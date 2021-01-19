Prep sports: Marshall girls need two overtimes to turn back Janesville Craig's comeback bid

The Janesville Craig girls basketball team put in quite an effort to wipe out a 14-point deficit in the second half and force overtime in Tuesday’s non-conference game against visiting Marshall.
But the Cardinals, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, looked sharp from the free throw line in building a 69-62 victory over the Cougars in two overtimes.
For Craig (6-6), Kate Huml made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left in regulation for a one-point lead, but Marshall (14-1) made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to force overtime. Huml scored at the end of the first overtime to force another, but Craig’s Claudia Fieiras and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy fouled out and Marshall wrapped up a 19-for-28 night from the free throw line to clinch it.
Laura Nickel finished with 27 points and Anna Lutz had 16 for Marshall. The two combined to make 14 of 17 free throws. Huml had 24 points for Craig.
Reedsburg 74, Sauk Prairie 47
Mahra Wieman led the visiting Beavers (10-1) with 25 points, and helped the state’s third-ranked Division 2 team hold off the Eagles (7-4). Reedsburg also got 19 points from Trenna Cherney. For Sauk, Naomi Breunig and Maggie Hartwig each scored 12 points.
Monroe 56, Fort Atkinson 49
Behind a 19-point game from Megan Benzschawel, the visiting Cheesemakers (5-2) edged the Blackhawks (6-11). Taylor Jacobson added 14 points and Lily Bobak 11 for Monroe. Tyla Staude posted a season-high 25 points for Fort Atkinson.
Waupun 69, DeForest 43
The host Warriors (13-3), ranked seventh in Division 2, took a 41-21 lead into halftime over the Norskies (6-2). Jaelyn Derlein finished with nine for DeForest.
Watertown 56, Baraboo 42
The visiting Goslings (8-5) exploded in the second half for 37 points to break away from a 19-19 halftime tie. Watertown’s Aubrey Schmutzler made four 3-pointers in the second half and totaled 14 points, and Teya Maas contributed 19 points. Maya White-Eagle finished with 20 for Baraboo.
Monona Grove 71, Milton 43
The visiting Silver Eagles (1-0) started their season with a win over the Red Hawks (1-5). Avery Poole scored 14 points to lead Monona Grove.
Beaver Dam 86, Portage 11
All seven players who contributed finished with at least eight points as the fourth-ranked Division 1 Golden Beavers (16-1) beat the Warriors (1-14). Paige Hodgson led host Beaver Dam with 27. Portage had just five field goals and no player scored more than two points.
Cambridge 74, Palmyra-Eagle 52
Mayah Holzhueter led the hosting Blue Jays (5-8) past the Panthers (5-5), scoring 17 of her 34 points in the first half to spark a nine-point halftime lead. Cambridge got another 17 from Saveea Freeland in the second to seal the victory. Ally Fredrick led Palmyra-Eagle with 15.
Darlington 56, Belleville 52
The host Redbirds (7-8) used a 34-point second half to overcome a three-point halftime deficit against the Wildcats (3-8). Taylor Wedig finished with 31 to lead Darlington. Ava Foley scored 15, Kenna Edge 12 and Callie Smith 11 for Belleville.
Watertown Luther Prep 55, University School of Milwaukee 44
Grace Schmidt led all scorers, putting up 20 of her 26 points in the first half for the visiting Phoenix (5-2) against the Wildcats (8-1).
Muskego 53, Janesville Parker 39
The host Warriors (3-12) held the Vikings (1-9) to 15 second-half points to pull away. Ryleigh Czarnecki, Isabelle Kennedy and Sierra Skack each finished in double figures for Muskego. Alli Rosga and Alyssa Ayers scored 12 points apiece to lead Parker.
Boys basketball
Edgerton 64, McFarland 48
Ranked seventh in Division 2, the Crimson Tide (14-2) defended their home court against the previously undefeated Spartans (3-1). Clayton Jenny finished with 27 points to lead Edgerton. Jackson Werwinski scored 12 to lead McFarland.
Evansville 51, Walworth Big Foot 47
The visiting Blue Devils (7-2) made a 27-21 halftime lead stand up against the Chiefs (5-10). Mason Miller led the winners with 13 points.
Milton 74, Reedsburg 38
The Red Hawks (6-1) started the first half with a 25-4 run and opened the second half with a 24-4 run to put away the Beavers (2-11). Jack Campion scored 13 points to lead Reedsburg. Zach Bestor scored 18 for Reedsburg.
Oconomowoc 57, Watertown 42
Jack Fisher scored 11 baskets to finish with 25 points and lead the visiting Raccoons (6-6) over the Goslings (3-6). Watertown coach Jim O’Leary was the longtime coach at Oconomowoc. Greg Galloway scored 14 points for Oconomowoc and Nate Gapinski finished with 10 for Watertown.
Baraboo 61, Nekoosa 39
Justin Philipp made seven 3-point baskets part of a 25-point outing to lead the visiting Thunderbirds (2-11) past the Papermakers (0-12). Gabe McReynolds contributed 18 points for Baraboo. John Barten led Nekoosa with 17.
Randolph 65, Portage 57
Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger combined for 39 points to help the visiting Rockets (11-2) rally past the Warriors (3-10). Erike Brouette led Portage with 22 points, including six of the team’s nine 3-pointers, but it didn’t help the Warriors’ four-point halftime lead hold up.
Lakeside Lutheran 63,
Columbus 58
The host Warriors (10-4, 4-0 Capitol North) jumped out to a 34-21 lead at the half and made it stand up against the Cardinals (4-6, 0-2). Levi Birkholz scored 18 points and Trey Lauber 16 for Lakeside. Jack Fritz put up 20 points for Columbus.
New Glarus 73, Wisconsin Heights 61
Dain Walter scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half, and Carter Siegenthaler added 16 points, to lead the Glarner Knights (11-4, 4-1 Capitol South Conference) past the Vanguards (2-4 1-2). Devin Brabender scored 23 points and D’Shawn Barsness 16 for Heights.
Waterloo 61, Cambridge 59
The host Pirates (2-12, 1-5 Capitol South) hung on against the Blue Jays (6-4, 1-3) to notch their second win of the season and first in conference play. Caleb Hager scored 16 and Brody Tschanz 12 to lead Waterloo. Jack Nikolay scored 25 points for Cambridge.
Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 39
Adam Moen scored 20 points for the visiting L-Cats (11-4), and extended their winning streak with a win over the Phoenix (3-7). Lake Mills got another 16 from Drew Stoddard and 13 from Charlie Bender. Tom Balge led Watertown Luther Prep with 12.
Poynette 62, Lodi 60
Nik Feller scored 23 points and led the host Pumas (6-5) over the Blue Devils (6-4) to snap a three-game skid. Poynette received 15 points from Kelby Peterson and 12 from Connor Peterson. Trey Traeder led Lodi with 23.
DeForest 69,
Janesville Parker 65
Max Weisbrod knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 25 points, leading the visiting Norskies (4-2) past the Vikings (11-5). Robert DeLong, Matthew Hartwig, Brenden Weis and Jacob Naber finished in double figures for Parker.
Boys hockey
Beaver Dam co-op 3,
Sauk Prairie co-op 2
Ian Conlin and Gavin Hearly helped the host Golden Beavers (8-8-0) gain an early lead to hand the Eagles (8-1-0) their first loss of the season. Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis totaled 39 saves.
Janesville Craig/Parker 7, Oregon club 5
After a shoot-out first half that ended with six goals between both teams, the Bluebirds (3-11) scored three more goals in the second to separate from the visiting Panthers (7-2). Tyler Stueck finished with a hat trick for Janesville, scoring a goal in the first period and two more in the second.
Stevens Point 3, Reedsburg co-op 2
Jacob Sankey broke a tie with a goal in the final minute of play to give the visiting Panthers (11-5-0) a victory over the Cheavers (9-5-0) at Reedsburg Area Community Arena. John Scott and Clayton Pfaff scored for Reedsburg.
Boys swimming
Sauk Prairie co-op 131, Fort Atkinson 39
The host Eagles wrapped up a 7-2-1 dual-meet season with a win in the final meet to be held in their current pool. A new facility will open at the school by the fall of 2021. Sam King won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 2.81 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:45.24), and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:51.60) and 400 freestyle relay (3:38.96).
Baraboo 84, Watertown 84
The visiting Thunderbirds and host Gostlings were evenly matched, finishing their swimming duel in a tie. Jacob Laux won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle as an individual and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Baraboo. Zach Jaworski won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke for Watertown.
Whitewater triple dual
Burlington dominated on the road winning eight of 11 events and both of their duals. Luke Gillmore won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle and was a part of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay winning teams for Burlington.
Elkhorn 92, Jefferson/Cambridge 77
The Elks dominated in seven of 11 events over the hosting Eagles. Jake Dahlgren won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke for Elkhorn.