Prep sports: Madison public schools announce they won't play any winter sports

The Madison Metropolitan School District confirmed Friday that the district’s four high schools — Madison East, La Follette, Memorial and West — will not compete in winter sports and will not permit group practices or in-person coaching.

In addition, the district will not begin participating in the WIAA-approved alternative fall sports season, scheduled to begin in late March, until in-person instruction resumes at the high school level. Until then, the district will continue to offer only virtual coaching.

Almost all of the 45 schools in the State Journal coverage area have played winter sports all along, started late or are planning to start play next week. The Madison public schools, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day are the exceptions.

WrestlingStoughton 35, Evansville 33

The visiting Vikings (1-0) won the last two matches of the night, with Trenton Dow scoring a decision at 152 pounds and Luke Mechler a major decision at 160, to help the four-time defending WIAA Division 1 state team champions wipe out a 33-28 deficit and beat the Blue Devils (4-1).