Cade Meyer scored 15 of his 24 points after halftime for Monroe, and J.T. Seagreaves added 17 points.

Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38

The host L-Cats (10-4) broke away from a five-point halftime lead with a 43-14 scoring run in the second half against the Vikings (1-1). For Lake Mills, Adam Moen totaled 24 points, Charlie Bender scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Drew Stoddard totaled 14 points. Torin Hannah scored 18 points for Mount Horeb.

Lodi 68, Reedsburg 46