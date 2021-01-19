Prep sports: Marshall girls need two overtimes to turn back Janesville Craig's comeback bid

The Janesville Craig girls basketball team put in quite an effort to wipe out a 14-point deficit in the second half and force overtime in Tuesday’s non-conference game against visiting Marshall.

But the Cardinals, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, looked sharp from the free throw line in building a 69-62 victory over the Cougars in two overtimes.

For Craig (6-6), Kate Huml made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left in regulation for a one-point lead, but Marshall (14-1) made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to force overtime. Huml scored at the end of the first overtime to force another, but Craig’s Claudia Fieiras and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy fouled out and Marshall wrapped up a 19-for-28 night from the free throw line to clinch it.

Laura Nickel finished with 27 points and Anna Lutz had 16 for Marshall. The two combined to make 14 of 17 free throws. Huml had 24 points for Craig.

Reedsburg 74, Sauk Prairie 47

Mahra Wieman led the visiting Beavers (10-1) with 25 points, and helped the state’s third-ranked Division 2 team hold off the Eagles (7-4). Reedsburg also got 19 points from Trenna Cherney. For Sauk, Naomi Breunig and Maggie Hartwig each scored 12 points.