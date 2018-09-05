Max Walters scored off the left post on an assist from Lorenzo Mancera in the 15th minute to lift the Madison Memorial boys soccer team — ranked 10th in the state — over No. 6 Sun Prairie 1-0 in a Big 8 Conference opener Tuesday night.
Jack Bell recorded five saves for the host Spartans (5-0, 1-0 Big 8) and Tanner Schere had two saves for the Cardinals (4-1, 0-1).
Middleton 3, Madison East 0
Isaac Gueu, Kyle Ballweg and Ezra Joseph all found the back of the net for the Cardinals in their home victory over the Purgolders.
DeForest 1, Stoughton 1
Stoughton’s Jason Johnson scored a late equalizer to pull the Vikings level with the Norskies and force a draw in a Badger Conference crossover match. Jacob Chambers scored an unassisted goal for DeForest in the 61st minute to take the initial lead.
Oregon 4, Sauk Prairie 0
Madison Conduah and Zac Schultz both had a goal and an assist in the No. 10 Panthers’ win over the visiting Eagles in a crossover match.
Monona Grove 4, Mount Horeb 2
Mohammed Kambi and Zach Zeilke scored unassisted goals to lift the host Silver Eagles (1-1) over the Vikings (0-5) in a crossover match. Tyler Banfield scored in the second half to bring Mount Horeb within one. Mount Horeb allowed two own goals in the first half.
Watertown Luther Prep 5, Beaver Dam Wayland 1
Xander Heiman scored two goals in a span of five minutes in the second half to help the No. 8-ranked Phoenix (6-0-1) pull away from the No. 7 Big Red (0-1-1).
Girls volleyball
Middleton 3, Madison East 0
Senior Lily Welti had seven kills and 13 digs as the Cardinals knocked off the Purgolders 25-22, 22-17, 28-26 to open the season with a Big Eight Conference win. East senior Lea Krasniqi posted 10 kills.
Sun Prairie 3, Madison Memorial 1
Josie Halbleib’s five aces and 17 assists led the Cardinals to a 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23 Big Eight road victory over the Spartans. Maddie Wakeen had six aces for Memorial.
Madison La Follette 3, Madison West 1
Claire Ammeraal had 16 assists and five blocks as the host Lancers defeated the Regents 25-18, 25-9, 18-25, 25-18 in Big Eight play. Marlena Mraz finished with 12 digs for La Follette. Abby Hoke led West with 10 kills.
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3, Madison West 0
The visiting Spartans outlasted the Regents 27-25, 27-25, 26-24 despite 28 assists and four aces from West’s James Alvin.
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 3, Madison La Follette 0
Keegan Talbott had 33 assists and Kraymer Gladem had 16 kills as the host Blackhawks defeated the Lancers 25-16, 25-12, 25-11.
Girls golf
Middleton Triangular
Glenna Sanderson shot 86 and Kate Meier 87 to lead Middleton to a team score of 355, beating Madison Memorial and Verona in a Big Eight triangular. Verona’s Caitlyn Ott shot 83 to earn medalist honors.