The Madison West boys cross country team opened the season with a dominant performance in the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday in Watertown.
The Regents, sixth in the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year, swept the top two individual spots and placed their top five runners among the top 11 overall finishers to win the championship of the 17-team meet.
West totaled 30 points, with Verona second at 71. West senior Erik Nuenninghoff won the race with a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds, finishing 10 seconds ahead of junior teammate Ryan Reed. Also for the Regents, junior Julian Gary was sixth (17:47) and seniors Kaleb Kohn (18:00) and Manix White (18:01) took 10th and 11th. Verona senior Jason Ford finished third (17:35), and juniors Nathan Neitzel and Luka DiMaggio took eighth and ninth, respectively, both at 17:58.
Stoughton was led by freshman Colton Hanson (18:44). Baraboo junior Garrett Exo took 18th (18:19), Watertown senior Matthew Engel was 19th (18:34) and Watertown Luther Prep junior Camden Sulzle took 21st (18:40).
Verona won the girls team title, placing its top five runners among the top 16. Milton was second and Stoughton third. Fort Atkinson sophomore Lauren Haas won the individual title, finishing in 21:54, followed by Waterloo junior Christi Forman in 21:58 and Johnson Creek junior Hannah Constable in 22:06. Sophomore Anna Knueve led Verona with a fourth-place time of 22:06, and Stoughton sophomore Gina Owen was fifth in 22:08.
Jamie Block Challenge
The Sun Prairie girls’ top five runners, covering 5,000 meters each, turned in a combined time of 1:42.48 to win the 15-team meet at West Bend. Cardinals junior Autumn Dushack won the race for juniors and seniors (19:57), with Hannah Ray third and Maddie Thompson fourth. Sophomore Kate Kopotic won the race for freshmen and sophomores (20:15).
The Sun Prairie boys finished second to Green Bay Preble, though the Cardinals’ Ash Francis won the junior-senior race in 16:51, Adam Tess was fourth (17:36), and Beaver Dam’s Cade Ferron took fifth (17:41).
Girls volleyball
Janesville Optimist Tournament
Janesville Craig defeated Baraboo in the Gold Bracket championship match after going 3-0 in pool play and beating Walworth Big Foot in a three-set semifinal. Madison Memorial finished fifth in the bracket, played at Janesville Craig. In the Silver Bracket, played at Parker, Sauk Prairie won all five of its matches to win the bracket, with Edgerton second.
Belleville Invitational
Senior opposite hitter Erin Wriedt led the way for Oregon, notching 28 kills and six blocks in five victories as the Panthers won the tournament without losing a set. Emily Konop added 35 digs and 15 service aces and Erin Flanagan had 65 assists. Oregon beat Belleville in the final, 25-10, 25-22, after taking a 25-12, 25-13 victory over Fennimore in a semifinal. The Panthers beat Palmyra-Eagle, Princeton/Green Lake and Poynette in pool play.
Wilmot Tournament
Verona completed a 5-0 run through the tournament field with a 25-19, 22-25, 15-10 victory over Stoughton in the championship match. The Wildcats also scored victories over Kenosha Christian Life, 25-13, 15-14; Wilmot, 25-17, 25-9; Lake Geneva Badger, 25-13, 25-15; and Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14.
Boys soccer
Janesville Craig Tournament
Jack Gentilli and Charlie Douma each netted hat tricks as Belleville/New Glarus (2-0) took an 11-0 victory over Janesville Parker. Connor Delorme added two scores.
Ethan Wright converted a penalty kick in the 78th minute to give Stoughton a 1-0 victory over Wauwatosa West. The Vikings also shut out Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, 7-0, as Ethan Wright netted five goals.
Oregon Quad
Sun Prairie’s Kyle Hagerman netted four first-half goals and added an assist as the visiting Cardinals took a 5-1 victory over the host Panthers in the championship match.
McFarland 1,
Madison Edgewood 0
Jake Sampson scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute, off an assist from Ian Loss, as the visiting Spartans (1-1) edged the Crusaders. Goalkeeper Matt Schutt had six saves for McFarland.
Verona 4,
Green Bay Notre Dame 0
Eliot Popkewitz scored two goals and assisted on another within the first 20 minutes as the host Wildcats (2-0-1) shut out the Tritons.
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Greendale Martin Luther 1
Lucas Martin had a hat trick and two assists as the Phoenix (3-0) defeated the Spartans to claim the Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Invitational. The game was called after 60 minutes due to excessive heat.
Girls golf
Joanie O. Memorial Invitational
Stevens Point shot 368 to win the 16-team tournament at River Run Golf Course in Sparta. Reedsburg shot 427, led by Anna Brieski’s 99; Wisconsin Dells shot 432 as Maura Alvarez shot 96; and Baraboo got an 89 from Carly Moon on its way to a 457 score.
Girls tennis
Wausau West Invitational
Madison Memorial swept its way through the tournament, beating Marshfield, Rhinelander and Ashwaubenon by identical 7-0 scores.
Brookfield Central Invitational
Milwaukee Divine Savior Angels took a 5-2 victory over Madison West, as the Regents’ Katie Goetz and Spencer Harrison were victorious at No. 1 doubles. Also, Hartland Arrowhead took a 5-2 victory over West despite victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles by West’s Abby Bremel and Maddi Bremel.
Girls swimming
Norski Invitational
Anchored by strong swims from senior Alex Moderski, McFarland beat out DeForest to win the Norski invitational. The Spartans senior triumphed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, as well as swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Eau Claire Relays
Madison Memorial won five events, earned six second-place finishes and took one third place to win the team championship of the all-relays meet at Eau Claire Memorial.
Six Spartans were part of two winning relays each: Senior Malia Bissen; juniors Ella DeFever, Carly McKeon, Sophie Schmitz and Sammi Sheridan; and sophomores Kiara Bissen and Jackie House.