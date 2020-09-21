Prep sports: Madison Edgewood squeaks past Waunakee behind Sarah Nakada

Now ranked fourth in WIAA Division 2 girls golf, Madison Edgewood avenged last week’s loss to Waunakee, after previously falling 169-181 at the hands of the Warriors.
On Monday night, the Crusaders nipped the fifth-ranked team in WIAA Division 1 181-182, as sophomore Sarah Nakada led the way, finishing with a 42 on the 35-par course. Aly Kinzel was Waunakee’s top finisher, tallying a 44.
The two top five-ranked teams are gearing up for the WIAA’s regional events, as they begin next Wednesday, September 30.
Wisconsin Dells 396, Portage 427
The host Chiefs beat the Warriors at Wild Rock Wilderness Golf Course. Kayla Gray led the way for Wisconsin Dells finishing with an 89. Sophie Denure led the way for Portage matching Gray with an 89.
DeForest 178, Fort Atkinson 198
The Norskies topped the Blackhawks at Lake Windsor Golf Course with Taryn Endres leading the way, finishing at 36. Natalie Kammer tallied the lowest score for Fort Atkinson, finishing with a 43. The two squads also faced off in a two-person best-ball match that Kaylin Nesbitt and Lexi Scheuerell won by a score of 80-88 for the Norskies.
Lakeside Lutheran 184, Watertown 214
Two of the top golfers in WIAA Division 2, Maya and Ava Heckmann, finished with the lowest scores of the match, Maya scoring 37 and Ava 47 to lead the victorious Warriors. Top finisher for the Goslings was Maddie Fischer with 51.
Baraboo 208, Beaver Dam 222
The visiting Thunderbirds topped the Golden Beavers as Kayla Capener scored a 48 to lead the way. Bri DiStefano and Ellen Poels tied to lead Beaver Dam with a score of 54.
Boys soccer
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Wisconsin Dells 1
The host Warriors scored all three of their goals in the first half to handle the visiting Chiefs. Kyle Main led the way for Lakeside Lutheran, netting a hat trick in the first thirty minutes.
Lake Mills 5, Watertown Luther Prep 2
The host L-Cats jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first three goals of the night and never giving up the lead to the Phoenix. Senior strikers John Wilke and Drew Stoddard each scored two goals. Nain Palacios and Owen Ernest each scored for Luther Prep.
Cross country
Lodi Dual
Visiting Sauk Prairie took both the girls and boys races, having the top two finishers in each 5,000 meter run. Jack Boerger won the boys race in 18 minutes and 37 seconds and Catherine Gregg won the girls in 22 minutes and 27 seconds.
Girls tennis
Tomah 5, Portage 2
After splitting the four singles matches, the visiting Timberwolves swept all three doubles matches.
Beaver Dam 7, Baraboo 0
The Golden Beavers topped the host Thunderbirds in each singles and doubles match. Lindsay Propst took No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1 and Emma Wendt and Lexi Bird paired to win No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-1.
Watertown 6, Madison Edgewood 4
Playing all singles matches, the visiting Goslings defeated the Crusaders despite Edgewood taking the top three flights. Addison Kuenzi won No. 4 7-6 (3), 7-5 and Avalon Uecke took No. 9 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 for Watertown. Baluck Deang won No. 1 for Edgewood 6-0, 6-2.
East Troy 7, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0
The Blackhawks faced a tough test, falling to East Troy in each of their singles and doubles matches. Angela Unate and Christa Sebranek came the closest to a win at No. 2 doubles, falling 7-5, 6-1.
Girls volleyball
Reedsburg 3, Mauston 0
The host Beavers topped Mauston, as Macie Wieman led Reedsburg in kills (15) and digs (16). Mahra Wieman finished with 14 assists.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lake Mills 1
The host Phoenix defeated the L-Cats in a tightly contested matchup. Samantha Fisch led a balanced effort for Watertown Luther Prep with 10 kills while Grace Kieselhort added 24 assists.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!