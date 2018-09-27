Upsets were rare on Wednesday’s opening day of the two-day Big Eight Conference girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Of the 28 quarterfinal matches held, only three resulted in upsets — and each of those saw a No. 5-seeded player or pair defeat the No. 4 seed.
Madison Memorial, holder of the No. 1 seeding in each of the four singles flights, advanced each of its singles players to today’s semifinals.
Junior Grace Olson at No. 1, junior Julia Zhou at No. 2, freshman Nikita Remesh and sophomore Jessica Jiang advanced for the Spartans.
Middleton holds the top seeding in two of the three doubles flights, with Maddie Clark and Karsen Dettman advancing at No. 1 and Rose Ryan and Cece Hujanen winning at No. 3.
The top-seeded No. 2 doubles pair, Madison West’s Camille Vadas and Sophie Knigge, also won.
Earning upset victories were No. 5-seeded Amelia Hoffman of Madison East at No. 2 singles, No. 5-seeded SaDee DeCorah of East at No. 4 singles and fifth-seeded seniors Grace Hilber and Leah Hamilton of Sun Prairie at No. 2 doubles.
WIAA girls golf
DeForest regional
Waunakee senior Sam Soulier shot a 8-over-par 80 at Lake Windsor Country Club on Wednesday, earning medalist honors in the WIAA Division 1 regional.
Soulier also led the Warriors to the team championship and a berth in the Reedsburg sectional on Monday at Reedsburg Country Club.
Madison West finished second as a team, led by Lillian Knetter’s second-place 81. DeForest took third and Madison Memorial fourth, both joining the Warriors and Regents as team sectional qualifiers.
DeForest got an 84 from Cassidy Schnell. Individual sectional qualifiers were Sophie Denure and Anna Davidson of Portage, Carly Moon of Baraboo and Ashley Krieski of Reedsburg.
Janesville Parker regional
Milton earned the team championship with a 330 score, led by overall runner-up Claudia Seeman’s 76 and third-place Taylor Hakala’s 78.
Second-place Lake Geneva Badger, third-place Janesville Parker and fourth-place Janesville Craig also advanced to the Lake Geneva Badger sectional, set for Oct. 3 at the Grand Geneva Highlands Course.
Senior Sophia Dooman led Parker with an 80 and sophomore Kallie Lux led Craig with an 88. Among the individual sectional qualifiers were seniors Megan Gleisner (93) and Bre Deblare (94) and Fort Atkinson senior Miranda Aalto (94).
Hartford regional
Watertown senior Hanna Thompson shot 20-over-par 94 to qualify as an individual for the Division 1 Oshkosh North sectional on Oct. 2, though the Goslings did not advance as a team.
Defending state champion Hartland Arrowhead won the team title at 346, led by senior Emily Lauterbach’s 3-under-par 71. Lauterbach won the 2016 individual state title and took third last year.
Fond du Lac regional
Senior Kendra Swanson shot 9-over-par 81 to earn medalist honors and lead Beaver Dam to a sectional-qualifying second-place team finish. Sheboygan North/South won the team title at 378. Kewaskum/Campbellsport placed third and West Bend West/East was fourth.
Division 2
Prairie du Chien regional
Not only did the Madison Edgewood girls golf team win its WIAA Division 2 regional, it did so with the golf equivalent of crossing the finish line together, arm in arm.
All four of the Crusaders’ scoring players — sophomores Grace Jaeger and Caitlyn Hegenbart, and juniors Anaka Leske and Grace Welch — shared medalist honors in the nine-team tournament at Prairie du Chien Country Club, each shooting a 21-over-par 93.
The victory advanced the Crusaders to the Madison Edgewood sectional on Oct. 2 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton
Edgewood’s final score of 372 was 50 strokes ahead of runner-up Edgerton’s 422. Wisconsin Dells took third at 427 and Darlington shot 459. All four teams advanced to the sectional.
Edgerton got a 98 from senior Mackenzie Suhr and Wisconsin Dells was led by junior Maura Alvarez’s 104.
Girls swimming
Middleton 131,
Janesville Craig 39
Gabriela Pierobon Mays, the defending Division 1 100 butterfly state champion, won the 100 freestyle (:54.74) and swam in two winning relays to help the No. 1-ranked Cardinals defeat the visiting Cougars. Janesville Craig senior Sommer Rhodes won the 500 freestyle (5:21.65).