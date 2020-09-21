Prep sports: Madison Edgewood squeaks past Waunakee behind Sarah Nakada

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now ranked fourth in WIAA Division 2 girls golf, Madison Edgewood avenged last week’s loss to Waunakee, after previously falling 169-181 at the hands of the Warriors.

On Monday night, the Crusaders nipped the fifth-ranked team in WIAA Division 1 181-182, as sophomore Sarah Nakada led the way, finishing with a 42 on the 35-par course. Aly Kinzel was Waunakee’s top finisher, tallying a 44.

The two top five-ranked teams are gearing up for the WIAA’s regional events, as they begin next Wednesday, September 30.

Wisconsin Dells 396, Portage 427

The host Chiefs beat the Warriors at Wild Rock Wilderness Golf Course. Kayla Gray led the way for Wisconsin Dells finishing with an 89. Sophie Denure led the way for Portage matching Gray with an 89.

DeForest 178, Fort Atkinson 198