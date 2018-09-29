The on-the-rise Madison West boys cross country team soared to a fifth-place finish among 55 teams from several states in Saturday’s elite, multi-state Roy Griak Invitational, held at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Course in Minneapolis.
Middleton finished ninth in the team standings, led by senior Caleb Easton’s ninth-place finish (16 minutes, 19 seconds over 5,000 meters. Egan Johnson took 44th (16:47).
All five of West’s runners finished among the top 63 in the massive field, led by junior Ryan Reed, who took 43rd in 16:47. Senior Kaleb Kohn finished 51st (16:51), Luke Treiber was 53rd (16:51), Julian Gary was 59th (16:55) and Erik Nuenninghoff was 63rd (16:57).
The Sun Prairie girls finished sixth among 49 teams, scoring 291 points. Yorkville (Illinois) won with 104. Sophomore Kate Kopotic led the Cardinals, taking 34th (19:11), and junior Hannah Ray was 44th (19:24).
Stoughton Invitational
Madison West freshman Genevieve Nashold ran to another victory in the Stoughton Invitational, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18:06 to lead the Regents to the championship. Also for West, senior Andi Bowman was fifth (19:22) and junior Kristina Rohrer sixth (19:26).
Middleton took second, led by freshman third-place finisher Lauren Pansegrau (18:50). Waunakee was third, with senior Reagan Hoopes finishing fourth (18:57). Jefferson senior Mariah Linse took second overall (18:47).
In the boys meet, Sun Prairie senior Ash Francis finished second (16:19) to lead the Cardinals to a runner-up finish behind Stevens Point. Monona Grove was third with third-place finisher James Giftos (16:23), with Madison La Follette third and Jefferson fourth.
McKichan Invitational
McFarland senior Andrew Pahnke covered the 5,000-meter course at Veterans Park in Platteville in 15:59.2 to earn top honors and lead the Spartans to the Large Schools division title with 52 points.
McFarland senior Patrick Fasick was second (16:26) and senior Eli Kemna fourth (16:34).
Sauk Prairie took second overall, led by junior Noah Wankerl (seventh, 16:54). Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Henry Keith was third (16:28) and Monroe senior Kyle Legler fifth (16:45).
Darlington won the boys small-school title, led by senior race winner Payton Heinberg (16:22). Christian Patzka of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld took second (16:28) in the boys small-school race, and New Glarus/Monticello (17:31) was seventh as a team, led by sophomore Conor McCoy (11th, 17:52).
In the girls Large Schools race, Mount Horeb won the title, scoring 102 points to edge Dodgeville/Mineral Point and Evansville (110 each).
Sophomore Anna Ollendick led the Vikings, taking sixth (20:13). Evansville junior McKenzie Fillner took fifth (20:13), and Dodge-Point senior Lindsay Johnson was eighth (20:50).
Lancaster senior Lydia Murphy won the girls Small Schools race (19:11) to help the Flying Arrows win the team title. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was fourth, led by individual sixth-place finisher Kassidy Frame (20:57).
Chocolate City Invitational
At Burlington, Lakeside Lutheran won the four-team race, led by freshman Mya Hemling’s first-place time of 21:13 and Jada Gresens’ third-place finish (22:27).
In the boys race, Beloit Memorial was fourth, led by senior Rogelio Barrales (17:56). Lakeside Lutheran’s August Gresens was second overall (17:49).Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 4, Stoughton 0
Senior Kyle Hagerman scored four goals, bringing his season total to 37, as the Cardinals (10-2-1) defeated the visiting Vikings (8-5-3) in a non-conference match.Senior Jacob Knauss, back from injury, delivered two assists for the Cardinals.
Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
Junior Zach Zielke recorded six goals and two assists over two matches as Monona Grove defeated Menasha, 11-0, and Wisconsin Rapids, 8-0. The Silver Eagles racked up 30 shots on goal over their two victories.Girls volleyball
Reedsburg Invitational
Fort Atkinson and Oregon each went 4-1 in the six-team, round-robin tournament, but the Blackhawks went home with the team trophy because of their 25-23, 25-23 victory over the Panthers in the fourth round of play. Host Reedsburg finished third and Sparta fourth.
Wisconsin Heights Invitational
The host Vanguards went undefeated, beating Prairie du Chien 26-24, 25-20 in the final to win the eight-team tournament. Monroe was the next-best area finisher, falling to Iowa-Grant in the consolation final, 28-26, 25-21.
Menomonee Falls Invitational
Middleton finished third in the eight-team field, going 2-1 in pool play, falling to eventual champion Greendale in a semifinal match and then beating Germantown, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Janesville Craig Invitational
The host Cougars went 4-0 to win the five-team, round-robin tournament, deciding things with a 25-16, 25-19 victory over runner-up Janesville Parker. Craig’s Taylor Salmon finished with 105 assists, and Amanda Carlson had 41 kills. For Parker, Shay Riley had 36 assists.
Madison Edgewood Invitational
Union Grove defeated Platteville in the championship match to win the 12-team tournament. Platteville defeated Mount Horeb and Union Grove downed DeForest in Gold Bracket semifinal matches.
Edgewood defeated Manitowoc for the Silver Bracket title, after beating Madison Memorial in a consolation semifinal. Also in the consolation semifinals, Manitowoc defeated Waterloo.
In crossover matches, DeForest beat Madison Memorial and Union Grove downed Edgewood.Boys volleyball
Middleton Invitational
The host Cardinals, ranked third in the state, went 2-1 in pool play and beat Wauwatosa East 25-18, 25-17 to earn fifth place in its own eight-team tournament. Middleton also beat Franklin, Hartland Arrowhead, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Mequon Homestead and lost to Brookfield East. Kimberly beat Milwaukee Marquette in the title match.
Indian Trail Invitational
Beloit Memorial went 1-1 in pool play, beating Union Grove and losing to Kenosha Indian Trail, and then lost to eventual sixth-place finisher Racine Park, 25-15, 25-21, in a Silver Bracket semifinal at the 12-team tournament at Kenosha Indian Trail. The host Hawks beat Waukesha West, 25-22, 25-27, 15-7, for the title.