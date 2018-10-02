Advancing singles players or doubles pairs in six of seven flights, the Madison Memorial girls tennis team emerged from Monday’s WIAA Division 1 Waunakee subsectional with a jump start heading into Thursday's Memorial sectional.
The Spartans, champions of the Big Eight Conference, scored 22 points to top Middleton’s 20 in the eight-team field, which funnels qualifiers (four players in No. 1 flights and two players in other flights) into the sectional.
Advancing in singles flights for Memorial were junior Grace Olson (22-1 season record) at No. 1, junior Julia Zhou (23-2) at No. 2, freshman Nikita Remesh (24-3) at No. 3 and sophomore Jessica Jiang (28-2) at No. 4.
Also advancing were the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Anna Hubbard and Devika Kamath (17-9) and No. 3 team of junior Meera Manoharan and sophomore Janna Liu (22-4).
Middleton qualified all three doubles pairs and its No. 3 and No. 4 singles players. The top-seeded No. 1 doubles pair of sophomore Karsen Dettman and senior Maddie Clark (19-1) advanced.
Madison West’s top-seeded No. 2 pair of junior Camille Vadas and sophomore Sophie Knigge (28-4) advanced, along with sophomores Maddie Bremel (25-7) at No. 1 singles and Abby Bremel (29-4) at No. 2 and the No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Spencer Harrison and Katie Goetz (18-13).
Also advancing at No. 1 singles were Verona junior Meredith Conley (21-3) and Sauk Prairie freshman Quinlyn Mack (13-6). Sauk Prairie seniors Camryn Ballweg and Taylor Breininger (16-5) advanced at No. 1 singles.
Wayland sectional
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood had the top-seeded entries in every flight except No. 3 singles, and advanced all seven entries to Thursday’s Altoona sectional. Monday’s meet was held at Ripon College due to inclement weather in Beaver Dam.
Among Edgewood’s qualifiers in singles were sophomore Baluck Deang (15-5) at No. 1, senior Julia Hess (17-5) at No. 2, sophomore Morgan Mercx (14-8) at No. 3 and junior Aliya Macdonald (17-6) at No. 4.
Also advancing were the Crusaders’ doubles pairs of senior Kinsey Kessel and junior Lizzie Drake (12-10) at No. 1, junior Kelly Smith and sophomore Sarah Dunn (17-11) at No. 2 and juniors Kyle Harkin and Aliyah O’Gara (17-7) at No. 3.
Lake Mills senior Sophia Thompson and freshman Hannah Alexander (7-0) earned the No. 1 seeding at No. 3 singles and advanced, helping the L-Cats take second in the team standings with four sectional qualifiers.
Girls golf
Appleton Xavier sectional
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Maya Heckmann shot 87 at Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah to earn an individual qualifying spot for next week’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament at University Ridge.
Her teammate, senior Maddison Fenner, shot 108 and missed out on a state berth.
Heckmann’s brother, Lukas, is the reigning WIAA Division 2 state individual boys golf champion.
Girls volleyball
Oregon 3,
Wisconsin Dells 1
The visiting Panthers earned a 25-9, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24 victory over the Chiefs, getting 34 assists and two blocks from Erin Flanagan and 13 kills from Leah Rogers.
Wisconsin Dells got 10 assists from Brooke Hartley.