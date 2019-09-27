The Madison West girls swimming team improved to 6-0 in Big Eight Conference duals on Friday with a 139-31 victory over host Beloit Memorial.
Evy Laursen won the 200 individual medley (2:12.40), 100 freestyle (:54.76), and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:45.04) and 400 freestyle relay (3:45.56) to lead the Regents.
Bella Granetzke also won the 50 freestyle (:25.95), 100 butterfly (1:00.31), and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:54.96). Natalie Schick won the 500 freestyle (5:25.78) for West.
Verona/Mount Horeb 95, Madison Memorial 75
Sara Stewart won the 100-meter butterfly (:59.77) and the 100 backstroke (:59.87) and swam on two more victorious relays to lead the Wildcats past the Spartans.
Peyton Drexler scored a comeback victory in the 200 freestyle (1:59.41), out-swimming Madison Memorial’s Carly McKeon by more than a second in the final 50 meters. Madison Memorial collected two individual victories; Ella DeFever in the 100 freestyle (:55.01) and Jackie House 50 freestyle (:25.38).
Middleton 140, Janesville Parker/Evansville 30
Freshman Abby Ensenberger was one of seven Cardinal swimmers to win an event as Middleton dominated the visiting Vikings. Ensenberger won the 50-yard freestyle (:26.66) and 200 individual medley (2:21.35). Middleton took the top three places in all 11 events.
Sun Prairie 134, Madison La Follette 30
Janelle Schulz won the 200 freestyle (2:03.04) and the 500 freestyle (5:25.56) to help lead the second-ranked in Division 1 Cardinals over the Lancers in Big Eight Conference play.
Janesville Craig 114, Madison East 56
Sydney Guenther won the 100-meter freestyle (1:00.47) and 100 backstroke (1:08.53) to lead the Cougars over the visiting Purgolders. Guenther also swam on Janesville Craig’s winning teams in the 200 medley relay (2:01.44) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.18). Sydney Marz took the victory in the 100 butterfly (1:04.36) for Madison East and Kozette Rosenthal won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.71).
Girls volleyball
Lynn LaPorte Sprawl
Sixth-ranked Watertown, 14th-ranked Waunakee and Middleton each won their first two matches on the opening night of the two-day, 24-team tournament at the Sting Center in Menomonee Falls.
Watertown earned a 25-21, 25-11 victory over Brookfield East and an 18-25, 25-22, 15-11 win over Mukwonago. Waunakee downed Fond du Lac, 25-12, 25-18, and Sheboygan North, 25-19, 15-17.
Middleton worked extra to win its matches, beating Oak Creek, 26-24, 24-26, 17-15, and Appleton Xavier, 24-26, 25-18, 18-16. Beaver Dam beat Green Bay Preble, 25-11, 25-14, but lost to Manitowoc.
Girls tennis
Badger Conference Tournament
Beaver Dam emerged from the first two rounds of the league tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium with five of its seven flights qualifying for semifinal matches today.
Waunakee, Madison Edgewood and Monona Grove each sent four entries to the semifinals, Sauk Prairie qualified three and DeForest, Watertown and Oregon qualified two each.
Middleton 7, Sun Prairie 0
Jessica Pientka and Noor Rajpal earned a sweep at No. 1 doubles as Middleton lost only one set on its way to a Big Eight dual-match victory.
Madison West 5, Brookfield East 2
The Regents, ranked fourth in Division 1 by state coaches, swept all four singles matches and won at No. 1 doubles to defeat seventh-ranked East in a non-conference dual match.
Middleton 5, Brookfield East 2
Sophia Agapov, Maylynn Hu, and Julia Zhang won at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 singles as the Cardinals, 10th-ranked in Division 1, beat the seventh-ranked Spartans.
Rock Valley Conference
East Troy scored 20 points to clinch the conference tournament, which combined with its 5-0 record in league dual meets, gave the overall Rock Valley title to the Trojans. McFarland finished second in the conference tournament to finish in a second-place overall tie with Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay.
The No. 1 singles final, between East Troy freshman Lauren Lindow and Jefferson senior Anna Kallsen, was postponed and will be made up next week. The outcome will not alter the final team standings.
McFarland freshman Laura Maudlin captured the No. 3 singles title with a 1-6, 6-3, 10-4 victory over East Troy’s Jessica Tess. Spartans junior Lexi Mazzara won the No. 4 singles title, beating Edgerton junior Kylee Houfe, 6-3, 6-1, in the final. Edgerton freshman Sylvia Fox finished second at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, McFarland seniors Grace Henes and Greta Corcoran finished second, and at No. 3 doubles, Spartans juniors Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields took third.
Boys soccer
Middleton 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1
The seventh-ranked Cardinals’ Ben Tutewohl scored on a penalty kick nine minutes into the game, but the eighth-ranked Old Abes tied it in the 35th minute. Mack Meyers made eight saves for Middleton.
Wheaton/Warrenville South 2,
Madison Edgewood 0
Adrian Guzman scored one goal and added an assist to lead the Tigers past the Crusaders. Edgewood’s Grant Merckx had four saves.