In the final game of the Big Eight Conference boys basketball season on Saturday, it took overtime for visiting Madison La Follette to pull away for a 75-65 victory over Verona.
The host Wildcats (7-15, 6-12) erased an eight-point halftime deficit with a 41-33 run in the second half, including a buzzer-beating basket by Ryan Van Handel to force overtime. La Follette rode its defense to a 13-3 run in overtime to finish with sole possession of second place in the conference.
Senior guard Donneil Gray scored 22 points and junior point guard Derek Gray had 17 for La Follette (17-5, 14-4). Verona senior Van Handel made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Senior Tyler Slawek added 18 points, junior Malik Odetunde had 12 and Haakon Anderson 10.
Oregon 72, Marshall 59
The host Panthers (14-8) took a five-point halftime lead and pulled away to earn a non-conference victory over the Cardinals (13-9). Senior Ethan Victorson scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to lead Oregon, and sophomore Erik Victorson added 15 points. Marshall had four double-figure scorers, led by Joseph Cook with 17 points. Tyler Chadwick and Craig Ward added 12 points apiece and Reid Truchinski had 11.
Palmyra-Eagle 86,
Madison Country Day 42
Revin Schneider led all players with 27 points as the Panthers (17-5, 11-1 Trailways South) rolled past the Prairie Hawks (6-15, 2-10) to clinch the conference title.
Morgan Carpenter added 17 points for Palmyra. Country Day got 17 points from senior Colin Green and 12 from senior Declan Young.
Boys hockey
Onalaska co-op 6,
Reedsburg co-op 0
The host and eighth-ranked Hilltoppers (24-3-0) blanked the Cheavers (19-5-2) to earn the program's fifth trip to the WIAA state tournament. C.J. Lass and Tommy Duren scored two goals apiece for Onalaska.
Cooper Oakes recorded 34 saves for Reedsburg, which missed the chance to earn its second state berth and first since 2011.
Gymnastics
Platteville sectional
Dodgeville/Mineral Point and the Platteville co-op secured their spots in the WIAA Division 2 state meet by finishing first and second, respectively, in the Platteville sectional. Dodge-Point won with 132.95 points, and Platteville scored 129.05.
Dodge-Point junior Miah Lemanski took first in the all-around (35.875 points), also winning on balance beam (8.8) and uneven bars (8.55). River Valley/Barneveld freshman Lorisa Shatrawka won in floor exercise (9.275) and vaulting (9.3), and qualified for the individual state meet for the third-place Blackhawks (126.625 team points).
Also for Dodge-Point, junior Tessa Bockhop placed second in uneven bars (8.4) and fourth in all-around (33.875), and Elle Honerbaum was fifth in all-around (32.475).