Prep sports: Marshall holds off New Glarus in battle for Capitol South lead

A battle for the Capitol South Conference boys basketball lead went down to the wire Saturday night, with Marshall riding the 29-point scoring of Craig Ward to a 61-60 win over visiting New Glarus.

The Cardinals (12-4 overall, 5-1 Capitol South) had three double-figure scorers, with Ward getting 13 of his points in the second half. Marshall made six of eight free throws down the stretch, including 4-for-6 shooting by Ward.

Reid Truschinski added 13 points and Cole Denniston 11 for Marshall.

New Glarus got 19 points from Dain Walter, 15 from Nathan Streiff and 14 from Mason Martinson.

Milton 50, Madison Edgewood 47

The visiting Crusaders (4-9) rallied to trim a six-point deficit to one in the late going, but the Red Hawks (1-7) got two free throws from Jack Campion with 17.7 seconds left and Edgewood missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer. Campion finished with 21 points. Nolan Krantz led Edgewood with eight points.

Racine Prairie 52, Oregon 50 (OT)