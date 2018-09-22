The Madison West boys and Sun Prairie girls cross country teams emerged on top of a 40-team field to win championships at the Midwest Invitational, held at Janesville’s Blackhawk Golf Club.
The West boys won wont 145 points, finishing 13 ahead of Oconomowoc. Middleton, missing No. 1 runner Caleb Easton, took seventh, followed by Monona Grove, Sun Prairie and Madison La Follette.
Ryan Reed led the Regents, taking 18th (16 minutes, 7 seconds for 5,000 meters). Janesville Craig’s Brian Bloomquist took fifth (15:43) and Sun Prairie’s Ash Francis seventh (15:59).
The Sun Prairie girls scored 73 points, as Kate Kopotic took fourth (18:31). Maddie Thompson seventh (18:53) and Autumn Dushack ninth (19:02).
West freshman Genevieve Nashold earned the individual title in 18:04, with Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton third (18:14) and Reagan Hoopes of Waunakee sixth (18:48).
Reedsburg Invitational
Max Loetscher won the individual title and Madison East placed its top five runners in the top 12 overall to win the six-team meet. Sauk Prairie was second. Reedsburg won the girls race, followed by Baraboo.
Oshkosh Lourdes Invitational
The Verona boys finished second in the Large Division, behind Waukesha West, and the Wildcats girls took fourth. Jason Ford finished 10th overall (16:42).
Golden Eagles Relays
The Lake Mills girls had the best combined time for their top five runners (107 minutes, 52 seconds) to win the six-team meet. New Glarus/Monticello won the boys title.
Warrior Invitational
At Muskego, Fort Atkinson finished second to the host Warriors as Jenna Lovejoy took fourth overall (19:51).
Woodbridge Classic
At Woodbridge, California, Middleton senior Caleb Easton covered three miles in 14 minutes, 53 seconds to take 48th among a 230-runner field in the Gold A Varsity Men’s division. Among boys runners in all eight prep divisions, Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi was 12th (14:24) and Easton 58th.
Girls volleyball
Lynn LaPorte Sprawl
Watertown captured the Sprawl Division championship of the prestigious 48-team tournament with a 24-26, 25-20, 15-9 victory over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in the championship match. The Goslings beat Oconomowoc in a semifinal and Neenah in pool play to bounce back from a loss to Sussex Hamilton.
Waunakee took fifth in the Qualifiers Division with a 25-17, 27-25 victory over Appleton Xavier, after a semifinal win over Franklin.
Lutheran Invitational
Watertown Luther Prep swept the tournament, thanks in part to 15 aces and 67 assists from Andrea Bortulin across the Phoenix’ five victories.
Westfield Invitational
Sauk Prairie finished second in the gold bracket after falling to University School of Milwaukee in the round-robin tournament. Poynette took first in the silver bracket with victories over Westfield and Barneveld.
Mount Horeb Invitational
Mount Horeb defeated Madison Edgewood in the tournament championship, finishing 4-0 on the day. Monona Grove took fourth with a loss to Randolph in the third-place game.
Boys soccer
Madison Edgewood 1, Belleville/New Glarus 0
Nick Stacey scored at the end of the first half for the Crusaders (4-4-1) to hand the Sugar River Raiders (8-1-0) their first loss of the season.
Lodi Quad
Baraboo (5-5-1) took a 3-1 victory over Reedsburg (2-7-0) in the championship game as Dillan Guerra scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute. Lodi (6-5-0) beat Fort Atkinson (3-8-1) in the consolation game, 2-1, behind second-half goals from Jared Volk and Mitch Figi. In semifinals, Baraboo beat Lodi, 1-0, and Reedsburg won a shootout over Fort Atkinson, 4-2, after a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime.
Girls swimming
Sun Prairie Invitational
Sun Prairie was victorious in eight events and Madison Memorial won two as the teams finished tied for first with 624 points.
Senior Michaela Nelson took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.40) and 100 butterfly (:59.56) for Sun Prairie. Her teammate Sophie Fiske won the 50 freestyle (:23.83) and the 100 freestyle (:52.54).
For Madison Memorial, junior Carly McKeon was victorious in the 500 freestyle (5:18.64).
DeForest finished third with 304 points behind the strength of a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle (:23.83) by senior Camryn Hargraves.
Fort Atkinson Invitational
Taylor Bradley placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.11) and Baraboo finished runner-up in four events to top second-ranked Madison Edgewood by 8.5 points in the team competition.
The Crusaders’ DeeDee Walker won the 200 and 500 freestyle. Madison Edgewood claimed the 200 medley relay and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Janesville Craig finished third and Sommer Rhodes was runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:02.58).
Milton was fifth and Danielle Cramer took first in the 100 backstroke (:57.37).
Plymouth Invitational
Freshman Claudia Schwartz finished first in the 200 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle to lead Oregon/Belleville to a third-place team finish.